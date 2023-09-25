EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in EuroDry's (NASDAQ:EDRY) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for EuroDry:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = US$8.0m ÷ (US$193m - US$15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, EuroDry has an ROCE of 4.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Shipping industry average of 11%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured EuroDry's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for EuroDry.

What Does the ROCE Trend For EuroDry Tell Us?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 4.5%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 83%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at EuroDry thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On EuroDry's ROCE

To sum it up, EuroDry has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with a respectable 52% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for EuroDry (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

While EuroDry isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

