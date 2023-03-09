Europa Oil & Gas making the case for Irish gas production

London, UK --News Direct-- Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC (AIM:EOG) Chairman Brian O'Cathain speaks to Proactive after publishing a report commissioned from a third party that suggests gas from its Inishkea targets would be significantly less carbon-intensive to produce and distribute than any viable alternative.

O'Cathain says the publication of the report was motivated by the desire to inform the energy debate currently taking place in Ireland.

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/europa-oil-and-gas-making-the-case-for-irish-gas-production-905458803