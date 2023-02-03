U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

Europe Barrier Coated Paper Market to Surpass US$ 1.8 Billion by 2033 Amid Escalating Demand for Flexible and Biodegradable Paper Packaging Across Food and Electronics Sectors | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·6 min read

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / According to Future Market Insights, the Europe barrier coated paper market is set to cross a valuation of US$ 1.8 billion in 2033, with overall sales accelerating at 3.2% CAGR throughout the forecast period. In 2023, the market is likely to be valued at US$ 1.3 billion.

Growing demand for flexible and biodegradable packaging materials across food, electronics, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and several other industries is expected to drive Europe's barrier-coated paper market during the forecast period.

In recent years, there has been a drastic change in the usage of material types for flexible packaging designs. Flexible packaging manufacturers are rapidly shifting from plastic material to paper for several uses. The usage of flexible paper packaging has generated a necessity for enhanced barrier protection in several end-use products.

Flexible paper with barrier coating offers features such as recyclability and lightweight. It also provides an enhanced visual appeal of the product, which can augment product branding. Thanks to its various attractive features, barrier-coated paper is being extensively used in packaging and printing applications across European countries. This will continue to provide impetus to the development of Europe's barrier-coated paper market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16590

Growing innovation in packaging machinery and speedy shift of manufacturers towards barrier coated papers will positively influence Europe's barrier coated paper industry during the assessment period.

Development of different specifications of coatings is another factor expected to create growth prospects for the barrier coated paper market across Europe during the next ten years.

Coating producers are rigorously investing in research and development related to development of wax-based coatings and antimicrobial coatings. Similarly, new bio-based coatings are being developed to meet changing end user demand. This will further aid in the expansion of the Europe barrier coated paper market size.

Key Takeaways

  • Europe barrier coated paper market is estimated to create a growth opportunity of US$ 500 Million during the projection period (2023 to 2032).

  • Based on material, paper segment is estimated to hold around 73% of the market value share.

  • By application, boxes are expected to account for about 0% of the total sales of barrier coated paper across Europe by the end of 2033, making it the leading sub-segment of packaging category.

  • Based on coating type, water-based segment is likely to expand at 0% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

  • In terms of end users, electrical and electronics segment is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

  • Germany accounts for around 3% of the Europe barrier coated papers market.

  • The United Kingdom is forecast to hold around 7% share of Europe market by the end of 2033.

"Introduction of barrier coated paper made from bio-based materials and coatings will help key barrier coated paper manufacturers across Europe to significantly expand their customer base," says an FMI analyst.

Get More Information on this Report @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/europe-barrier-coated-paper-market

Demand for Barrier Coated Paper Packaging to Amplify with Increasing Consumption of Packed Food in Europe

A significant increase in modern retail formats such as supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarkets has been seen in the last few years across Europe. Increasing innovation in packaging technology and rapid shift toward consumption of packaged foods in nations such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy are expected to drive demand for barrier coated paper packaging products.

Further, growing awareness of environmental-friendly packaged food solutions will create growth opportunities for barrier coated paper manufacturers across Europe.

Who is Winning?

Few of the prominent players operating in the Europe barrier coated papers market are Paramelt B.V., Toppan Inc, Mondi plc, Mitsubishi Hitec Paper Europe, Huhtamäki Oyj, UPM Specialty Papers Oy, AR Packaging, Koehler Paper, Krpa Paper, Billerud AB, Nissha Metallizing Solutions, West Rock, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Nippon Paper Group, and Nordic Paper AS. among others.

Europe Barrier Coated Paper Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers a neutral analysis of the Europe barrier coated paper market, analyzing historical demand for barrier coated paper from 2018 to 2022 and projection data for 2023 to 2033.

The report unknots growing projections of the barrier coated papers market based on material (paper, plastic, others), coating type (water-based, solvent-based, and wax coatings), application (printing, packaging), and end-user (food, beverages, cosmetic & personal care, pharmaceuticals, building & construction, electrical & electronics, tobacco packaging, consumer goods) across European countries.

Request a Report Methodology @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-16590

Future Market Insights, Inc., Friday, February 3, 2023, Press release picture
Future Market Insights, Inc., Friday, February 3, 2023, Press release picture

Europe Barrier Coated Paper Industry by Category

By Material:

  • Paper

  • Plastic

    • PE

    • PP

    • PDVC

    • PET

    • Bio-based Plastic

  • Wax

  • AIOx

  • SiOx

By Coating:

  • Water-based Coating

  • Solvent-based Coating

  • Wax Coating

By Application:

  • Printing

  • Packaging

    • Cups & Lids

    • Trays

    • Boxes & Cartons

    • Pouches & Sachets

    • Labels

    • Blisters & Clamshells

    • Wraps

    • Tapes

By End User:

  • Food & Beverage

  • Cosmetic & Personal Care

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Building & Construction

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Tobacco Packaging

  • Other Consumer Goods

By Country:

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • BENELUX

  • Nordics

  • Russia

  • Poland

  • Rest of Europe

Request for Customization @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16590

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Europe Market Outlook

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

Top Reports Related To Packaging Market Insights

Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch Market Size - The rice paper stand-up pouch market is estimated at US$ 56.5 Billion in 2022 and secure a value of US$ 101.2 Billion 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Kraft Paper Machine Market Demand - The global kraft paper machine market is currently valued at US$ 9.7 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2%. Owing to the technological advances in packaging the market is likely to propel to US$ 17.7 Billion by 2033.

Barrier Coated Papers Market Share - The global barrier coated papers market is expected to reach US$ 6.6 Billion by the year 2029 at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2029.

Flexible Packaging Paper Market Growth - The flexible packaging paper market is on track to grow at an estimated CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2032. Flexible packaging paper is mainly used for packaging of several food items such as confectioneries, snacks, coffee, sugar, etc.

Coated Paper Packaging Box Market Type - According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global coated paper packaging box market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 13.7 Billion in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 4.5% to reach US$ 21.2 Billion by the year 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737851/Europe-Barrier-Coated-Paper-Market-to-Surpass-US-18-Billion-by-2033-Amid-Escalating-Demand-for-Flexible-and-Biodegradable-Paper-Packaging-Across-Food-and-Electronics-Sectors-Future-Market-Insights-Inc

