U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.75
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,310.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,372.00
    +16.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.80
    -2.30 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.36
    -0.18 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.40
    -14.10 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.17 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.36
    +0.21 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7480
    +0.1110 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,018.82
    -1,757.79 (-3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,207.11
    -42.59 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.29
    +11.51 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Eurocine Vaccines extends its product portfolio with a diagnostic test of chlamydia through a widened agreement with Spixia Biotechnology

·2 min read

Eurocine Vaccines AB has decided to evaluate a diagnostic test of chlamydia antibodies in blood as an extension of its portfolio and has widened the license agreement with Spixia Biotechnology AB to also include diagnostic tests of chlamydia.

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chlamydia is a sexually transmitted bacterial disease that often leads to involuntary infertility in women (read more). There is currently no prophylactic vaccine against chlamydia on the market and Eurocine Vaccines is developing a vaccine candidate based on a patented protein (read more). At the same time, there is a need for better diagnostic tests in both Europe and the United States, to investigate if patients have or have undergone the disease and carry antibodies (Woodhall et al., Lancet Infect Dis 2018). According to our market analysis, such an improved test could be widely used for studies focusing on public health, for example to understand what proportion of the population has had chlamydia infection (so-called seroepidemiological studies), and to understand if previous chlamydia infection can be the cause of infertility. Therefore, Eurocine Vaccines has widened the license agreement with Spixia Biotechnology to also include a diagnostic test of chlamydia in order to evaluate it as an extension of its portfolio.

Through the ongoing work to develop the manufacturing process for the active protein in the chlamydia vaccine candidate, which will primarily be used in further preclinical and clinical studies in the ongoing vaccine development, the company sees the opportunity for an additional application. The same protein can be the used for both the prophylactic vaccine and a diagnostic test of antibodies against chlamydia. This provides significant synergies in the form of documentation, process development, and protein manufacture, creating the opportunity for more products based on the same research and development.

In the next step, initial experiments will be performed to evaluate a diagnostic test based on the active protein and how a future diagnostic product can best be designed. These trials are expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2022.

"It is completely in line with our strategy to actively seek additional opportunities to innovatively create added value based on our investments. Although the market potential is smaller for a diagnostic tool than for a vaccine, it is all about how to best contribute to modern healthcare based on our research and development", comments Dr. Karl Ljungberg, Director of preclinical development.

CONTACT:
Hans Arwidsson, Ph.D., MBA, CEO of Eurocine Vaccines AB,
hans.arwidsson@eurocine-vaccines.com
+46 70 634 0171

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eurocine-vaccines/r/eurocine-vaccines-extends-its-product-portfolio-with-a-diagnostic-test-of-chlamydia-through-a-widene,c3402810

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11552/3402810/1458726.pdf

Eurocine Vaccines extends its product portfolio with a diagnostic test of chlamydia through a widened agreement with Spixia Biotechnology

https://news.cision.com/eurocine-vaccines/i/blatt-vatten-mod,c2947289

Blått vatten mod

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eurocine-vaccines-extends-its-product-portfolio-with-a-diagnostic-test-of-chlamydia-through-a-widened-agreement-with-spixia-biotechnology-301362412.html

SOURCE Eurocine Vaccines

Recommended Stories

  • Cassava Sciences Receives FDA's Special Protocol Assessment For Alzheimer's Trials

    Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) announced an agreement with the FDA under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for both of its pivotal Phase 3 trials for oral simufilam in treating Alzheimer's disease. The SPA document indicates that the regulator has reviewed and agreed to the critical design features of the trial protocols, the company said. Cassava also reaffirmed its previously issued guidance to start the trials in Fall 2021. "I believe these SPAs mark a meaningful and encouraging milest

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line -- and AMC Stock, Too -- Popped Today

    For the third trading day in a row, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) are on the rise, up 4.1% and 4.2%, respectively, as of 11 a.m. EDT. Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is also notching its third straight day of share-price gains -- up 2.6% -- and it's all because of COVID-19. Stocks tied to the tourism industry began moving higher on Friday in anticipation of a decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approving Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for prevention of COVID-19 infection in patients aged 16 and over.

  • Why Cara Therapeutics Shot Higher Today

    Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) was a hot stock on Tuesday. One of the formerly clinical-stage biotech's drug candidates won FDA approval, and investors reacted in the usual manner. The biotech company's most promising drug, Korsuva --- developed with Switzerland-based Vifor Pharma -- addresses this medical challenge sufficiently to win that all-important FDA approval.

  • U.S. COVID-19 vaccine approval is 'seismic' shift for legality of mandates, experts say

    Formal U.S approval of the Pfizer Inc /BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine will make it nearly impossible to successfully challenge mandates by employers, legal experts said. The decision by the Food and Drug Administration to give full approval to the vaccine is "seismic," said Brian Dean Abramson, an author on vaccine law. He said it will become extremely difficult to challenge the FDA's decision and the mandates that flow from it.

  • BioMedNewsBreaks – Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) Receives FDA Clearance For mmRNA Oral Appliance

    Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”), has received 510(k) market clearance from the FDA for its modified mandibular repositioning nighttime appliance (“mmRNA”). The device is designed to treat mild-to-moderate OSA in adults; it is also used for treating sleep-disordere

  • Theravance Stock Crashes; Can Longer Testing Salvage Its J&J-Partnered Drug?

    Theravance said its ulcerative colitis treatment failed in midstage testing, and the biotech stock plummeted Tuesday.

  • Valneva Initiates Rolling Submission For COVID19 Vaccine Candidate In UK

    Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) has commenced rolling submission for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the U.K. The candidate dubbed VLA2001 is a whole virus, inactivated, adjuvanted vaccine candidate. VLA2001 is currently being studied in the U.K. in a Phase 3 Cov-Compare (VLA2001-301) trial. Topline results are expected early in Q4 of 2021. Subject to positive Cov-Compare data and MHRA review, Valneva believes that initial approval

  • MO dad who gave 7 of his kids COVID: Nurses ‘can’t even stop to clean up the vomit’

    Ben Anderson’s wife Tammy is the only one in the household who didn’t get sick. She’s vaccinated. | Editorial

  • How One Of The World’s Most Dangerous Plastic Surgery Procedures Took Over TikTok

    “We don’t know if Kim Kardashian actually had a BBL or if she is just one of like the one in bajillion people who naturally have a tiny waist and a huge butt.”View Entire Post ›

  • The Pfizer vaccine’s brand name, Comirnaty, is weird for a reason

    Official FDA approval means Pfizer can now market its Covid-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Which will lead to the inevitable question: Why is its brand name such an awkward mouthful?

  • Virus Experts Warn Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

    The Delta variant continues to surge nationwide, and being cautious is still important, whether you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Delta is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, and even if you've been vaccinated, it's possible to carry and transmit the virus. This can have serious consequences if you live with people who are immunocompromised, or children age 12 or under (who are not eligible for the vaccine). These are the places virus experts warn you shouldn't go, e

  • Most Common Symptoms of the Delta Variant

    The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the predominant strain circulating in the U.S., responsible for up to 94% of current cases. Not only is Delta much more infectious than previous variants, it may be causing symptoms that are different than those previously associated with COVID-19. Researchers are studying this possibility and haven't released official findings, but one crowd-sourced study points up some significant differences. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your heal

  • 75 Doctors from Florida Hospitals Walk Out in Protest of Unvaccinated Patients: 'We Are Exhausted'

    "They're getting this from a preventable illness," said Dr. Ethan Chapin of the unvaccinated COVID-19 patients flooding South Florida hospitals

  • Unvaccinated LA residents were 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19: CDC study

    A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) bolsters the argument that unvaccinated individuals are at a much higher risk of experiencing the worse outcomes of COVID-19 than vaccinated individuals.

  • A personal trainer was asked why her body didn’t 'bounce back' after pregnancy. Here's what she said.

    Anna Victoria, the founder and CEO of Fit Body App, denounced the pressure to "bounce back" to her pre-baby body on Instagram.

  • The covid booster question is one of privilege and we must be very thoughtful about: Doctor

    Dr. Michael DeVere Williams, Population Health Medical Director; Associate Professor of Surgery & Public Policy at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and Frank Batten School of Leadership & Public Policy, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Deaths in Britain above average for sixth week running

    Deaths in Britain are above average for the sixth week running, with experts warning that a year of disrupted healthcare may be starting to show in the figures.

  • Arkansas governor says no more ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients

    There are no more intensive care unit beds available for coronavirus patients due to a surge in cases driven by the Delta variant, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said during a press conference on Tuesday.Why it matters: It is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that ICU beds are full in the state, AP reports. The state reached a new record on Monday for the number of coronavirus patients currently on ventilators, according to government data.Stay on top of the latest market tren

  • Everyday Habits You Should Never Do After 60, According to Doctors

    Aging, the saying goes, is not for wimps. But it also doesn't have to be more difficult than necessary. Too many of us make it so, by engaging in everyday habits that can accelerate aging or significantly increase the risk of chronic disease. These are five health patterns you should never fall into after 60, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It. 1 Don't Be Sed

  • Covid threat beginning to fade – but next pandemic will be along in 59 years

    The Covid pandemic has proved to be the deadliest viral outbreak the world has seen for more than a century – so it is tempting to hope we will be spared another such crisis in our lifetimes.