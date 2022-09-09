U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

Eurocastle Announces 2022 AGM Results and PDMR Dealing Notification

Eurocastle Investment Limited
·2 min read

        

Eurocastle Announces 2022 AGM Results and PDMR Dealing Notification

Guernsey, 9 September 2022 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces the results of its 2022 Annual General Meeting held yesterday, 8 September 2022. All ordinary and extraordinary business tabled before the meeting in accordance with the Notice of Annual General Meeting circulated to shareholders on 26 August 2022 was approved. A copy of this Notice is available on Eurocastle’s website at www.eurocastleinv.com under Periodic Reports and Shareholder Communications in the Investor Relations Section.

In addition, the Company issued 1,000 ordinary shares to each of its three independent directors as part of their in-place compensation arrangements. By reference to its obligations under Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014, the Company is making public the following details of those dealings in its shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities:

Name of the PDMR

Financial Instrument

Nature of Transaction

Date and place of transaction

Volume and price of transaction

Dr. Simon John Thornton

Ordinary Shares

Acquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements

9 September 2022, Guernsey

1,000 shares
Nil consideration

Mrs. Claire Elizabeth Ann Whittet

Ordinary Shares

Acquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements

9 September 2022, Guernsey

1,000 shares
Nil consideration

Mr. Jason de Beauvoir Sherwill (via Forein Limited, Closely Associated Person)

Ordinary Shares

Acquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements

9 September 2022, Guernsey

1,000 shares
Nil consideration

As a consequence of the above:

  • The total number of Ordinary Shares of the Company in issue is 995,555.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. On 8 July 2022, the Company announced the relaunch of its investment activity with the aim to build a Southern European speciality finance and real estate platform. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.



