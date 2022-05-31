U.S. markets open in 1 hour

  • S&P Futures

    4,131.75
    -24.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,958.00
    -200.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,645.00
    -32.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.90
    -12.90 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.70
    +3.63 (+3.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.80
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    -0.47 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0710
    -0.0073 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.80
    +0.30 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2571
    -0.0083 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3880
    +0.7680 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,690.85
    +1,116.31 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    693.04
    +63.54 (+10.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,623.23
    +23.17 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Europe Basmati Rice Market Is Expected to Reach $866.5 Million by 2031: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Significant rise in demand for basmati rice from European countries such as Netherlands and Germany is driving the growth of the Europe basmati rice market. Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment held the major share in 2021. By country, on the other hand, the market across Spain would remain lucrative by 2030.

Portland, OR, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe basmati rice market was estimated at 577.7 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $866.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Significant rise in demand for basmati rice from European countries such as Netherlands and Germany is driving the growth of the Europe basmati rice market. Moreover, several government initiatives to strengthen the basmati rice supply chain have supplemented the growth even more. At the same time, the top market participants have continued to improve authenticity in the basmati rice supply chain, which has been beneficial for the industry.

Download Report Sample (160 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2293

Covid-19 scenario-

  • The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to disrupted supply chain across the globe, which impacted the Europe Basmati rice market negatively, especially during the initial period.

  • However, the market has already started recovering at a swift pace.

The Europe basmati rice market is analyzed across type, application, distribution channel, and country. Based on type, the Indian variety segment accounted for around three-fourths of the market share in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Europe Basmati Rice Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2293?reqfor=covid

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. Simultaneously, the online segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on country, the U.K held the major share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the total market. Spain, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.4% by 2031.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2293

The key market players analyzed in the Europe basmati rice market report include HBI, Estraco, East End Foods, TBA Suntra, Amira Basmati Rice, Amira Nature Foods, VSR Rice, The Rice ‘n Spice International Ltd., Kohinoor Foods, and S.G.S. International Rice Company. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.


Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us             

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Europe’s Move Against Putin’s Oil May Be Its Last for a While

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders overcame weeks of division to clinch a deal on partially banning Russian oil, but calls to target one of Putin’s other big moneymakers, gas, are opening new rifts in the bloc.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • Even inventor Bill Bengen is revisiting the 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    Bengen recently said the rule, in use since the '90s, should hold up barring ‘a severe inflationary environment’.

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. The ban excludes oil supplied via the Druzhba pipeline thus allowing refineries in Eastern Europe and Germany to continue imports. Poland and Germany, however, said they would phase out all purchases via the pipeline by the end of 2022.

  • Russia widens Europe gas cuts as Gazprom halts Dutch trader's supply

    The move comes a day after Denmark flagged a potential end to its Russian gas supply and the European Union's toughest measure yet against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, an agreement to halt sea-borne imports of its oil. GasTerra, which buys and trades gas on behalf of the Dutch government, said it had contracted elsewhere for the 2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas it had expected to receive from Gazprom through October.

  • EU’s Russian Oil Embargo Sends Prices Surging. Exxon Stock Is Rising.

    In addition to the EU phasing out Russian imports to crimp supply, demand from China is expected to pick up after Shanghai relaxed Covid restrictions.

  • China a 'very important customer', says Saudi Arabia, as global oil supply worries grow

    Saudi Arabia is committed to supplying crude oil to China and interested in collaborating with the world's No 2 economy on issues ranging from climate change to curbing inflation, says the Gulf state's economic minister. The comments by Faisal al-Ibrahim come as the world braces for a new round of oil price hikes following a Western embargo on Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine. China, which relies on imports for 70 per cent of its requirements, is trying every means possible to keep its m

  • Musk says China is leading EVs, but CEO of Chinese rival says not so fast

    He Xiaopeng, the CEO and founder of the Chinese EV company XPeng, said in response to Musk's comment that it will take 10 years for China to be a true global leader in EV.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Agrees to Ban Most Russian Oil, Split On Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a ban on imports of most Russian oil, in the latest effort to hit the country’s coffers and punish President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial

  • EU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a sixth package of sanctions to punish Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine

  • Oil price hits $124 as EU bans most Russian imports

    The move saw brent breach the psychological $124 barrier to hit a two-month high.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Good Enough for Warren Buffett

    Each of these holdings will bring in more than $800 million this year for Berkshire Hathaway and its shareholders.

  • Looking for $100,000 Salary? See How Much the Biggest U.S. Companies Pay Workers

    The median worker at Google made nearly $300,000 in 2021; at the other end was an Aptiv worker in Mexico who took home $7,400.

  • Traders Bet on Texas Natural Gas Discount Despite US Export Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas exports from the US are soaring amid a global shortage of the fuel, but traders are betting that producers in one of the biggest shale basins will be selling their supply at a discount next year. The culprit: A lack of pipelines. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Econom

  • Crude futures surge above $118 after EU ban on Russian oil

    U.S. and Brent crude oil prices surged anew on Tuesday after the European Union managed a deal to partially ban Russian oil.

  • EU’s Russian-Oil Embargo Is More Bark Than Bite

    The European Union’s partial embargo on Russian oil carries more weight politically than economically. Targeting tankers or insurance would be much more disruptive to the market.

  • Yogi Berra and the Inflation Conundrum: It Ain't Logistics or the Supply Chain

    I learned about supply/demand tables, yields per acre, fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and technical analysis. In the 1970s inflation was driven by a number of supply shocks and a program in Washington of guns and butter. Oil prices and other commodities such as copper soared in price but CEOs got burned when prices quickly changed direction as deflation became ingrained.

  • Oil soars again on EU Russia deal, petrol prices to keep rising

    OIL prices jumped again after EU leaders agreed a deal to block two-thirds of Russian oil imports to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of revenues. While that deal agreed overnight, which bans oil that arrives by sea but not by pipeline, was hailed as a political break through, it further constrains supply.

  • Petrol prices hit new record high of 173p a litre as EU bans Russian oil imports

    £95.15 to fill up an average family car after latest rise in fuel costs, says RAC

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.