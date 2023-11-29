EuroMillions lottery winner: I had to cut off 'greedy' family after $187 million jackpot

The winner of a $187 million EuroMillions lottery jackpot in 2012 said she no longer speaks to her family after giving them $25.3 million.

Gillian Bayford, the Scottish lottery winner of the £148 million EuroMillions jackpot, severed family ties after Bayford said they tried to take advantage of her generosity, according to Mirror UK.

After winning the life-changing prize, she claimed that she immediately started paying off the $884,684 debts that her father and brother owed. However, in 2016, she said that while the money was "supposed to make everyone happy," it had "made them demanding and greedy," she told the Sun this month.

Bayford said her parents were living in a caravan at the time of her win. She gave them money to buy a place in Carnoustie, eastern Scotland, but then her brother Colin asked for more money.

"They [my family] have lost touch with where they've come from," had told The Sun. "They're rubbing people's noses in it by flashing their cash, which I think is downright nasty."

HATFIELD HEATH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 14: Adrian and Gillian Bayford celebrate winning the jackpot of over 148 million GBP in the EuroMillions lottery on August 14, 2012 in Hatfield Heath, England. The couple from Haverhill, Suffolk were the only winners of the Europe-wide lottery whose jackpot had rolled-over 14 times before being won by Mr and Mrs Bayford. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Backstory of the 2012 win

In 2012, Adrian and Gillian Bayford hit the headlines as the winners of a $187 million EuroMillions jackpot. However, after their win, the couple was inundated with requests for money from strangers who had read about their good fortune.

After a year, Bayford made headlines again as she separated from Adrian. They attributed the end of their nine-year marriage to the pressures of their massive lottery win. However, they parted ways on friendly terms and decided to divide the winnings equally.

Bayford met her new partner, Alan Warnock when she and Adrian visited an Audi dealership to buy five luxury cars for herself, her parents, her brother, and his girlfriend, per the DailyMail.

What's going on with Bayford today?

Despite her generous gift and bailing them out of debt, Bayford revealed this month that she and her family are no longer speaking.

"That was the first thing we paid for," Bayford told the Sun. "Adrian's family had to wait weeks, but my parents and brother were first. They got their cars and houses before anyone."

After lending money to her parents to purchase a new home, Bayford said her brother asked for additional funds to start a playground business. She agreed and gave him $1 million. The brother now lives in a house worth $366,059.52, drives Audi cars with personalized number plates, and even got married. However, he stopped communicating with his sister after receiving the money.

Bayford also told the Mirror UK that her father is attempting to take control of her portion of the inheritance despite her willingly assisting her family with their financial problems. The conflict arose due to an article in the Sun newspaper in which Bayford spoke about her winnings, which caused embarrassment to her parents.

"I can hold my head up because I know I've taken them out of a situation," Bayford told The Sun. "They brought our name into disrespect in the village, and we had people threatening to torch the family house. My dad and brother built up one company after another and then closed them down. I've bailed them out of every debt."

