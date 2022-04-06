U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,522.50
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,564.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,825.25
    -2.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.90
    +3.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.30
    +0.34 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.90
    -5.60 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    -0.17 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.03
    +2.46 (+13.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3057
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9200
    +0.3300 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,388.15
    -1,298.00 (-2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,061.06
    -36.60 (-3.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC: MAINTAINING HIGH LEVEL RESULTS IN 2021

Eurobio Scientific
·7 min read
Eurobio Scientific
Eurobio Scientific

MAINTAINING HIGH LEVEL RESULTS IN 2021

  • Total turnover of €184.7m

  • Growth in non-COVID activities (+14%)

  • Strong EBITDA at €78m

  • Increased cash generation at €66m (€55m in 2020)

  • Cash position at €102m and decrease in financial debt (€11m)

  • Acceleration of strategic deployment focused on proprietary products, international development, and new market segments

Paris, April 6, 20227h30

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS), a leading French group in specialty in vitro medical diagnostics, presents today its 2021 consolidated annual results, established according to French accounting standards and approved by the company’s board of directors which met on April 5, 2022.1.

In 2021, Eurobio Scientific maintained a high level of turnover and results, combining a strong activity related to the diagnosis of COVID in a context of strong reduction in sales prices, and a continuous increase in non-COVID activities. The Group succeeded in preserving its margins thanks to the increase in the share of proprietary products, which represent 25% of turnover in 2021. Eurobio Scientific ended the year with €102.4 million in cash and €10.7 million of financial debt. These significant resources will support organic growth, in particular through the intensification of R&D, international development and external growth in the years to come.

In million euros

2021
consolidated

2020
consolidated

Change

Revenues

184.7

188.5

-2%

Operating subsidies and other revenues

0.6

0.7

-

Total revenues

185.3

189.2

-2%

Cost of goods sold

(82.5)

(78.5)

+5%

Gross margin

102.8

110.7

-7%

R&D expenses

(3.4)

(2.2)

+55%

Marketing and sales expenses

(19.0)

(18.2)

+4%

G&A expenses

(7.4)

(6.2)

+19%

EBITDA

77.9

88.2

-12%

Operating result

72.9

84.0

-13%

Financial result

0.1

(0.4)

-

Extraordinary result

1.1

-

-

Goodwill amortization

(2.8)

(2.8)

-

Taxes

(10.8)

(7.4)

-

Net result

60.5

73.5

-18%

Cash

102.4

65.6

Financial debt excluding leasing

10.7

24.9

Shareholders equity

160.6

107.1

A year 2021 driven again by the health crisis

Eurobio Scientific recorded revenue of €184.7 million in 2021, close to the level established in 2020. This figure reflects:
- A still high level of sales related to the diagnosis of COVID (€102.6 million, or 56% of sales), despite prices declining significantly compared to the previous year. The activity remained mainly focused on products with higher added value, namely PCR tests for public and private laboratories, the Group's historical customers. The share of proprietary products was maintained through to a reinforced R&D capability, full control of regulatory affairs and a new high-capacity manufacturing tool. This is how 5 new proprietary tests were put on the market in 2021.
- Continued growth in traditional activities, excluding COVID (€81.5 million, i.e. 44% of sales). Eurobio Scientific benefited in particular from increased visibility linked to the new dimension acquired by the Group over the past 2 years, and from the increase in the number of installed instruments, a driver of growth.

Eurobio Scientific also entered into new distribution partnerships aimed at making high-impact innovative products available for healthcare professionals and patients in France.
Last, the development of international sales continued during the financial year, supported by the Group’s foreign subsidiaries TECOmedical (Switzerland, Germany) and Pathway Diagnostics (United Kingdom), as well as by the conquest of new customers, in particular in the Middle-East.

In 2021, these sales figures were supplemented by payments received from historical partners in the therapeutic context for a total of €0.5 million, mainly related to the transition into clinical phase of a molecule jointly developed with AbbVie (formerly Allergan).

Maintaining a high level of results

With the increase in volumes sold, the impact of the reduction in COVID diagnostic tests prices was contained, and the gross margin level was maintained in 2021 at 56%, a historically high level, compared to 59% in 2020. As a result, the gross margin stands at €102.8 million, compared to €110.7 million in 2020.

Operating expenses reflect this high level of activity in terms of volume, continued structuring of the organization and increase in production and logistics capacities. They remain under control, with an increase of 12%, to €29.8 million, including a significant increase of 54% in R&D expenditure (€3.4 million) in line with the strategy.

Results remain at a historically high level, with an EBITDA at €77.9 million (€88.2 million in 2020) and an operating profit at €72.9 million (€84.0 million in 2020).

The financial result is slightly positive (+€0.1 million vs -€0.4 million in 2020) and notably includes capital gains on securities, and currency exchange losses linked to the valuation of assets in dollars, lower than what was accrued at the end of the previous financial year.

In view of the 2021 results, the Group has used all of the carryforward losses that were generated within its tax consolidation group, and has not activated any additional carryforward losses. Corporation tax amounted to €10.8 million, compared to €7.4 million in 2020.

After taking into account €2.8 million in goodwill amortization, net income for 2021 amounted to €60.5 million, compared to €73.5 million in 2020.

Strong cash generation at €65.9m (€54.9m in 2020)

With a high level of results and a controlled working capital requirement, Eurobio Scientific operations generated a cash flow of €65.9 million in 2021, i.e. €11 million more than in 2020.
The total amount of cash amounted to €102.4 million as of December 31, 2021 and shareholder equity to €160.5 million. Financial debt fell sharply to €10.7 million, mainly with the full repayment of the €10 million government guaranteed loan taken out in 2020. It includes bank loans for €8.9 million (including €6.3 million in the medium term) and €1.7 million of remaining bonds.

Perspectives: a new dimension

Eurobio Scientific now has very significant financial resources to continue to deploy its strategy, focused on increasing the share of proprietary products, pursuing international expansion, and opening up new market segments.

This strategy has already been initiated with the intensification of R&D which will be amplified to maintain strong product innovation, mainly in molecular biology, in the field of infectious diseases but also in other pathologies. It also involves the development of new synergies with its European subsidiaries TECOmedical and Pathway Diagnostics, beyond what was already done in the COVID segment since 2020. These R&D and/or international developments could be accelerated through acquisitions or targeted stakes, in line with the Group's three strategic areas. This is illustrated by the stake taken at the end of 2021 in Usense Healthcare, a start-up specializing in point of care medical diagnostics based on urinary analysis and artificial intelligence.

At the same time, to support its strategy the Group continues to develop its distribution portfolio selectively. Eurobio Scientific has thus renewed its non-exclusive partnership with the Korean group Seegene, at least until 2023, and signed distribution partnerships in new areas. The Group became the exclusive distributor in France of HIV self-tests from US-based Orasure, which allows it to strengthen its presence with pharmacy networks. Eurobio Scientific also entered into partnerships with the Alcor and BenQ laboratories, and is studying new distribution agreements in the field of “Point of Care” proximity tests, or connected biology based on artificial intelligence.

In addition to this strategic deployment, the entry into Eurobio Scientific's capital of investment funds managed by NextStage AM as part of its “Pépites et Territoires” program should take place before the end of the second quarter of 2022.

On the basis of the new dimension acquired during 2020 and reinforced in 2021, Eurobio Scientific has all the assets to continue to meet, in France and internationally, the needs of laboratories, by deploying an offer mixing its own innovative products and those of its partners. These strengths will also enable the Group to enter new markets, in terms of both customers and technologies, and to develop its presence in new territories.

Next financial meeting

Shareholders annual general meeting: June 13, 2022

Disclaimer
This press release contains elements that are not historical facts including, without limitation, certain statements about future expectations and other forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, profitability or events to differ materially from those anticipated. In addition, Eurobio Scientific, its shareholders, and its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representations or warranties in relation to, statistical data or predictions contained in this press release that were taken or derived from third party sources or industry publications. Such statistical data and predictions are used in this press release for information purposes only. Finally, this press release may be drafted in the French and English languages. If both versions are interpreted differently, the French language version shall prevail.


1 Audit procedures on the consolidated accounts are still being carried out by the statutory auditors.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That This Insider Is Aggressively Buying

    From an investment standpoint, the first quarter of 2022 brought confusion more than anything else, markets fell down and bounced back up. The main question to answer right now is whether the bounce is real or just a dead cat. Either way, however, there are going to be opportunities for investors. As for choosing stocks to buy into, investors will need some clear signal. One popular sign to follow: the corporate insiders. These company officers can leverage their positions with their companies t

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Tilray Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before trading kicks into action on Wednesday (April 6), Tilray (TLRY) will present F3Q22’s financial results (February quarter). Those with an optimistic bent might want to lower expectations, if Canaccord’s Matt Bottomley’s forecast is anything to go by. “For the quarter, we are expecting the combination of a seasonally slower period and continued macro-level headwinds in the Canadian recreational environment (namely saturated competition and pricing pressures) to result in a relatively flat p

  • Jack Dorsey Has a Message That Will Make Elon Musk Very Happy

    The Twitter founder and Tesla CEO like each other and have often stood up for each other in the face of adversity.

  • AMD Is About as Hot as It Gets: Here's How to Trade It

    Long-time Sarge fave Advanced Micro Devices had agreed to acquire edge computing startup Pensando for about $1.9B... just weeks after closing the $50B deal to acquire Xilinx. It wasn't long before another long-time Sarge fave, AMD CEO Lisa Su herself, was out and about talking up the deal, and her firm. Su appeared at CNBC, She spoke about "doubling down on the data center" where the firm competes against the likes of Nvidia and Marvell Technology as well as others.

  • Why Rivian Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) took a hit immediately after the company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial update on March 10. In its quarterly report, Rivian said several factors led it to reduce its production volume guidance for 2022. The company identified headwinds including a planned 10-day shutdown to improve its production lines, supply chain constraints, a spike in COVID-19 cases from the spread of the omicron variant, and even severe winter weather at its Illinois facility.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are sliding 4.5% at 10:41 a.m. ET on Tuesday. After hitting a recent high of $29.44 per share on March 29, AMC's stock has given up about a quarter of the gains it made on the announcement that the company was investing in a gold and silver miner. The news pushed the stock out of the doldrums it had been in for months as traders anticipated that the "mother of all short squeezes" (MOASS) had arrived, but the upward momentum quickly stalled and now it's resuming its downward trajectory again.

  • Jeff Bezos Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds Two Properties In Just Two Hours

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched its latest batch of new offerings today; six rental properties that retail investors can buy into with as little as $100. The offerings went live on the platform at 11:00 AM EDT on April 5, 2022, and two of the properties were fully funded just two hours later. The first property to sell out was a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Columbia, SC market, named The Bedford. The property was acquired by Arrived Homes for $28

  • Why Nanox Stock Continued Jumping Higher Today

    The company is a tangible step closer to realizing its ultimate vision -- but it's still a long road ahead.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • Why Did Nio Stock Drop Today?

    Investors in electric vehicle (EV) companies look for technology that can differentiate one company from its competitors. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) offers a battery swap technology that is unique, and it received some publicity today. One might think that would move Nio shares higher, but that's not the case, at least this morning.

  • Top-Rated AbbVie Stock Hits Record High As It Looks To Expand A Decades-Old Solution

    AbbVie stock popped Tuesday after announcing promising test results that could expand use of a treatment for blurry vision.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? NVDA Stock Eyes Buy Point As Chip Giant Moves Metaverse To Cloud

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Recession Warning Bells Are Ringing. These Banks Look Strong.

    Last week, yields on short-dated Treasury debt rose above those on longer-dated securities in the first so-called yield-curve inversion in nearly three years.