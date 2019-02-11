Euronext Raises Oslo Bors Bid to $790 Million to Beat Nasdaq

(Bloomberg) -- Euronext NV raised its offer for Oslo Bors VPS Holding ASA, valuing the owner of Norway’s national stock exchange at about $790 million, in an attempt to thwart a rival bid from Nasdaq Inc.

The Franco-Dutch exchange operator offered 158 Norwegian kroner a share, up from a previous offer of 145 kroner, according to a statement on Monday. The increased offer also exceeds the 152-krone a share bid made by Nasdaq last month. The latest offer represents a 44 percent premium to the share price when Euronext made its first offer in December.

The higher bid puts pressure on the board of Oslo Bors, which has recommended that shareholders accept Nasdaq’s offer and reject Euronext’s overtures. The Oslo Bors directors were caught unawares on Christmas Eve -- a public holiday in Norway -- when Euronext announced that it had won an auction held by an investment bank. Oslo Bors shareholders owning 25 percent of the company had hired the bank, Sweden’s Carnegie, to find a bidder willing to take over the whole firm.

By the start of the year, Euronext, which operates stock exchanges in Paris and Amsterdam, had secured the support of 50.5 percent of Oslo Bors shareholders through a mixture of irrevocable commitments from shareholders and direct purchases of shares. Publishing its offer document on Feb. 4, Nasdaq, the owner of exchanges in Stockholm, Copenhagen and Helsinki, revealed that it had control of 35.2 percent of Oslo Bors.

Euronext extended its offer period by four weeks to March 11. Nasdaq on Monday declined to comment on whether it would now raise its bid.

The rival bids will be assessed by Norway’s markets regulator and, ultimately, the country’s finance ministry, a process that could take months. By increasing its offer, Euronext is forcing Oslo Bors’s board and the regulators to assess which company would make a better steward of Norway’s stock exchange.

Both on Monday reiterated their relevant strengths to convince locals in Oslo.

Euronext said it would develop Oslo has one of its hubs and keep a local board of directors.

“Oslo Bors will maintain its identity and integrity within Euronext’s decentralized model with a strong impact on the future of the enlarged group,” Stephane Boujnah, Euronext’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Nasdaq, which already controls the other exchanges in the Nordic region, said in a statement responding to the new offer that it provides the best “industrial fit” and that will create a “a pan-regional trading ecosystem across the Nordic markets.”

But the two bidders are in many ways similar companies. Both have a track record of successively running stock exchanges in multiple countries, yet neither have developed a derivatives market large enough to challenge European heavyweights London Stock Exchange Group Plc or Deutsche Boerse AG. Acquiring Oslo Bors will not change that fact for either company.

Oslo Bors officials couldn’t immediately be reached for a comment.

