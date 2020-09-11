Euronext Prepares $4 Billion Bid for Borsa Italiana

(Bloomberg) -- Italian state-backed lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA is making a joint bid with France’s Euronext NV for exchange operator Borsa Italiana SpA, CDP said in a statement Friday.

The offer is set to value the business, owned by London Stock Exchange Group Plc, at as much as 4 billion euros ($4.7 billion), people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. CDP would get about 8% of Euronext in the deal, they said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Rival operator Deutsche Boerse AG is planning to make its own offer for Borsa Italiana, the people said. SIX Group AG, owner of the Swiss stock exchange, has also been considering a bid, according to one of the people.

Italy last month extended market watchdog Consob’s veto powers to cover sales or purchases of stakes of more than 10% in Borsa Italiana. Consob can oppose any transaction based on the “financial solidity” of the acquisition plan, the decree states.

Euronext said in a separate statement Friday that it’s in discussions with CDP to submit an offer “for the acquisition of the business and key operational assets of Borsa Italiana.” The deadline to submit non-binding bids for Borsa may have been postponed to Sept. 14, newswire Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus reported late Thursday.

Borsa Italiana is seen as a strategic asset in Italy because of its ownership of MTS SpA, a platform used to trade government bonds. Milan-based bank Intesa Sanpaolo SpA may join Euronext’s bidding group and get a stake in the continental bourse owner as part of the deal, Bloomberg News reported last month.

“My hope is that Borsa Italiana will find its strategic place within the euro zone’s single market, with industrial and financial partners that can sustain and reinforce, in the best possible way, the project of a European capital markets union,” Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri said earlier this week.

Euronext operates stock markets in cities including Amsterdam, Oslo and Paris. Earlier this year it missed out on buying Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles SHMSF SA after the Spanish exchange agreed to be taken over by SIX.

