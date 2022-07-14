Euronet Worldwide Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

LEAWOOD, Kan., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. ("Euronet" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EEFT) announced today it will release second quarter 2022 earnings results prior to the market opening on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Euronet will hold a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.



The conference call and accompanying slide show presentation will be accessible via webcast by following the link posted on http://ir.euronetworldwide.com. Participants wanting to access the conference call by telephone must register at Euronet Worldwide Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call to receive dial-in information. While not required, it is recommended participants join the call five minutes prior to the event start.

A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event at http://ir.euronetworldwide.com and will remain available for one year.

About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Euronet Worldwide is a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, and electronic distribution of prepaid mobile phone time and other prepaid products.

Euronet's global payment network is extensive - including 49,521 ATMs, approximately 491,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 62 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 760,000 POS terminals at approximately 335,000 retailer locations in 63 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 495,000 locations serving 164 countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 66 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 175 countries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.euronetworldwide.com.

