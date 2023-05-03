Europe Advanced IC Substrates Market Report 2023: Rising Adoption of Advanced Substrates in Manufacturing of Electronics Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Advanced IC Substrates Market 2022-2031 by Packaging Type, Material Type, Manufacturing Method, Bonding Technology, Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe advanced IC substrates market was valued at $562.7 million in 2022 and will grow by 5.4% annually over 2022-2031, driven by the rising adoption of advanced substrates in manufacturing of electronics, the increasing prevalence and functionality of consumer electronic products sch as smart devices and smart wearables, and the increasing penetration of advanced technologies such as 5G and IoT connected devices.



This 132-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe advanced IC substrates market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2021-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2031 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe advanced IC substrates market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Packaging Type, Material Type, Manufacturing Method, Bonding Technology, Application, and Country.



Based on Packaging Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

FC BGA

FC CSP

Other Packaging Types

Based on Material Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Rigid Integrated Circuit Substrate

Flex Integrated Circuit Substrate

Ceramic Integrated Circuit Substrate

By Manufacturing Method, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Subtraction Process (SP)

Addition Process (AP)

Modified Semi-additive Process (MSAP)

By Bonding Technology, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Wire Bonding

FC Bonding

Tape Automated Bonding (TAB)

By Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Mobile and Consumer Electronics

Automotive and Transportation

IT and Telecom

Other Applications

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Packaging Type, Material Type and Application over the forecast years is also included.



The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Packaging Type



4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Material Type



5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Manufacturing Method



6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Bonding Technology



7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application



8 European Market 2021-2031 by Country



9 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

ASE Group

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

Fujitsu Ltd.

IBIDEN Co., Ltd.

Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp.

Korea Circuit Co., Ltd.

KYOCERA Corporation

LG Innotek Co., Ltd.

Nan Ya PCB Co., Ltd. (Nan Ya Plastics Corporation)

Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech

Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.

STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd. (JCET GROUP CO. LTD)

TTM Technologies Inc.

Unimicron Corporation

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

Zhuhai ACCESS Semiconductor

SOURCE Research and Markets