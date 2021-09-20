U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,363.75
    -58.00 (-1.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,926.00
    -536.00 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,159.00
    -167.00 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,190.20
    -38.10 (-1.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.45
    -1.52 (-2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.00
    +6.60 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.96
    +6.27 (+33.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3682
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6800
    -0.2150 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,955.99
    -3,096.24 (-6.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,123.98
    -101.55 (-8.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,856.14
    -107.50 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Europe Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2021

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market and Competitive Landscape - 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market and Competitive Landscape - 2021, provides comprehensive insights into Age-Related Macular Degeneration pipeline, epidemiology, market valuations, drug sales, market forecast, drug forecasts, and market shares. This research analyzes and forecasts Age-Related Macular Degeneration market size and drug sales. It also provides insights into Age-Related Macular Degeneration epidemiology and late-stage pipeline.

This research covers the following - Age-Related Macular Degeneration treatment options, Age-Related Macular Degeneration late-stage clinical trials pipeline, Age-Related Macular Degeneration prevalence by countries, Age-Related Macular Degeneration market size and forecast by countries, key market events and trends, drug sales and forecast by countries, and market shares by countries. The research scope includes the countries Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Europe (EU5 Countries).

Research Scope:

  • Countries: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Europe

  • Age-Related Macular Degeneration pipeline: Find out drugs in clinical trials for the treatment of Age-Related Macular Degeneration by development phase 3, phase 2, by pharmacological class and company

  • Age-Related Macular Degeneration epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Age-Related Macular Degeneration by countries

  • Age-Related Macular Degeneration drugs: Identify key drugs marketed and prescribed for Age-Related Macular Degeneration in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

  • Age-Related Macular Degeneration drugs sales: Find out the sales value for Age-Related Macular Degeneration drugs by countries

  • Age-Related Macular Degeneration market valuations: Find out the market size for Age-Related Macular Degeneration drugs in 2020 by countries. Find out how the market advanced from 2018 and forecast to 2026

  • Age-Related Macular Degeneration drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key drugs by countries

Benefits of this Research:

  • Evaluate commercial market opportunities for Age-Related Macular Degeneration drugs

  • Synthesize insights for business development & licensing

  • Track market size, competitor drug sales, market shares in Age-Related Macular Degeneration market

  • Develop in-depth knowledge of competition and markets

  • Analyze Age-Related Macular Degeneration drug sales data to update your brand planning trackers

  • Develop tactics and strategies to take advantage of opportunities in the market

  • Track Market Events and Trends and analyze key events in Age-Related Macular Degeneration market

  • Develop forecast models, healthcare frameworks, or economic models

  • Answer key business questions; supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74q8qh

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • ETF Weekender: Millions Face Tax Threat. Invesco and State Street Mull Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to the ETF Weekender, your round-up of the biggest and most interesting stories from one of hottest corners of global markets.In this week’s edition: A new proposal threatens the tax advantage that helped fuel the U.S. ETF industry, two asset managers mull a mega-merger, and passive vehicles lose ground in the stock market. These are the stories you need to read.Tax Threat to MillionsWhat happened: The chair of the Senate Finance Committee has put forward a plan that would

  • BA-owner IAG not planning to tap investors for funds - Sunday Times

    "We do not see the necessity to do a rights issue and are not considering it," Gallego told the newspaper https://bit.ly/3Cphn3L adding that the company was talking through "different options" with banks. Gallego noted that the group had high debts but also had strong liquidity of 10.2 billion euros, Times reported. Earlier this month, British airline easyJet Plc opted to raise $1.7 billion from shareholders to recover from the pandemic and declined a takeover approach from Wizz Air.

  • Oil down on stronger greenback, rising U.S. rig count

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped on Monday, extending last week's losses after the U.S. dollar jumped to a three-week high and the U.S. rig count rose, although nearly a quarter of U.S. Gulf of Mexico output stayed offline in the wake of two hurricanes. Brent crude futures fell 61 cents, or 0.8%, to $74.73 a barrel at 0650 GMT after losing 33 cents on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 66 cents, or 0.9%, to $71.31 a barrel, after declining 64 cents on Friday.

  • Analysts Upgraded Bank Of America, MGM, DoorDash And Cisco This Week

    Analyst ratings measure the expected performance of a stock during a given time period. Traders and investors should know analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. In general, analysts arrive at stock ratings after they research companies’ public financial statements, communicate with executives and customers and interact with companies in other ways. Amid another busy week of trading, here’s the latest analyst ratings and updates for

  • U.K. Energy Firms Locked In Emergency Talks With Government

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy companies and the U.K. government will hold a third day of crisis talks as a surge in gas and electricity prices threatens to put more suppliers out of business and squeeze consumers.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng warned Sunday that with suppliers under pressure, the government has a plan to put a special administrator in place in the event of companies’ failure. He’s convened a discussion with the energy industry on Monday to chart a path forward. The meeting comes afte

  • U.S Dollar Propels High On Strong Retail Data

    The dollar index surged by 0.6% for the week, its biggest weekly percentage gain since mid-August.

  • Brookfield Makes $7 Billion Bid for Australian Power Company

    (Bloomberg) -- AusNet Services Ltd., which owns Australian power transmission and distribution assets, will enter takeover talks after Brookfield Asset Management Inc. made an approach valuing the company at about A$9.6 billion ($7 billion).Melbourne-based AusNet, which serves about 1.5 million customers in southeastern Victoria state, has contacted its two largest holders, Singapore Power International Pte and State Grid Corp. of China, the company said Monday in a statement. AusNet shares surg

  • Analysis: Why the Fed might welcome a bond market tantrum

    A bond market tantrum that drives up yields can be a fearsome prospect for central banks but the U.S. Federal Reserve might just welcome a sell-off that lifts Treasury yields towards levels that better reflect the robust state of the economy. Persistently low yields are a feature of bond markets across the developed world, with central banks mostly in no hurry to raise interest rates and a global savings glut that keeps debt securities in constant demand. Even with growth tipped to surpass 6% this year and a "taper" in sight for the Fed's bond-buying programme at the end of this year, 10-year yields are still stuck at just above 1.3%..

  • Bond Sales Wake From Slumber as Fed Talk Jolts Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market bond sales are springing back to life before this week’s Federal Reserve meeting, as renewed speculation over imminent tapering prompts borrowers to raise money while it’s still cheap.The past week shattered a summer lull for dollar- and euro-denominated debt, bringing $36 billion of issuance from governments and companies after the previous 10 weeks saw only $90 billion raised. Sales from Indonesia, Turkey, Chile, Serbia and Hungary were all met with robust invest

  • Searchlight Capital, British Columbia to Invest in Adams Outdoor

    (Bloomberg) -- Searchlight Capital Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corp. have agreed to invest in Adams Outdoor Advertising.Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed in a statement provided to Bloomberg News. The Lansing, Michigan-based company will be valued at more than $1 billion, including debt, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because it was private.Searchlight declined to comment on the valuation, while representatives for Adams a

  • Natural-Gas Prices Surge, and Winter Is Still Months Away

    The jump in prices is prompting worries about winter shortages and forecasts for the most expensive fuel since frackers flooded the market.

  • How Do I Calculate How Much Home Equity I Have?

    Find out how to calculate the equity in your home, your home equity percentage, and the loan-to-value (LTV) based on the current market price.

  • Short-Sellers Are Beating Day Traders in Korea’s Tech Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Short-sellers have driven big losses in the favorite stocks of South Korean retail investors this month, piggybacking on a campaign by local regulators to rein in the power of Kakao Corp. and other internet giants.Kakao, the operator of Korea’s most-used messenger app, is the most-shorted stock in September as lawmakers voiced concerns over its market dominance -- a move that has drawn comparisons with China’s crackdowns. It has plunged more than 20%, losing $14 billion in market

  • High-Pressure Week for Global Markets Starts With Steep Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A big week for global markets is off to a shocking start, with risk assets slumping in Asian trading on everything from China Evergrande Group’s woes to a further collapse in iron-ore prices.The moves add to the wall of worry facing investors ahead of the Federal Open Markets Committee policy decision on Wednesday, a key test for Evergrande on Thursday, and imminent sparring about the U.S. debt ceiling and fiscal stimulus. “Many pieces are in place for the kind of decline that wil

  • Some frustrated parents left waiting for September child tax credit payments

    The Internal Revenue Service did not detail what went wrong or state how many people still did not receive their September payment as expected.

  • China defends clampdown on tech firms in a meeting with Wall St execs - Bloomberg News

    Investors' concerns over the regulatory crackdown has led to sharp sell-offs on China's share markets, reducing the market capitalisation of some of its largest companies including Alibaba Group Holding Limited. China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai explained during the meeting that recent actions were taken to strengthen regulations for companies with consumer-facing platforms, and improve data privacy and national security, the report https://bloom.bg/39iLhKH said, citing people familiar with the matter. The three-hour meeting of the China-U.S. Financial Roundtable on Thursday included the head of the People's Bank of China, and executives from Goldman Sachs Group Inc , Citadel and other Wall Street powerhouses, Bloomberg reported.

  • Adobe Rock-Solid Ahead of Tuesday’s Confessional

    The Silicon Valley blue chip has been an outstanding performer in the last decade, rising more than twenty-fold.

  • Russia And China Are Looking To Tap Afghanistan’s $1 Trillion Resource Reserves

    The end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan has opened up an opportunity for China and Russia to tap the country’s vast mineral wealth