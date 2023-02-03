Europe Barrier Coated Paper Market to Surpass US$ 1.8 Billion by 2033 Amid Escalating Demand for Flexible and Biodegradable Paper Packaging Across Food and Electronics Sectors | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / According to Future Market Insights, the Europe barrier coated paper market is set to cross a valuation of US$ 1.8 billion in 2033, with overall sales accelerating at 3.2% CAGR throughout the forecast period. In 2023, the market is likely to be valued at US$ 1.3 billion.

Growing demand for flexible and biodegradable packaging materials across food, electronics, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and several other industries is expected to drive Europe's barrier-coated paper market during the forecast period.

In recent years, there has been a drastic change in the usage of material types for flexible packaging designs. Flexible packaging manufacturers are rapidly shifting from plastic material to paper for several uses. The usage of flexible paper packaging has generated a necessity for enhanced barrier protection in several end-use products.

Flexible paper with barrier coating offers features such as recyclability and lightweight. It also provides an enhanced visual appeal of the product, which can augment product branding. Thanks to its various attractive features, barrier-coated paper is being extensively used in packaging and printing applications across European countries. This will continue to provide impetus to the development of Europe's barrier-coated paper market.

Growing innovation in packaging machinery and speedy shift of manufacturers towards barrier coated papers will positively influence Europe's barrier coated paper industry during the assessment period.

Development of different specifications of coatings is another factor expected to create growth prospects for the barrier coated paper market across Europe during the next ten years.

Coating producers are rigorously investing in research and development related to development of wax-based coatings and antimicrobial coatings. Similarly, new bio-based coatings are being developed to meet changing end user demand. This will further aid in the expansion of the Europe barrier coated paper market size.

Key Takeaways

Europe barrier coated paper market is estimated to create a growth opportunity of US$ 500 Million during the projection period (2023 to 2032).

Based on material, paper segment is estimated to hold around 73% of the market value share.

By application, boxes are expected to account for about 0% of the total sales of barrier coated paper across Europe by the end of 2033, making it the leading sub-segment of packaging category.

Based on coating type, water-based segment is likely to expand at 0% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

In terms of end users, electrical and electronics segment is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

Germany accounts for around 3% of the Europe barrier coated papers market.

The United Kingdom is forecast to hold around 7% share of Europe market by the end of 2033.

"Introduction of barrier coated paper made from bio-based materials and coatings will help key barrier coated paper manufacturers across Europe to significantly expand their customer base," says an FMI analyst.

Demand for Barrier Coated Paper Packaging to Amplify with Increasing Consumption of Packed Food in Europe

A significant increase in modern retail formats such as supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarkets has been seen in the last few years across Europe. Increasing innovation in packaging technology and rapid shift toward consumption of packaged foods in nations such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy are expected to drive demand for barrier coated paper packaging products.

Further, growing awareness of environmental-friendly packaged food solutions will create growth opportunities for barrier coated paper manufacturers across Europe.

Who is Winning?

Few of the prominent players operating in the Europe barrier coated papers market are Paramelt B.V., Toppan Inc, Mondi plc, Mitsubishi Hitec Paper Europe, Huhtamäki Oyj, UPM Specialty Papers Oy, AR Packaging, Koehler Paper, Krpa Paper, Billerud AB, Nissha Metallizing Solutions, West Rock, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Nippon Paper Group, and Nordic Paper AS. among others.

Europe Barrier Coated Paper Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers a neutral analysis of the Europe barrier coated paper market, analyzing historical demand for barrier coated paper from 2018 to 2022 and projection data for 2023 to 2033.

The report unknots growing projections of the barrier coated papers market based on material (paper, plastic, others), coating type (water-based, solvent-based, and wax coatings), application (printing, packaging), and end-user (food, beverages, cosmetic & personal care, pharmaceuticals, building & construction, electrical & electronics, tobacco packaging, consumer goods) across European countries.

Europe Barrier Coated Paper Industry by Category

By Material:

Paper

Plastic PE PP PDVC PET Bio-based Plastic

Wax

AIOx

SiOx

By Coating:

Water-based Coating

Solvent-based Coating

Wax Coating

By Application:

Printing

Packaging Cups & Lids Trays Boxes & Cartons Pouches & Sachets Labels Blisters & Clamshells Wraps Tapes



By End User:

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Tobacco Packaging

Other Consumer Goods

By Country:

Germany

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Spain

BENELUX

Nordics

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

