Europe Acne Treatment Market Size to Hit USD 1,297.0 Million by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.9%

Europe Acne Treatment Market to Progress at 4.9% CAGR over 2021-2028; Launch of Novel Acne Care Solutions to Aid Growth

Pune, India, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Europe acne treatment market size was estimated to be worth USD 940.3 million in 2020. The market value is set to increase USD 928.7 million in 2021 to USD 1,297.0 million in 2028 at a 4.9% CAGR during the projected period. Growth can be closely tied to the rising prevalence of acne and other skin disorders in the region. In the U.K. alone, over 95% of people aged 11-30 years suffer from acne to some extent, as per the U.K. National Health Service (NHS). Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled "Europe Acne Treatment Market, 2021-2028."

Acne is a severe skin condition that arises when the hair follicles get clogged with dead skin cells and excess oil. The occurrence of acne and associated conditions among the European population, mainly teenagers and adults, has increased considerably over the years. Novel solutions for acne treatment, both topical and oral, are being evaluated and commercialized in the region. Additionally, several campaigns are being introduced to raise public awareness towards these solutions. Citing an instance, U.K.-based skincare brand Ditch the Label conducts the annual Acne Awareness Month to educate youth about acne. Such initiatives will certainly boost the adoption of acne care products across Europe.





COVID-19 Impact:

Acne Care Products Experience Lower Demand due to Decline in Dermatology Consultations

The coronavirus pandemic has slightly affected Europe acne treatment market growth. A notable decline in dermatology appointments was witnessed throughout 2020 due to stay-at-home orders across most European countries. Consequently, several market players reported a drop in revenues from their acne and skincare businesses. For instance, Spanish pharmaceutical brand Almirall, S.A. recorded a 5% revenue decline in its dermatology business in 2020 compared to 2019. In addition, various clinical studies for acne products were postponed in 2020. On account of the abovementioned factors, acne treatment products experienced lower demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Segments:

Product, Treatment Modality, Age Group, and Distribution Channel are studied for the Market

Based on product, the market is classified into antibiotics, retinoids, isotretinoin, and others.

By treatment modality, the market is bifurcated into topical and oral.

On the basis of age group, the market is divided into 10 to 17 years, 18 to 44 years, 45 to 64 years, and above 65 years.

By distribution channel, the market is broken into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and e-pharmacies.

Request for Customization:





Drivers & Restraints:

Increased Number of Acne Patients to Augment Europe Acne Treatment Market Share

Acne has emerged as a major skin-related concern in Europe over the past decade. In the U.K., the condition leads to around 3.5 million primary care visits annually, according to the National Institute for Health and Excellence. In Italy, about 70-80% of individuals aged 12-24 years suffer from acne. Similar trends are witnessed in other European countries, which is fueling the adoption of acne care solutions. Continuous R&D and the introduction of novel products in the market will transform the regional landscape over the next few years.

On the other hand, certain side-effects associated with acne products could limit their demand in the region. For example, topical solutions can cause skin irritation and dryness. Meanwhile, oral medications such as antibiotics can lead to dizziness and lightheadedness.





Notable Industry Development:

February 2020 – Almirall, S.A. announced that Seysara (sarecycline) – its first-in-class tetracycline-based oral antibiotic for acne vulgaris – is anticipated to be submitted to the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in 2023. Presently, Almirall has commercialization rights for the drug in the U.S. It will develop it in China under a license agreement with Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Market Report:

Galderma S.A. (Lausanne, Switzerland)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (London, U.K.)

Almirall, S.A. (Barcelona, Spain)

Merck KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany)





