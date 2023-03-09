U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,985.25
    -9.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,767.00
    -46.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,173.25
    -55.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,875.60
    -4.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.73
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.00
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    20.07
    -0.09 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.34
    -0.25 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1852
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5470
    -0.7250 (-0.53%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,655.45
    -362.38 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.01
    -10.34 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,888.55
    -41.37 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,623.15
    +178.96 (+0.63%)
     

Europa Oil & Gas making the case for Irish gas production

·1 min read

London, UK --News Direct-- Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC (AIM:EOG) Chairman Brian O'Cathain speaks to Proactive after publishing a report commissioned from a third party that suggests gas from its Inishkea targets would be significantly less carbon-intensive to produce and distribute than any viable alternative.

O'Cathain says the publication of the report was motivated by the desire to inform the energy debate currently taking place in Ireland.

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/europa-oil-and-gas-making-the-case-for-irish-gas-production-905458803

Recommended Stories