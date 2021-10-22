U.S. markets open in 4 hours 50 minutes

Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Report 2021-2027 - Introduction of Wireless Scan Tools Would Provide Significant Market Opportunities

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market was valued at US$ 5000.00 Mn in 2020, estimated to reach US$ 7,800.00 Mn in 2027 with a CAGR of 5.96% from 2021-2027

Market Drivers: Vehicle production and sales is expected to drive the Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools market

The rise in automotive workshops & the trend of integrating innovative features into vehicles, is the primary factor for the automobile industry. From the past few years, the electronic systems had their own procedures where a large number of different tools were used to analyze a single vehicle.

Furthermore, the rise in application of diagnostic scan tools with growing demand for sophisticated automotive diagnostics technology from consumers is accelerating the demand for Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools market during this forecast period.

Market Challenges: Lack of awareness of Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools

Lack of awareness and the compatibility of the professional as well as the lack of skilled workers to deal up with the latest technology expected to hamper the Europe automotive diagnostic scan tools market over the forecast period. Also, the cost of the technology is immensely high, which may not be easily affordable to many consumers are limiting the Europe automotive diagnostic scan tools market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the complexities involved in the functioning of such diagnostic scan tools may limit the growth of Europe automotive diagnostic scan tools market.

Market Opportunities: Introduction of wireless scan tools would provide significant market opportunities to the Market

Introduction of wireless scan tools would provide significant market opportunities to the Market. For instance, in October 2020, Hella had introduced the mega macs ONE, a brand new system which used to transforms Android devices with a minimum of a seven-inch screen, into a fully-fledged diagnostic tool.

Furthermore, electrification of vehicles & the growing number of service stations are expected to boost the growth of Europe automotive diagnostic scan tools market in the near future. Due to the rise in demand for safer automobiles a developing automobile industry is expected to be the fastest growing market with greatest CAGR in the near future.

Customer's improved lifestyle also accelerate the expansion of passenger & commercial vehicles, which in turn fuels the growth of Europe automotive diagnostic scan tools market. The largest market for automobile diagnostic scan tools is expected to be in Europe, due to the expansion of automotive diagnostics has as a result of the large vehicle fleet.

Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, affected the global economy, automotive diagnostic tools market was considered immune to the crisis. With the digital technology being developed & used today, the initial tool designing & proposals were all carried out remotely with the tools available currently because of the shutdown of actual fabrication stations due to the social distancing norms, stringent lockdown, as well as travel restrictions.

The important aspects of tools design for a certain purpose were successfully carried out, and the only setback the industry observed was the delay of fabrication in terms of physical equipment. With the preference for personal transport & consequently, indications of increased vehicle sales, the industry looks secured from any economic crisis post-COVID-19.

Key Players

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., ACTIA Group, KPIT, Softing AG, Vector Informatik, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental Automotive AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Siemens AG, Snap-On Inc., etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Offering Type
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Offering Type
5.2 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Share Analysis, By Offering Type
5.3 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size and Forecast, By Offering Type
5.3.1 Diagnostic Equipment/Hardware
5.3.2 Diagnostic Software

6 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Workshop Equipment Type
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Workshop Equipment Type
6.2 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Share Analysis, By Workshop Equipment Type
6.3 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size and Forecast, By Workshop Equipment Type
6.3.1 Exhaust gas analyzer
6.3.2 Wheel alignment equipment
6.3.3. Paint scan equipment
6.3.4. Dynamometer
6.3.5. Headlight Tester
6.3.6. Fuel Injection Diagnostic
6.3.7. Pressure Leak Detection
6.3.8. Engine Analyzer

7 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Connectivity
7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Connectivity
7.2 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Share Analysis, By Connectivity
7.3 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size and Forecast, By Connectivity
7.3.1 USB
7.3.2 Wi-Fi
7.3.3 Bluetooth

8 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Handheld Scan Tools
8.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Handheld Scan Tools
8.2 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Share Analysis, By Handheld Scan Tools
8.3 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size and Forecast, By Handheld Scan Tools
8.3.1 Scanners
8.3.2 Code readers
8.3.3 TPMS tools
8.3.4 Digital pressure tester
8.3.5 Battery analyzer

9 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Vehicle Type
9.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Vehicle Type
9.2 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Share Analysis, By Vehicle Type
9.3 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size and Forecast, By Vehicle Type
9.3.1 Commercial Vehicles
9.3.2 Passenger Car

10 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Propulsion Type
10.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Propulsion Type
10.2 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Share Analysis, By Propulsion Type
10.3 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size and Forecast, By Propulsion Type
10.3.1 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles Propulsion
10.3.2 Electric Vehicle Systems (EVS) Propulsion

11 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Share Analysis, By Offering Type
11.3 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size and Forecast, By Workshop Equipment Type
11.4 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size and Forecast, By Connectivity
11.5 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size and Forecast, By Handheld Scan Tools
11.6 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size and Forecast, By Vehicle Type
11.7 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size and Forecast, By Propulsion Type
11.8 Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size and Forecast, By Country

12 Competitive Analysis
12.1 Competition Dashboard
12.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
12.3 Key Development Strategies

13 Company Profiles

  • Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

  • ACTIA Group

  • KPIT

  • Softing AG

  • Vector Informatik

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Continental Automotive AG

  • Delphi Automotive PLC

  • Siemens AG

  • Snap-On Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f67l2d

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


