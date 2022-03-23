U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

Europe Acne Treatment Market Size to Hit USD 1,297.0 Million by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.9%

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Europe Acne Treatment Market to Progress at 4.9% CAGR over 2021-2028; Launch of Novel Acne Care Solutions to Aid Growth

Pune, India, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Europe acne treatment market size was estimated to be worth USD 940.3 million in 2020. The market value is set to increase USD 928.7 million in 2021 to USD 1,297.0 million in 2028 at a 4.9% CAGR during the projected period. Growth can be closely tied to the rising prevalence of acne and other skin disorders in the region. In the U.K. alone, over 95% of people aged 11-30 years suffer from acne to some extent, as per the U.K. National Health Service (NHS). Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled "Europe Acne Treatment Market, 2021-2028."

Acne is a severe skin condition that arises when the hair follicles get clogged with dead skin cells and excess oil. The occurrence of acne and associated conditions among the European population, mainly teenagers and adults, has increased considerably over the years. Novel solutions for acne treatment, both topical and oral, are being evaluated and commercialized in the region. Additionally, several campaigns are being introduced to raise public awareness towards these solutions. Citing an instance, U.K.-based skincare brand Ditch the Label conducts the annual Acne Awareness Month to educate youth about acne. Such initiatives will certainly boost the adoption of acne care products across Europe.


Request Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/europe-acne-treatment-market-106445


COVID-19 Impact:

Acne Care Products Experience Lower Demand due to Decline in Dermatology Consultations

The coronavirus pandemic has slightly affected Europe acne treatment market growth. A notable decline in dermatology appointments was witnessed throughout 2020 due to stay-at-home orders across most European countries. Consequently, several market players reported a drop in revenues from their acne and skincare businesses. For instance, Spanish pharmaceutical brand Almirall, S.A. recorded a 5% revenue decline in its dermatology business in 2020 compared to 2019. In addition, various clinical studies for acne products were postponed in 2020. On account of the abovementioned factors, acne treatment products experienced lower demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/europe-acne-treatment-market-106445


Market Segments:

Product, Treatment Modality, Age Group, and Distribution Channel are studied for the Market

Based on product, the market is classified into antibiotics, retinoids, isotretinoin, and others.

By treatment modality, the market is bifurcated into topical and oral.

On the basis of age group, the market is divided into 10 to 17 years, 18 to 44 years, 45 to 64 years, and above 65 years.

By distribution channel, the market is broken into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and e-pharmacies.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

4.9%

2028 Value Projection

USD 1,297.0 million

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 928.7 million

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

74

Segments covered

By Type, By Procedure, By Geography

Growth Drivers

The rising prevalence of acne and similar skin disorders among teenagers is contributing to the growth of the market in Europe.

There has been rise in number of products, including skin lotions, and creams by leading global and domestic players in Europe, which is driving the growth of the market.

The factors mentioned above and the presence of a limited reimbursement scenario are anticipated to hamper the Europe acne treatment market growth during the forecast period.


Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/europe-acne-treatment-market-106445


Report Coverage

The report offers:

  • Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

  • Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

  • List of major industry players.

  • Key strategies adopted by the market players.

  • Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints:

Increased Number of Acne Patients to Augment Europe Acne Treatment Market Share

Acne has emerged as a major skin-related concern in Europe over the past decade. In the U.K., the condition leads to around 3.5 million primary care visits annually, according to the National Institute for Health and Excellence. In Italy, about 70-80% of individuals aged 12-24 years suffer from acne. Similar trends are witnessed in other European countries, which is fueling the adoption of acne care solutions. Continuous R&D and the introduction of novel products in the market will transform the regional landscape over the next few years.

On the other hand, certain side-effects associated with acne products could limit their demand in the region. For example, topical solutions can cause skin irritation and dryness. Meanwhile, oral medications such as antibiotics can lead to dizziness and lightheadedness.


Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/europe-acne-treatment-market-106445


Notable Industry Development:

February 2020 – Almirall, S.A. announced that Seysara (sarecycline) – its first-in-class tetracycline-based oral antibiotic for acne vulgaris – is anticipated to be submitted to the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in 2023. Presently, Almirall has commercialization rights for the drug in the U.S. It will develop it in China under a license agreement with Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Market Report:

  • Galderma S.A. (Lausanne, Switzerland)

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc. (London, U.K.)

  • Almirall, S.A. (Barcelona, Spain)

  • Merck KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany)


Inquire Before Buying: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/europe-acne-treatment-market-106445


Table Of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases- Key Countries/Region, 2019-2020

4.2. Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships, 2020

4.3. Introduction of New Products / Approvals (By Major Players)

4.4. Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Acne Treatment Market

5. Europe Acne Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.2.1. Retinoids

5.2.2. Antibiotics

5.2.3. Isotretinoin

5.2.4. Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Modality

5.3.1. Oral

5.3.2. Topical

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group

5.4.1. 10 to 17 Years

5.4.2. 18 to 44 Years

5.4.3. 45 to 64 Years

5.4.4. Above 65 Years

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

5.5.1. Hospital pharmacies

5.5.2. Retail pharmacies

5.5.3. E-pharmacies

6. Competitive Analysis

6.1. Key Industry Developments

6.2. Market Share Analysis (2020)

6.3. Company Profiles (Overview, Products, SWOT, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (based on availability))

6.3.1. Galderma S.A.

6.3.2. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

6.3.3. Almirall, S.A.

6.3.4. Merck KGaA

7. Strategic Recommendations


BUY NOW: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106445


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

U.S.: +1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


