Europe Anti-corrosion Coatings Market size to reach $4.5bn by 2027, says Graphical Research

Graphical Research
·4 min read
Graphical Research
Graphical Research

Major anti-corrosion coatings market players in Europe region include BASF SE, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, Hempel Group, Jotun Group, RPM International Inc., and Sokema Advanced Technology Painting Systems.

Pune, India, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As per a recent industry report put forward by Graphical Research, the Europe anti-corrosion coatings market is forecast to register its name in the billion-dollar fraternity down the line of seven years, by exceeding a revenue of USD 4.5 billion by 2027.


The market growth is due to the growth in the energy sector, growing need for new infrastructure, and the increasing installation of metal-based structures. Anti-corrosion coatings offer added protection to the metal surfaces by acting as a barrier between the surface and corrosive materials or the chemical compounds.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe Anti-corrosion coatings Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1741/sample

Anti-corrosion solutions offer abrasion resistance, protection from chemicals, and non-stick performance, expanding the lifespan of metal components. It is worth mentioning that the temporary shutdown of several economic activities caused due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 had widely affected the sale of the coatings. The imposed lockdowns restricted the manufacturing operations along with affecting the production and consumption of metal.

In the year 2020, anti-corrosion coatings market recorded a heavy downfall in the demand of more than 9% when compared to the previous year, but the regional market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.5 billon by 2027. As of 2021, a notable part of the region has entered the recovery phase and economic activities are on their normal course, which will boost the consumption of coatings across Europe.

Expounded below are some of the factors likely to influence Europe anti-corrosion coatings market through 2027.

Favorable characteristics of epoxy coatings

Superior properties of epoxy coatings like anti-chemical and anti-rust resistance are some of the integral factors supplementing the compound use. Moreover, these coatings are widely used for metal surfaces by various industries, primarily oil and gas, marine, transportation, and others. The efficacy of epoxy coatings against oxidation, moisture, industrial chemicals, and other environmental factors is driving the product adoption.

Widespread use in oil and gas industry

Among the various end-users, anti-corrosion coatings find extensive use in Europe oil and gas sector over the years. In the year 2020, the oil and gas industry consumed more than 145 kilotons of these coatings and is expected to witness a considerable rise in consumption through 2027.

Moreover, the infrastructure sector has emerged as a key consumer of anti-corrosive coatings, accounting for a considerable market share. Superior investments in construction projects along with a rising population are some of the leading factors driving the demand for anti-corrosion coatings in Europe.

Request for customization of this report @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1741/customize-this-report

High adoption of water-based method

With respect to the method, water-based anti-corrosion coatings have drawn a large consumer base and also contributed a significant share to the European market. The demand for the compounds is supported by the environmental compliance i.e. they comprise low levels of VOC content. In addition to this, strict regulations established by the regional governments that regulate the use of harmful compounds is also encouraging the manufacturers to use water-based coatings.

Anti-corrosion coatings are formulated in a way that safeguards the assemblies that are exposed to corrosive environments. Structure and components like vessels, ships, tanks, pipes, turbines, containers, oil well sea power utilities, and other drilling equipment that mainly use coatings with enhanced anti-corrosion characteristics.

A major factor supporting the growth trends in Europe anti-corrosion coatings market is the presence of many leading industry players that are actively aiming at introducing advanced products that meet the growing need of various sectors of the economy. Some of the prominent anti-corrosion coatings companies in Europe include Hempel Group, BASF SE, Jotun Group, Sokema Advanced Technology Painting Systems, Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd., and Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., to name a few.

About Graphical Research:

‘Graphical Research’ provides a large collection of market research and industry analysis reports covering healthcare, automotive, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, IT, agriculture, chemicals, and many other sectors, across diverse regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and others. The comprehensive reports we provide are aligned with the key industry trends and insights in specific regional markets. The data we deliver helps our customers make better strategic decisions. Our goal is to offer competitive and quality customized market research reports.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Parikhit B. Corporate sales, Graphical Research Phone: 1-800-986-6917 Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com


    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering expanding its trading operations globally as historic oil-market volatility contributes to record profits for commodity shops.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedia Counts Differ With 10 Million Votes Counted: Kenya UpdateRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use