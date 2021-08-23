U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,446.50
    +9.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,136.00
    +78.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,123.00
    +36.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,180.10
    +14.80 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.59
    +1.45 (+2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.00
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.79
    -2.88 (-13.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3657
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9600
    +0.2200 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,236.95
    +1,096.82 (+2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,264.69
    +76.30 (+6.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,113.67
    +25.77 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Europe $2.87 Bn Garage Doors Markets Outlook & Forecast to 2026: Leading Vendors are Garador, Hormann, Novoferm, Teckentrup

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Garage Doors Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe garage doors market is expected to reach USD 2.87 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.68%.

Garage doors of all segments have an established market across Europe, driven by the demand for new units. Increasing demand for energy-efficient doors is driving the global trend of energy conservation. Builders integrate high-efficiency garage doors in their portfolio, which provides consumers with improved thermal efficiency and saves their expenses.

The government is promoting innovative commercial doors and windows to aid high energy consumption and reduce carbon footprint. Due to expected changes in energy consumption policies by government agencies, the Europe garage doors market is expected to witness a surge in demand.

Automated and remote-controlled operations are the latest technological advancements that are likely to gain high traction in the doors industry. There is also a vast scope of investment in research and development in the market pertaining to disruption in demand and supply of resources. The UK was the largest market for doors and windows market in Europe as of 2020.

Europe Garage Doors Market Segmentation Analysis

The demand for sectional doors is rapidly increasing as one of the most prevalent choices among consumers and will continue to grow during the forecast period. In terms of design options, sectional doors have more room for personalization, as it has a wide range of design differences, whereas roller doors have limited design.

In terms of material used, Aluminum doors remain the favorable option in commercial spaces since it is lighter than steel and iron and is also naturally resistant to corrosion and rust and offers good durability and strength. The demand for wooden materials has been higher in Western Europe and Nordic countries.

Geographical Analysis

The UK holds the largest European garage doors market share, due to the installation of doors in new construction and renovation activities. In Germany, factors such as low-interest rates, a rising immigrant population, and job security support the growth of construction which, in turn, will increase the demand for garage doors in the country. In emerging regions of Central and Eastern Europe, rapidly developing infrastructure and construction output are driving the growth of the garage doors market.

Vendor Analysis

The garage doors market in Europe is highly fragmented, with several established manufacturers holding a significant share. Following the regional trend for energy conservation, vendors are integrating high performance doors in their product portfolio. The growth of the vendors depends on market conditions, technological innovations, and industry development.

The key players in the Europe garage doors market are Garador, Hormann, Novoferm, Teckentrup. Vendors must pursue growth by acquisitions as numerous small-scale players are active in towns and small regions. Vendors should focus on improving their geographical presence by finding partners in emerging countries.

Prominent Vendors

  • Garador

  • Hormann

  • Novoferm

  • Teckentrup

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Alluguard

  • Assa Abloy

  • Alulux

  • Birkdale

  • Came

  • Cedar Door

  • Erreca

  • Gliderol

  • Jeld-Wen

  • Kruzik

  • Nassau Door

  • Nice

  • Rundum Meir

  • Ryterna

  • Silvelox

  • SWS

  • VKR holdings

  • Woodrite Doors

  • Alutech

  • Raynor

  • Doorhan

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Construction Overview in Europe
7.3 Innovation in Garage Doors
7.4 Impact Of COVID-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Improvement in Operation & Functionalities Of Garage Doors
8.2 Investments in Research & Development

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 New Construction & Increasing Home Enhancement Activities
9.2 Post-Covid Recovery of European Tourism Industry
9.3 Rising Housing Investments

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
10.2 Variations in Construction Industry

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Five Forces Analysis

12 Door Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
12.3 Market Overview
12.4 Sectional Garage Doors
12.5 Roller Garage Doors
12.6 Up and Over Garage Doors
12.7 Side Hinged Garage Doors
12.8 Side Sliding Garage Doors

13 Material
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Metal
13.5 Wood
13.6 Fiberglass
13.7 Others

14 Operation
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Manual
14.5 Automatic

15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Residential
15.5 Commercial

16 Country
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
16.3 Country Overview
16.4 UK
16.5 Germany
16.6 France
16.7 Italy
16.8 Spain
16.9 Nordics
16.10 Benelux
16.11 Russia
16.12 Poland

17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Competition Overview

18 Key Company Profiles
18.1 Garador
18.2 Hormann
18.3 Novoferm
18.4 Teckentrup

19 Other Prominent Vendors
19.1 Alluguard
19.2 ASSA Abloy
19.3 Alulux
19.4 Birkdale
19.5 Came
19.6 Cedar Door
19.7 Erreka
19.8 Gliderol
19.9 Jeld-Wen
19.10 Kruzik
19.11 Nassau Door
19.12 Nice
19.13 Rundum Meir
19.14 Ryterna
19.15 Silvelox
19.16 SWS
19.17 VKR Holding
19.18 Woodrite Doors
19.19 Alutech
19.20 Raynor
19.21 Doorhan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7oi95q

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The Chip Shortage Looks Like the Oil Shortage of the 1970s. What It Means for Stocks and the Economy.

    If oil was the necessary component for the 1970s economy, chips provide the same function in the 2020s. The longer the chip shortage goes on, the more prices will rise in all types of products.

  • China Tech Shares Stage Rebound After Five-Week Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied in Hong Kong on Monday as bargain hunters pounced in the wake of the sector’s worst rout in months. The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed as much as 4.5%, the biggest jump since July, following a near 11% slump last week. The gauge had dropped for five straight weeks in its biggest such losing streak since Jan. 2019. It had closed at its lowest since July 2020 inception on Friday.JD Health International Inc. and Bilibili Inc. both gained about 10% each

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • 3 Top COVID Vaccine Stocks That Wall Street Is Bullish About

    The consensus price targets for all of these stocks are lower than their current share prices. Here are three leading COVID vaccine stocks that Wall Street is bullish about. The average one-year price target for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) reflects a 13% premium above the drugmaker's current share price.

  • How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE: BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22 the decline in the stock has accelerated and although there has been some bounce plays for the bulls, the stock has become risky due to new out of China, when the U.S. markets are closed, causing Alib

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Performing In The Near Term

    The analysts covering ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • What Microsoft's Office Price Increase Means for Investors

    Businesses will have to pay more for the popular productivity suite next year, and investors will benefit.

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Made Big Bets in Alibaba and Intel Stock

    Generation Investment, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, loaded up on Alibaba ADRs and initiated a stake in chip giant Intel in the second quarter.

  • Where Will DiDi Global Be in 5 Years?

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), the largest ride-hailing company in China, burned many investors after its IPO on June 30. DiDi priced its shares at $14, but they're now trading at about $7. Shortly after Didi's IPO, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) abruptly suspended all new user registrations for DiDi's app within the country as part of an industrywide cybersecurity review.

  • Griffin's Citadel plans to redeem $500 million from Melvin Capital - WSJ

    Together with Steven A. Cohen's Point72 Asset Management, Griffin's Citadel had invested $2.75 billion in January into Melvin Capital, the hedge fund which was at the center of the GameStop trading frenzy earlier this year. According to the WSJ, it could not determine whether Citadel plans to redeem more money later.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. RadNet Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Why You Should Avoid These Two Hot Technology Stocks

    Investors looking for "the next big thing" can get distracted by high-tech, rapid-growth stocks that come to market. Cybersecurity company SentinelOne (NYSE: S) uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and eliminate potential cyber threats automatically. It's easy to see why investors might be interested in the stock; SentinelOne grew its annual recurring revenue (it uses a subscription-based business, so this is how we measure the company's performance) 116% year over year in the first quarter.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

    Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily ones with high yields. Here are five such dividend stocks yielding between 4.6% and 9.5% that are solid buys today. The evidence lies in its dividends: Even in an exceptionally challenging year like 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced industrial establishments, warehouses, offices, and retail stores to shut down for months, W.P. Carey increased its dividend every quarter.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Rebounds But Does It Pass Your Test? Apple, Facebook, Nvidia Near Buy Points

    The market rally rebounded Friday, paring weekly losses. But how are your stocks faring? Apple and Facebook are near buys.

  • Nvidia, AMD Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points As This Pandemic Trend Continues

    Nvidia broke out on Friday while AMD stock is setting up. They lead five chip stocks to watch near buy points.

  • Will Moderna Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2022?

    High-flying coronavirus stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has delivered a stunning 1,870% return since the pandemic started in January of last year. At this rate of growth, many investors are wondering if Moderna will soon become a trillion-dollar company. Earlier this month, Bank of America analysts projected that Moderna would need to sell between 1 billion and 1.5 billion doses of its coronavirus vaccine every year from 2022 to 2038 to partly justify a valuation of $200 billion.

  • Stocks, Futures Climb on Dip Buying; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe rose Monday along with U.S. futures as traders took advantage of last week’s selloff while keeping a wary eye on risks from the delta virus strain and China’s regulatory crackdown. The dollar fell.The Stoxx 600 Europe index was on track for its biggest jump in a month, with retailers heading the advance after a report of a takeover bid for J. Sainsbury Plc sent the grocer’s shares up more than 6%. MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia-Pacific shares posted one of its biggest

  • Oil prices and stocks head higher after erratic week

    Oil had suffered its worst losing streak since February 2018 in recent weeks, as fears about a slowing pace of economic recovery from the coronavirus set in.