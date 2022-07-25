U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,973.50
    +8.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,931.00
    +56.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,463.00
    +39.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.50
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.59
    -0.11 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.30
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.59
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0224
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.22
    +1.11 (+4.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4000
    +0.3500 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,052.01
    -607.14 (-2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.30
    -16.95 (-3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.89
    +0.52 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Euroclear delivers a strong performance for H1 2022

·7 min read

BRUSSELS, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Euroclear today provides an update on its performance in the first half of 2022.

Financial summary

Euroclear delivered a strong financial performance in H1 2022, with the underlying business continuing to perform well. Euroclear also reported higher interest earnings due to rising interest rates on cash balances as well as increased cash balances from frozen assets due to Russian sanctions.

Euroclear Logo
Euroclear Logo

Net profit increased 42% to EUR 351 million, of which EUR 277 million resulted from the strong underlying business performance.


Euroclear Holding















H1 2021


H1 2022


H1 2022
Underlying


Underlying vs


(€ m)






 

2021














Operating Income



806


998


892


86

11 %


Business income



753


807


811


58

8 %


Interest, banking & other income



53


191


81


28

53 %














Operating Expenses



-476


-534


-529


-53

-11 %














Operating Profit before impairment



330


464


363


33

10 %


Impairment



-2


-1


0


2



Pre tax profit



328


463


363


35

11 %


Tax



-81


-112


-87


-6

-8 %


Net profit



247


351


277


29

12 %














Reported EPS



79.8


111.7


87.9


8

10 %














Business income operating margin



36.8 %


33.8 %


34.8 %

















EBITDA margin (EBITDA/oper.inc)



47.3 %


52.0 %


46.8 %
















Note: H1 2021 figures (except for EPS) have been restated to include MFEX pro forma, in order to allow for like-for-like comparison. 

Operating income was up 24% year-on-year to EUR 998 million. Business income was up 7% to EUR 807 million, reflecting the continued strong growth of Euroclear's core business lines as it implements its strategy.

Interest, banking and other income increased by 262% to EUR 191 million as a consequence of rising interest rates and higher cash balances from frozen assets due to the Russian sanctions.

Operating Expenses increased to EUR 534 million, up 12% compared to H1 2021, as Euroclear continued to invest in its technology and service offering, as well as being impacted by inflation and costs related to managing the Russian sanctions.

An increase of 40% in earnings per share to EUR 111.7 per share, reflected the increase in net profit.

Implications of frozen assets due to Russian sanctions

As a result of sanctions imposed by the US, the EU and other jurisdictions, as well as Russian countermeasures, the cash on the balance sheet has increased as blocked coupon payments and redemptions accumulate.  During the first half of 2022, Euroclear Bank's balance sheet increased by €72 billion year-on-year.

At the end of June 2022, Euroclear Bank's cash balances had increased by €72 billion year-on-year. As per Euroclear's standard process, the cash is invested which results in interest income. During the first half, the interest income earned from frozen assets held as a result of Russian sanctions was EUR 110 million.

The Board expects these interest earnings to grow materially as blocked payments and redemptions continue to accumulate in a rising interest rate environment.

While this is expected to have an impact on the balance sheet, it should not result in material change in credit risk profile and therefore will not have a meaningful impact on the group's capital ratios.

Business Performance & H1 Highlights

Euroclear's underlying business continues to perform strongly.  Excluding the impact of frozen assets due to the Russian sanctions, adjusted net profit rose by 12% to EUR 277 million.

Adjusted operating income was up 11% to EUR 892 million. This was driven by adjusted business income growth, up 8%.  Adjusted Interest, Banking and Other income was up 53% to EUR 81 million.

The key operating metrics, shown below, underpinned the strong business performance during the period. Market volatility remains high, driving transaction volumes to record levels. Equity market valuations have fallen significantly during the period which has restricted growth in assets under custody and fund asset under custody during the period.


H1 total

% change vs H1 2021




Assets under Custody

EUR 35.5 trillion  

+1 %

 

Number of Transactions

155.5 million   

+4 %

 

Turnover

EUR 523 trillion  

+9 %

 

Fund assets under custody

EUR 2.8 trillion 

+1 %

 

Collateral Highway

EUR 1.9 trillion   

+13 %

Euroclear continues to see very strong demand for collateral management and lending services from a broad range of market participants. Since 2016, structural demand has been driven by the introduction of the Uncleared Margin Rules (UMR) under Basel III as more participants were require to adopt collateral management services to reduce the risk of derivatives exposures. The fifth wave of the UMR came into force last year.

In the second quarter, Euroclear launched a new ESG reporting solution for asset managers, through the combination of MFEX by Euroclear and Greenomy, two recent investments. In addition to illustrating the benefits of the expanded product offering, the new service demonstrates Euroclear's increased strategic focus on Sustainable Finance.

The integration of MFEX is progressing to plan as MFEX's established fund distribution platforms are combined with Euroclear's post-trade expertise to create a new end-to-end funds offering.

The group also continues to modernise its legacy technology infrastructure, including the domestic CSDs. These investments will further strengthen the resilience and efficiency of the group's platforms, allowing for further digitalisation and service enhancements.

Dividend on 2021 results

The Board confirms its intention to pay its previously announced dividend of EUR 88.5 per share (equating to a total of EUR 279 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend, which was delayed while the potential implications of the sanctions on capital were evaluated and mitigated, relates to the performance in the 2021 financial year.

Commenting on the results

Lieve Mostrey, Chief Executive Officer

"We delivered a strong performance across the business and saw an increase in interest earnings due to higher interest rates and accumulated cash balances as a consequence of frozen assets due to the Russian sanctions.

In a context where financial market conditions have been dynamic, we have continued to operate safe and efficient infrastructure to support our clients.

As we look forward, we see opportunities to further enhance our client offerings, such as through innovative data-enabled services and connecting to global markets, while meeting our responsibilities as a financial market infrastructure to support sustainable economic growth."

Note to editors

Euroclear group is the financial industry's trusted provider of post trade services. Guided by its purpose, Euroclear innovates to bring safety, efficiency and connections to financial markets for sustainable economic growth.

Euroclear provides settlement and custody of domestic and cross-border securities for bonds, equities and derivatives, and investment funds. As a proven, resilient capital market infrastructure, Euroclear is committed to delivering risk-mitigation, automation and efficiency at scale for its global client franchise.

The Euroclear group comprises Euroclear Bank, the International CSD, as well as Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear Finland, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland, Euroclear Sweden, Euroclear UK & International and MFEX by Euroclear.

Annex





H1 2022


H1 2021


Variance










Euroclear Bank Income Statement









Net interest income



203.8


48.6


155.2


Net fee and commission income



511.1


455.4


55.7


Other income



-4.8


6.6


-11.4











Total operating income



710.1


510.6


199.5











Administrative expenses



-314.3


-287.1


-27.1











Operating profit before impairment and taxation



395.8


223.5


172.4











Result for the period



301.8


171.0


130.7










Euroclear Bank Statement of Financial Position


















Shareholders' equity



2,306.6


1,976.6


330.0


Debt securities issued and funds borrowed (incl.subordinated debt)

5,029.8


6,004.5


-974.8


Total assets



103,634.3


31,160.3


72,473.9



















Euroclear Investments Income Statement


















Dividend



0.0


270.0


-270.0


Net gains/(losses) on non trading financial assets at FVPL



-418.3


-26.4


-391.9


Other income



1.9


1.5


0.3


Total operating income



-416.4


245.1


-661.6











Administrative expenses



-2.6


-0.5


-2.1











Operating profit before impairment and taxation



-419.1


244.6


-663.7











Result for the period



-314.5


250.7


-565.1










Euroclear Investments Statement of Financial Position


















Shareholders' equity



474.2


770.3


-296.1


Debt securities issued and funds borrowed



1,647.7


1,646.2


1.5


Total assets of which



2,122.4


2,460.7


-338.4


Loans and advances (excluding intercompany)



54.1


416.5


-362.4


Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income
(FVOCI) financial assets



301.2


311.2


-10.0


Intercompany loans



902.8


1,151.6


-248.7










Note: The volatility in financial results for Euroclear Investments in H1 2022, compared to H1 2021, resulted mainly from the impact of higher interest rates on fair valuation of assets under IFRS 9 and the proceeds coming from the bond issued by Euroclear Investments in June 2021. 

Contact:

Martin Gregson
martin.gregson@euroclear.com  
+32 486 084 085

Thomas Churchill
thomas.churchill@euroclear.com
+32 471 636 535

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832898/Euroclear_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/euroclear-delivers-a-strong-performance-for-h1-2022-301592228.html

SOURCE Euroclear

Recommended Stories

  • Snap Crackles and Pops After Disappointing Investor Update

    Snapchat parent Snap (NYSE: SNAP) reported fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings after the markets closed on Thursday, July 21. The social media company disappointed investors by reporting slower-than-expected revenue growth. Snap had warned the market several weeks earlier that its second quarter was evolving worse than expected, but these results on July 21 managed to disappoint already lowered expectations.

  • Take a Peek at NIO Before Its Comeback

    The likely recovery in delivery volumes should have investors in a tizzy

  • Giant Manager Buys Up Apple, Nvidia, Corning, and Pfizer Stock

    The investment arm of insurance giant Munich Re initiated a position in Apple stock, and increased investments in Nvidia, Corning, and Pfizer.

  • Tesla’s Bitcoin dump leaves accountants puzzled: report

    Tesla’s announcement to convert bulk of its Bitcoin holdings to fiat currency has opened a Pandora’s box for accountants, a Bloomberg report said. See related article: Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings Fast facts Based on Tesla’s letter to shareholders, the sale of Bitcoin added US$936 million in cash to […]

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.

  • Crypto: A Bernie Madoff-Style Scheme May Have Crushed Prominent Lenders

    An unprecedented crisis of confidence has affected the crypto industry for several months. The fall of the two digital currencies was caused by the fact that many investors wanted to liquidate their positions at the same time. A month later, the crypto lender Celsius Network, which operates like a bank, announced that it was suspending withdrawals, thus preventing its customers from having access to their money.

  • The simple and complicated story behind Buffett's massive oil buy: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett has accumulated a nearly 20% stake in Occidental Petroleum over the last several months. So: what's the Oracle of Omaha's endgame?

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Astounding Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These remarkable growth stocks are begging to be bought following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq.

  • Fed, tech earnings, GDP data: What to know ahead of the busiest week of the year

    A jam-packed week of market-moving developments will keep Wall Street busy this week.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Apple Leads Earnings Wave, Fed Rate Hike Looms; What To Do Now

    The market rally had a strong week despite Friday's losses. Apple leads huge earnings with another big Fed rate hike due.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Shopify (SHOP)?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over many years, the fund concluded that its sole focus should be on identifying and partnering with visionary CEOs and the best entrepreneurs in the world, preferably in the earlier-to-mid stages of […]

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Warner Bros. Discovery

    It's been a tough three months for the entertainment and media giant following its spin-off and merger.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Are Ecommerce Stocks Ready for a Comeback? Analysts Offer 3 Beaten-Down Names With Big Upside Potential

    Economic headwinds, in the form of rising inflation, rising interest rates, a possible collapse in the housing market, and an increasing probability of a recession have taken their toll on consumer sentiment, which in turn is taking its toll on the retail sector. Ecommerce firms, which benefited from the corona crisis of 2020, are feeling the pressure too. It seems, for now, that no one is safe. But really? In an analysis from Stifel, analyst Scott Devitt sees a path forward for online retailers

  • Fed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will probably have to inflict much more pain on the economy to get inflation under control.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong Action to Curb InflationGrowth is already slowing in response to

  • She’s 17 and Has a Roth IRA. How Gen Z Is Handling Its First Bear Market.

    More than half of people aged 18 to 25 are already investors. “There's a lot of fear and uncertainty,” Ella Gupta says.

  • Philips shares hit 9-year low on weak quarter and guidance cut

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch medical equipment maker Philips posted a bigger-than-expected drop in second-quarter core earnings on Monday, saying supply shortages and lockdowns in China had dented sales. The company cut its estimate for full-year sales growth to between 1% and 3%, from 3% to 5%, while forecasting second-half growth of 6% to 9% on a strong order backlog. Chief Executive Officer Frans van Houten said supply chain issues and inflationary pressures had played a role, but singled out Chinese COVID-19 lockdowns as the biggest cause of the shortfall.

  • Could China Be Headed for a Lehman-Style Crisis? This Property Bust Is Different.

    Unlike the U.S. global financial crisis, the amount of leverage propping up in Chinese speculative investments is more limited, and household balance sheets and high savings rates act as a buffer.

  • SVB Financial Stock Just Sank 17% -- Should You Buy the Dip?

    SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB), the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, saw its shares plummet more than 17% on Friday, making the stock the biggest loser in the S&P 500 for the day. On SVB's earnings call Thursday, CEO Greg Becker said VC flows have slowed, which has impacted deposit growth and also the bank's venture capital call lending business, which makes up more than half of the bank's loan portfolio.