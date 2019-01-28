Europe's Economic Frailties on Display After Draghi's Downer

(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s economy is giving the optimists little to work with, and this week’s deluge of numbers won’t shift the needle in their favor.

A recession in Italy, a manufacturing slump in Germany and a further decline in confidence in the outlook for the euro area is what awaits in the data coming up. That will keep the mood sour after a week when European Central Bank Mario Draghi said the risks have “moved to the downside.”

Despite his negativity, and the biggest drop in German business sentiment in almost six years, the euro rose last week. That may be because much of the bad news has been priced in, and investors have already decided that any ambitions the ECB once had about raising interest rates this year have faded.

“We’re saying we’re not going to move before through the summer,” ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told Bloomberg Television on Friday. “We could change it, we could extend it.”

On Sunday, Governing Council member Klaas Knot said the loss of momentum doesn’t mean that the euro area is going to fall into a recession. “We’ll see a couple of quarters with somewhat slower growth, and that’s mostly due to external trade, but domestic demand is still holding up,” he said.

Draghi will speak again on Monday, at the European Parliament, before the numbers start to roll in. They include fourth-quarter GDP data for France, Italy, Spain and the euro area. U.S. GDP is also on the calendar this week.

