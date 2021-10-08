U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,393.50
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,656.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,901.50
    +20.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.60
    +5.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.77
    +0.47 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.10
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    -0.13 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1570
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.31
    -1.69 (-8.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.7900
    +0.1740 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,265.02
    +1,002.85 (+1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,332.05
    +14.29 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,080.99
    +2.95 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     
COMING UP:

September jobs report: Payroll gains set to accelerate to 500,000

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Eurogas International Inc. Announces Repurchase of Debt

Eurogas International Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eurogas International Inc. (CSE: EI) (the “Corporation”), in furtherance of its restructuring efforts, today announced that it has repurchased - from Dundee Corporation - debt in the amount of C$6,668,191.19 for nominal consideration. This debt will be cancelled thereby improving the Corporation’s working capital. In order to be successful, this restructuring will require the purchase and/or cancellation of additional debt, if possible.

ABOUT EUROGAS INTERNATIONAL
Eurogas International Inc. is an independent oil and gas exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.cnsx.ca) under the symbol EI.

All documentation in respect of the Corporation may be viewed under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or under the Corporation’s website at www.eurogasinternational.com.

For further information, please contact:

Bruce Sherley, Acting Chief Executive Officer
Eurogas International Inc.
Telephone: (403) 651-4581
Website: www.eurogasinternational.com


