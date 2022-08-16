U.S. markets closed

Europe Is Anticipated To Emerge As An Opportunistic Market For Automotive Telematics, A Staggering CAGR Exceeding 10% Is Projected By 2031; States Fact.MR

·6 min read
FACT.MR

“As global ownership of automobiles increases, prominent manufacturers are introducing enhanced safety and security features across new car models to prevent road accidents and damage, widening prospects for automotive telematics,” opines Fact.MR analyst.

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR predicts the global sales of automotive telematics to reach US$ 217.7 Bn by registering a CAGR of 18% in the sales indicator period 2021-2031. Increasing concern towards safety and security has propelled the demand for automotive telematics across various end sectors.

Historically, from 2016 to 2020, demand for automotive telematics registered an impressive 16% CAGR. A Y-o-Y increase of 23.3% was recorded in 2019 over 2018, mainly on the back of increased deployment of advanced safety features across both conventional and electric vehicles. Despite facing a crunch of 16% due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the automotive industry stimulated high demand for automotive telematics.

As per statistics published by the World Health Organization, more than 50 million people are injured due to road accidents, while 1.35 million succumb to the same across the world, which comprises of a figure greater than those dying of AIDS or malaria. Furthermore, road deaths and injuries cost between 3-5% of developed countries GDP. Hence, automotive manufacturers are including high grade automotive telematics.

For More Insights on this Market, Get A Sample Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=45

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • By product, embedded automotive telematics to garner US$ 6 Bn for automotive telematics in the assessment period

  • By sales channel, OEM to yield an opportunity worth US$ 32 Bn for automotive telematics in the forecast period

  • Europe to emerge as the fastest expand automotive telematics landscape, clocking a 10% CAGR

  • Asia to register a 9% CAGR, generating US$ 77.2 Bn in value for automotive telematics

  • By 2021, automotive telematics market value to reach US$ 41.6 Bn, expanding over 5x by 2031

Competitive Landscape

Prominent service providers are relying on introducing new software which facilitate advanced damage detection systems, based on cloud and artificial intelligence approaches. Noteworthy developments in the past few months are as follows:

  • In January 2021, Harman International Industries Inc. announced the introduction of HARMAN Turbo Connect (TBOT). The software anticipates and mitigates connectivity discrepancies on the road. This addition to the current portfolio satisfies current demand for high speed connectivity with low latency, especially when used with 5G-enabled technologies, including  its Smart Conformal Antenna

  • In November 2021, Robert Bosch GmbH introduced its Ridecare services, equipped with a sensor box, to detect damage to a vehicle and smoke inside the vehicle. The sensor deploys a cloud-based data analysis using artificial intelligence, disbursing information on whether a vehicle has been damaged, or someone has smoked in it. Pilot projects are being initiated across North America, Asia and Germany

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Automotive Telematics Market, Request Methodology at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=45

Key Segments Covered

  • Product Type

    • Embedded Automotive Telematics

    • Integrated Automotive Telematics

    • Tethered Automotive Telematics

  • Services

    • Safety and Security Automotive Telematics

    • Information & Technology Automotive Telematics

    • Entertainment & Remote Diagnostics Automotive Telematics

  • Vehicle Type

    • Passenger Car Automotive Telematics

    • LCV Automotive Telematics

    • HCV Automotive Telematics

  • Sales Channel

    • Automotive Telematics Sales via OEMs

    • Automotive Telematics via Aftermarket

Key Benefits for Automotive Telematics Market:

  • This study presents analytical depiction of the automotive telematics Market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

  • The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

  • The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market with a detailed impact analysis.

  • The current automotive telematics market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

  • Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the automotive telematics industry.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=45

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global automotive telematics market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study indulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (embedded, integrated and tethered), services (safety & security, information & navigation and entertainment & remote diagnostics), vehicle type (passenger car, LCV and HCV) and sales channel (OEM and aftermarket) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Consumer Goods Domain-

Automotive Relay Market - While persistent diversification of electric automotive parts has become a necessity, the demand for more number of highly-efficient relays in the automotive relay market is revving up.

Automotive Filter Market - The automotive filter market reached US$ 16.7 Bn on the back of soaring adoption of two-wheelers and passenger cars worldwide. A new forecast by Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- estimates that automotive filters revenues will likely reach over US$ 17 Bn in 2021, eventually expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% across the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Automotive Ignition System Market - As laser automotive ignition systems hold potential to accurately address emission issues, R&D efforts are underway to completely fathom the laser ignition technology for fuel mixtures and multiple combustion conditions.

Automotive Injector Nozzle Market - Despite the introduction of multiple innovation in this regard, the fuel injection engineering community remains bemused in fathoming complete breakup process, in particular primary breakup mechanism. Recently, computer fluid dynamics (CFD) simulation has been used to understand the mechanism of primary breakup and importance of nozzle geometry on spray structure.

Vehicle Anti-theft System Market - Disruptive technology trends continue to challenge Automotive OEMs, particularly interactive vehicle safety systems, connected vehicles and forthcoming era of autonomous cars.

Automotive Human Machine Interface Market - Lightening innovations to make connected cars the future of communication and interaction with other devices in the technology-driven environment, is projected to be a key driving factor heightening the demand for automotive human machine interface systems in the coming years.

Auto Infotainment Market - Demand for auto infotainment is expected to increase at a value CAGR of 6.4% during the period of forecast, 2017-2026. By end of the assessment period, sale of around 259,380 thousand auto infotainment units is expected.

Automotive HVAC Market - HVAC (Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning) is the system utilized for maintaining a pleasing temperature and ambient interior conditions in an automobile. The temperature inside the automobile is accustomed to a degree comparative to the temperature of the surrounding.

Automotive Tire Market - APEJ is expected to retain the bulk of the automotive market share during the forecast period with the region expected to account for almost 50% of the market revenue share in 2019.

