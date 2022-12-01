U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

Europe Biopsy Devices Market Report 2022-2027: Germany is the Leading Contributor Due to the High Number of Qualified Medical Experts and the Presence of the Majority of Essential Stakeholders

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Biopsy Devices Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Europe Biopsy Devices Market reached US$ 667.6 Billion in 2021 post recovery from the pandemic scenario and is projected to reach US$ 996.3 Million in 2027

A biopsy is a medical operation that removes tissues or cells from the organs to aid in examining disorders. Surgeons, radiologists, cardiologists, and other medical professionals undertake the procedure using biopsy devices. These devices are made to remove diagnostic-quality specimens while minimizing crush artifacts and tissue fragmentation.

Biopsy guiding systems, needle-based biopsy guns, biopsy needles, and biopsy forceps are the most often used biopsy instruments. They are being used in a wide range of healthcare settings throughout Europe, including medical clinics, diagnostic facilities, and hospitals.

Europe Biopsy Devices Market Size is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6.90% during 2021-2027

Increased investments in R&D activities are driving the Europe Biopsy Devices Market. For example, the European Union's Horizon 2020 initiative awarded €6.3 million for MRI research and liquid biopsy research. Furthermore, increased public awareness regarding biopsy procedures and screening tests contributes to the region's market growth. Moreover, healthcare professionals concentrate on minimally invasive (MI) biopsy technologies, expected to boost the market growth.

Needle-based Biopsy Instruments are Expected to Hold a Major Market Share

By Product, needle-based biopsy has the largest market share due to the rising demand for equipment for obtaining samples from soft tissues of internal organs such as the breasts, kidneys, and lungs. Hence, the factor above is expected to contribute to the overall market's growth during the projected period. Furthermore, the growing demand for Fine Aspiration Needles and Core Needles for obtaining samples from soft tissues of internal organs, including the breasts, prostate, and lungs, is propelling the market forward.

By Imaging Technology, CT scan, Stereotactic Guided, Ultrasound Guided, and MRI Guided are all utilized extensively in treating breast cancer, lung cancer, and prostate cancer across a wide range of end-users, including diagnostic centers and hospitals.

Furthermore, enhanced healthcare infrastructure and the rising occurrence of infections have boosted the growth of biopsy instruments over the forecast period. This is due to the expansion of the healthcare sector in emerging economies, increased out-of-pocket healthcare spending, and the number of hospitals.

Regional Analysis - Germany is the leading contributor to the Europe Biopsy Devices Industry

In Europe, Germany is the top contributor to the biopsy device market. It's because of the high number of qualified medical experts, well-developed infrastructure, and the presence of the majority of essential stakeholders.

Furthermore, France is an attractive site for medical device producers. The rapid improvement of healthcare infrastructure in emerging France, combined with high unmet patient requirements and rising breast cancer incidence, is expected to boost demand for biopsy devices.

Competitive Landscape

The Biopsy Devices Market in Europe is very competitive. Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Exact Sciences (Genomic Health), Biocept, Biocartis, Roche Diagnostics, Myriad Genetics Inc., Qiagen, NeoGenomics Laboratories, and Quest Diagnostics Inc. are the leading market competitors in the biopsy devices industry.

To benefit the sector, these companies are pursuing methods such as product introduction through technological advancements and alliances. New product launches are the most favored strategy for market capitalization, followed by collaborations and geographic expansion.

How COVID-19 Affected the Europe Biopsy Devices Industry

The Coronavirus outbreak damaged the European biopsy diagnostics centers, hospitals, supply chains, and clinical trials. Cancer diagnoses were being delayed since diagnosis services and screening programs had been halted since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cancer patients had numerous obstacles outside of the pandemic, including increased susceptibility to severe infection and disruptions in treatment or routine medical care. According to our analysis, the Europe Biopsy Devices Market was negatively impacted from the end of 2019 to the beginning of 2020.

Companies Covered

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories

  • Exact Sciences (Genomic Health)

  • Biocept

  • Biocartis

  • Roche Diagnostics

  • Myriad Genetics Inc.

  • Qiagen

  • NeoGenomics Laboratories

  • Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges

5. Europe Biopsy Devices Market

6. Market Share - Europe Biopsy Devices
6.1 By Product
6.2 By Imaging Technology
6.3 By Country
6.4 By End User
6.5 By Application (Cancer Type)

7. Product - Europe Biopsy Devices Market
7.1 Needle Based
7.2 Biopsy Forceps
7.3 Localization Wire
7.4 Others

8. Imaging Technology - Europe Biopsy Devices Market
8.1 CT scan
8.2 Stereotactic Guided
8.3 Ultrasound Guided
8.4 MRI Guided
8.5 Others

9. Country - Europe Biopsy Devices Market
9.1 United Kingdom
9.2 France
9.3 Germany
9.4 Italy
9.5 Spain
9.6 Russia
9.7 Rest of Europe

10. End-User - Europe Biopsy Devices Market
10.1 Diagnostic Centers
10.2 Hospitals
10.3 Others

11. Application (Cancer Type) - Europe Biopsy Devices Market
11.1 Breast Cancer
11.2 Lung Cancer
11.3 Prostate Cancer
11.4 Others

12. Company Analysis - Europe Biopsy Devices Market
12.1 Overview
12.2 Recent Developments
12.3 Financial Insight

