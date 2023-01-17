U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,006.50
    -11.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,352.00
    -64.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,558.00
    -50.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.60
    -6.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.43
    -0.43 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.90
    -9.80 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.22 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0835
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.94
    +1.11 (+5.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2225
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4830
    +0.0420 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,192.27
    +390.84 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.84
    +50.77 (+11.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,854.23
    -5.84 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

China's reopening fuels global growth optimism, Davos panel says

·2 min read
ECB governing council member Mario Centeno speaks during an interview with Reuters, in Lisbon

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -China's reopening from pandemic restrictions could drive global growth beyond expectations and help avoid a broader recession even as some of the world's largest economies struggle to overcome a downturn, top finance officials at the World Economic Forum said.

China has lifted many of the most debilitating restrictions after abruptly jettisoning its strict "zero COVID" policy, fuelling hopes that the world's second largest economy can resurrect global growth even as the United States, the euro zone and Britain flirt with a recession over the coming quarters.

"The reopening of China has to be the major event and it will be a key driver for growth," Laura M Cha, the Chairman of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, told the forum in Davos.

"Asia is where the growth factor will be, you know, not only China, (but also) India, Indonesia; these are all emerging and very strong economies."

Her comments were echoed by others who saw China as the key to the global recovery.

"There's pent-up savings, there's pent-up demand, so we think that China will see very strong growth, especially as you get later in the year," Douglas L. Peterson, the President and CEO of S&P Global told a panel discussion.

'STRONG LABOUR MARKETS'

Peterson said he still expected a "very mild" recession in the United States, Europe and the Britain, but full year net growth was still going to be positive.

"Strong labour markets are not consistent with what we see with a recession and the labour markets are strong almost everywhere in the world," he added.

Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann said he even hoped the United States could avoid a recession, but he too put his bets on China.

"The growth forecasts now for China is 4.5%. I would not personally be surprised when that would be topped," he said.

China's economic growth in 2022 slumped to 3%, one of its worst levels in nearly half a century, as the fourth quarter was hit hard by the strict COVID curbs and a property market slump.

Fuelling a bit of optimism about the 20-nation euro zone, one of the weakest economies this year because of its excessive reliance on Russian gas, European Central Bank policymaker Mario Centeno said a recession is not a foregone conclusion.

"I also think that the economy has been surprising us quarter after quarter; the fourth quarter in Europe will be most likely still positive," Centeno said. "Maybe we'll be surprised also in the first half of the year."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alex Richardson)

Recommended Stories

  • BoE sceptical over digital pound as euro zone backs work on digital euro

    Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey questioned the need for a digital pound on Monday just as euro zone finance ministers backed further preparatory work on a digital euro. The Bank is updating its real-time gross settlement system (RTGS), which holds the accounts of Britain's banks, building societies and other institutions at the BoE. "I think it's an open question whether a wholesale digital central bank currency is needed because we've got a wholesale central bank money settlement system with a major upgrade," Bailey said.

  • South Africa Government Faces Legal Threat Over Crippling Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- Opposition politicians and South Africa’s biggest labor union say they’re readying a lawsuit against the head of the state-owned power company and a government official that oversees it as blackouts cripple the nation. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After

  • Yen Traders Brace for Wildest Day Since Financial Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s policy decision due Wednesday is shaping up to be the biggest risk for the dollar-yen pair since the global financial crisis.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’The curren

  • European Finance Ministers Take Stock of Digital Euro Progress

    The Eurogroup, a body comprising the Finance Ministers of Eurozone countries, has made public several views after its meeting to take stock of the progress of the project to investigate the EU's central bank digital currency called the digital euro.

  • China's 2022 economic growth one of the worst on record, post-pandemic policy faces test

    China's economic growth in 2022 slumped to one of its worst levels in nearly half a century as the fourth quarter was hit hard by strict COVID curbs and a property market slump, raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year. The quarterly growth and some of the December indicators such as retail sales beat market expectations, but analysts noted the overall economic impulse across China remained weak and highlighted the challenges facing Beijing after it abruptly lifted its "zero-COVID" policy last month. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.9% in October-December from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Tuesday, slower than the third-quarter's 3.9% pace.

  • Singapore Jails Former CFO 20 Years for Defrauding Over Dozen Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Lim Beng Kim, a former chief financial officer of commodities firm Agritrade International Pte, was sentenced to 20 years jail in Singapore for defrauding over a dozen banks and causing almost $500 million in losses.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30

  • Asian bonds in 2022 saw first foreign outflows in six years

    Overseas investors sold a net $4.89 billion worth of bonds in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea and Thailand, marking their first-year net outflow since 2016, data from regulatory and bond market associations showed. Indonesian bonds witnessed outflows of $8.86 billion last year, the most since at least 2014, while Malaysian and Indian bonds had net sales worth $2.1 billion and $2.02 billion. "Indonesian bonds would be expected to benefit most from the lower U.S. rates-lower U.S. dollar environment, while foreign investors are likely piling into Thailand bonds to pre-position for the full recovery in Chinese tourist arrivals," said Duncan Tan, a strategist at DBS Bank.

  • Crude Oil Steadies as Investors Zero In on Chinese Demand Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied as traders looked to a revival in Chinese demand this year after data showed that the economy fared better than expected last quarter, with further clues on the outlook to come in an OPEC analysis.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 Years

  • European Gas Rebounds With Signs of Demand Picking Up in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas rose amid signs China’s economy may have have bottomed and a recovery could pull supply away from the West. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Benchmark futures advanced

  • Animoca Portfolio Firms Merge to Form Crypto News Site

    (Bloomberg) -- Animoca Brands Corp. founder Yat Siu helped engineer the merger of two startups his firm backed, aiming to create a data and news service as the embattled crypto industry consolidates.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT t

  • Rupee edges lower towards 82/USD as Asian currencies drop

    The Indian rupee weakened on Tuesday, slipping back towards the 82 per dollar mark, as the greenback broadly rebounded and Asian currencies weakened. The dollar purchases were suspected to be on the Reserve Bank of India's behalf, so the currency's near-term resistance is likely going to be 81.20-81.30, said a trader at a private bank. "Exporters are advised to increase their hedge on the break of 81.90 levels, while importers are advised to increase their hedges on the break of 81.60 levels," said Ritesh Bhansali, vice-president at Mecklai Financial Services.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn replaces iPhone business chief- Bloomberg News

    Chiang replaces longtime leader Wang Charng-yang as head of the iPhone assembly division, the Bloomberg report said. Foxconn declined to comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • China’s population drops for first time since 1961, highlights demographic crisis

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's population fell last year for the first time in six decades, a historic turn that is expected to mark the start of a long period of decline in its citizen numbers with profound implications for its economy and the world. The drop, the worst since 1961, the last year of China's Great Famine, also lends weight to predictions that India will become the world's most populous nation this year. China's population declined by roughly 850,000 to 1.41175 billion at the end of 2022, the country's National Bureau of Statistics said.

  • Cold and cash-strapped? Here are 4 hot states that won't tax your pension income at all — no matter how old you are or how much money you have

    You earned that money, might as well hold onto it.

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden’s feud with oil companies heats up again as the industry fires back. But could it end up just burning you?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Government Debt Could Be a Big Problem For the Stock Market

    On Friday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress that the U.S. would hit its debt ceiling this coming Thursday, earlier than many had expected. You wouldn’t know it from the stock market’s reaction. The market does have a lot on its mind, after all, from economic data to earnings to Federal Reserve speakers, all matters that seem far more pressing at the moment.

  • Analysis-Russia's falling oil revenues could create vicious circle for budget, rouble

    Russia's attempts to plug its budget deficit by selling foreign currency reserves could lead to a vicious circle that pushes the rouble higher and further reduces the Kremlin's crucial export revenues, analysts say. Russia's finance ministry and central bank said last week they would restart interventions in foreign exchange markets for the first time in almost a year, selling 54.5 billion roubles worth of yuan ($793 million) from the National Welfare Fund.

  • Canada Home Prices See Record Drop as High Rates Hit Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian home prices fell by the most on record in 2022, as rapidly rising interest rates forced a market adjustment that may have further to go. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’The count

  • Goldman Sees ‘Bullish Concoction’ for Global Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have the strongest outlook of any asset class in 2023, with a perfect macroeconomic environment and critically low inventories for almost every key raw material, according to the head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wan

  • Stock market legend issues ‘vicious and ferocious growling bear’ warning over US labor force

    Stockmarket Cycles publisher and editor Peter Eliades says he's bearish as a very low unemployment rate could create "one of the great tops in market history."