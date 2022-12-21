Europe B2C E-Commerce Delivery 2022: Most Online Shoppers in Europe Preferred Home Delivery Over Other Delivery Options

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe B2C E-Commerce Delivery 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Home delivery developed great popularity in multiple European countries in 2021

As B2C E-Commerce continues to rise, the optimization and personalization of delivery methods gains momentum. Home delivery was the top shipping destination offered by online retailers, with over half of digital merchants shipping to residences. Likewise, consumers also opt for home delivery.

According to a survey cited in the report, more than one-half of online shoppers chose standard home delivery at checkout. In the United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, among others, a notable portion of online shoppers preferred home delivery with a signature requirement. Some variation in preferences appeared in countries within the European region, such as Sweden where nearly one-third of online shoppers preferred to have their B2C E-Commerce purchases delivered to their mailbox/multioccupancy mailbox by the mail carrier.

Online shoppers in Europe find 3-5 days to be the maximum acceptable delivery time

Online shoppers in many countries in Europe find 3-5 days to be the maximum amount of time to wait for their order to arrive. Very few online shoppers found 6 days or more to be acceptable, thus showcasing the importance of speed when it comes to B2C E-Commerce order fulfillment. In Germany, many online shoppers considered fast delivery to be one of the most important delivery related factors when shopping online, after the cost of delivery. Furthermore, a quarter of online shoppers in Sweden gave great importance to fast deliveries when shopping online, as spelled out in the report.

Questions Covered in the Report

What was the most preferred delivery location in E-commerce in Europe?

How do delivery preferences differ across the countries in this region?

What did online shoppers in Europe consider to be the most important criteria when ordering online?

Which courier services were mostly used for delivery in E-Commerce in Poland?

Which advantage of E-Commerce was most significant to online shoppers in Germany?

Key Topics Covered:





1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

3.2. Advanced Markets

3.3. Emerging Markets

Companies Mentioned

DHL

DPD

FedEx

GLS

InPost

Pocztex

