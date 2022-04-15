U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0825
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4750
    +0.5850 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,153.75
    -1,003.84 (-2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.88
    -27.55 (-2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

Eurocastle to Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on 29 April 2022

Eurocastle Investment Limited
·1 min read
In this article:
  • EUIVF

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED


Contact:

Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Tracy Lewis

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle to Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on 29 April 2022

Guernsey, 15 April 2022 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that it will release its financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2021 on Friday, 29 April 2022 before the market opens.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For investment portfolio information, please refer to the Company’s most recent Financial Report, which is available on the Company’s website (www.eurocastleinv.com).

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company, focused on Italian performing and non-performing loans, Italian loan servicing platforms and other real estate related assets in Italy. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. The Company will not currently seek material new investments from the proceeds of the realisation but, will continue to support its existing investments to the extent required in order to optimise returns and distribute cash to shareholders when available (the “Realisation Plan”). For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.


