EuroDry Ltd. Sets Date for the Release of Fourth Quarter 2021 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

EuroDry Ltd.
·2 min read
  EDRY

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY, the “Company” or “EuroDry”), an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 after market closes in New York.

On the next day, Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.

Conference Call details:
Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (877) 553-9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238-0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44(0) 2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "EuroDry" to the operator.

Audio Webcast - Slides Presentation:
There will be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website http://www.eurodry.gr and click on Company Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The slide presentation on the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 will also be available in PDF format 10 minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website (www.eurodry.gr) on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.

About EuroDry Ltd.
EuroDry Ltd. was formed on January 8, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the drybulk fleet of Euroseas Ltd. into a separate listed public company. EuroDry was spun-off from Euroseas Ltd on May 30, 2018; it trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EDRY.

EuroDry operates in the dry cargo, drybulk shipping market. EuroDry's operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd. Inc., which are responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. EuroDry employs its vessels on spot and period charters and under pool agreements.

After the delivery of M/V Molyvos Luck, the Company will have a fleet of 10 vessels, including 5 Panamax drybulk carriers, 1 Supramax drybulk carrier, 2 Ultramax drybulk carrier and 2 Kamsarmax drybulk carriers. EuroDry’s 9 drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 726,555 dwt.

Visit our website www.eurodry.gr

Company Contact
Tasos Aslidis
Chief Financial Officer
EuroDry Ltd.
11 Canterbury Lane,
Watchung, NJ 07069
Tel. (908) 301-9091
E-mail: aha@eurodry.gr

Investor Relations / Financial Media
Nicolas Bornozis
Markella Kara
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536
New York, NY 10169
Tel. (212) 661-7566
E-mail: eurodry@capitallink.com


