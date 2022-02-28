U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,373.84
    -10.81 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,890.03
    -168.72 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,751.40
    +56.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.44
    +1.51 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.93
    +4.34 (+4.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.10
    +23.50 (+1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    +0.51 (+2.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1215
    -0.0057 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3416
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9360
    -0.6240 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,800.27
    +3,805.79 (+10.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.52
    +80.78 (+9.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

EuroBlooms Joins the Fight Against Cancer with Spring Bulbs

·2 min read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EuroBlooms, LLC has joined forces with the American Cancer Society by selling select flower bulbs and perennials exclusively in Walmart stores for a spring 2022 promotion, generously donating $100,000 through this partnership.

The American Cancer Society. (PRNewsfoto/American Cancer Society Ohio, West Virginia)
The American Cancer Society. (PRNewsfoto/American Cancer Society Ohio, West Virginia)

"At the American Cancer Society, we are grateful to continue providing the many resources needed by cancer patients, survivors, their caregivers, and educate the many unaware of cancer prevention," says Wayne White, Executive Vice President at the American Cancer Society. "It is because of the commitment and generous support from partners like EuroBlooms that we can continue our work in the fight against cancer."

EuroBlooms is a provider of high-quality flower bulbs sold at retailers nationwide. They offer a variety of packaged bulbs and perennials year-round. The selection of bulbs to support the American Cancer Society will be available in select Walmart stores throughout February to June.

"EuroBlooms is proud to join the American Cancer Society family and support its efforts in the fight against cancer," said Chris Green, Co-owner of EuroBlooms with his wife Connie. "Cancer affects many families in the US, including ours and our spring flower bulb program is one way we have chosen to give back with the help of our partners at Walmart."

The donation from EuroBlooms will help the American Cancer Society fund breakthrough cancer research and life-saving services like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near treatment, and a live 24/7 cancer information helpline. The American Cancer Society is honored that EuroBlooms is dedicated to supporting these critical programs and services.

About EuroBlooms, LLC

EuroBlooms is a Michigan based company, offering a wide variety of flower bulbs, perennials, and potted trees seasonally to growers and retail stores nationwide. To learn more, visit www.EuroBlooms.com.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. For more information, visit www.cancer.org.

Media Contact:
Angela E. Stacy
angelae.stacy@cancer.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/euroblooms-joins-the-fight-against-cancer-with-spring-bulbs-301491948.html

SOURCE American Cancer Society

Recommended Stories

  • Tonix Pharma Inks Research Pact For Oxytocin In Eating Disorder

    Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) has entered into a sponsored research agreement with Inserm Transfert and Aix-Marseille Université to study oxytocin in the genetically engineered mouse model of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS). PWS is a rare genetic disorder that causes distinct but related pathological eating disorders in adults and newborns. "Tonix is excited to enter into this new research collaboration, which we hope will expand our understanding of oxytocin's potential to treat

  • Should I wear a mask? How to understand the new CDC COVID-19 guidelines

    Can you take off your mask? It all depends on your county's risk factors and your personal risk factors

  • Amazon teams up with Teladoc to bring voice-activated health service to Alexa

    If there is no doctor in the house, Amazon’s Alexa will soon be able to summon one. Amazon (AMZN) and telemedicine provider Teladoc Health (TDOC) are starting a voice-activated virtual care program that lets customers get medical help without picking up their phones. The service, for health issues that aren’t emergencies, will be available around the clock on Amazon’s Echo devices.

  • Boy, 13, died as he was too obese for hospitals to treat him

    He had been morbidly obese since the age of three.

  • 5 Supplements to Stop Buying Right Now

    According to a 2021 survey by the Council for Responsible Nutrition, 80% of Americans report taking dietary supplements, a jump of 7% in one year. That's no doubt due to the pandemic, as more of us purchased immune-boosting supplements such as vitamins C and D. There's strong data those two vitamins are beneficial. But at the same time, scientists have recently warned against taking certain supplements. You may have been buying some of them for years. These are five supplements you should stop b

  • Virus Experts Say Most People Catch Omicron This Way Now

    COVID-19 cases are declining as last month's Omicron wave recedes, and mask mandates are being relaxed almost everywhere. But experts say it's still important to try and avoid catching the virus for two main reasons: Even if you have only mild symptoms (or none at all), you can spread COVID to a person who's at risk of severe illness; and even mild illness can result in a debilitating case of "long COVID" (although vaccination is believed to reduce that risk). To protect yourself and others, exp

  • Many Americans can now go unmasked as cases drop, CDC says

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are easing masking recommendations for most Americans as cases drop in many states, reporting nearly 70% of the U.S. population is living in a low-risk area. Masks should still be worn in high-risk areas, where COVID patients are still packing hospitals. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Celine Gounder joined CBS News' Vlad Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss.

  • See Why Did InflaRx Pause Late-Stage Vilobelimab Trial In Chronic Skin Condition

    InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) has received an advice letter from the FDA about the vilobelimab Phase 3 program for hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), a condition that causes small, painful lumps to form under the skin. The feedback recommends using the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response Score (HiSCR) as the primary endpoint in the Phase 3 trial, which contrasts the advice provided in a Type A meeting held in Q3 2021. The agency provided advice on the modified HiSCR, a new primary endpoint sugg

  • Medicare Owes Retirees a Refund, Says Powerful Senior Group

    Seniors on Social Security have faced some financial challenges this year, despite the fact they received the highest cost of living adjustment (COLA) in four decades. In addition to surging prices on goods and services, Medicare premiums rose significantly and ate up a large portion of the raise most retirees got in 2022. Now, however, a powerful senior group is arguing that Medicare may owe older Americans a refund -- and some lawmakers also agree.

  • SUNDAY ‘NOIRE: I Was Today Years-Old When I Realized I Am Bipolar

    An estimated 23 million Americans have bipolar disorder (BPD)

  • Pfizer vaccine significantly less effective in kids 5-11: study

    The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is significantly less effective in children aged 5 to 11 than it is in older kids, a new study found, raising questions about the correct dose to give to the young. The study from researchers at the New York State Department of Health found that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection among children 5 to 11 declined from 68 percent to just 12 percent over the period of Dec. 13 to Jan. 30. Effectiveness...

  • Growing Grassroots Support for the Rare Disease Community in Romania

    NoRo pilots the country’s first and only patient-run reference center for rare diseases

  • Statewide indoor mask mandates to ease March 12, Gov. Inslee announces

    The date has been moved up after an earlier announcement by Inslee that masks would no longer be required on March 21.

  • Here's How Worried You Should Be About 'Stealth' Omicron

    Stealth omicron, what is steal omicron, how worried to be about stealth omicron, and stealth omicron symptoms.

  • Beware of disinformation surrounding thyroid health

    As one of the main glands that control cellular function, the thyroid can take credit for assisting with a lot of the inner workings of the human body.

  • CDC eases masking advice for much of the US, but where should you keep one on in Oklahoma?

    People in about half of Oklahoma counties are still urged to mask up indoors in public, per the new CDC guidelines.

  • 'I Used To Have Horrible Gym Anxiety, And Now I Can Deadlift 185 Pounds—Here's How I Did It'

    Lizzie Salemi used to be afraid of judgment in the weight room. So, she hired a coach and learned how to lift weights properly, and put on tons of muscle.

  • Masimo's SedLine Brain Function Monitor Sensor Scores FDA Approval For Pediatric Use

    The FDA has FDA cleared Masimo Corp's (NASDAQ: MASI) SedLine brain function monitoring for pediatric patients (1-17 years of age) and the SedLine Pediatric EEG Sensor. SedLine helps clinicians monitor brain activity bilaterally by processing electroencephalogram (EEG) signals from Masimo's four-lead SedLine EEG sensors. This clearance brings Masimo's bilateral brain activity monitoring to children 1 to 17 years old, in conjunction with specially sized pediatric sensors designed for easier applic

  • Shannen Doherty Is a '#CancerSlayer' at an Early Morning Breast Cancer Scan

    The Beverly Hills, 90210 star is staying positive as she goes through treatment for stage 4 breast cancer, saying "the new bandage wraps made me smile!"

  • Some Americans welcome new CDC mask guidance, others wary

    Grace Thomas is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but still not ready to take off her mask, especially around the kids at the home day care she runs in Chicago. Thomas, 62, plans to ask parents to have their children wear masks to prevent the day care from being a potential source of transmission, but "you can’t make them wear masks if they don’t want to,” she said. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that the statewide school mask mandate will be lifted Monday in response the the new guidance, although Chicago Public Schools officials said they will continue to require masks “to maintain health and safety measures.”