U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,409.50
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,934.00
    -64.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,054.00
    +7.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,214.30
    -5.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.63
    +0.07 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.10
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.79
    +0.21 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.25
    -1.21 (-6.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3931
    +0.0016 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1260
    +0.0760 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,838.02
    -638.24 (-1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.77
    -17.67 (-1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,133.19
    +27.47 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Europe Building Materials Market to hit $145 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·7 min read

Some of the major Europe building materials market players are BASF SE, Bituline Industries S.A., James Burrel, PCI Augsburg GmbH, Murdock Builders Merchant, Saint Gobain, JSC SKY, Fassa Bortolo, UPM Plywood, Danzer Group, Klausner Group among others.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the Europe building materials market which estimates the regional valuation will cross US$ 145 billion by 2027. The rising residential and commercial construction activities across the region are expected to be the chief growth driver. Europe building materials market will witness moderate growth from 2021 to 2027. Building materials are essential commodities for the construction sector.

Strong growth in the sales volumes of building materials such as gypsum, hardboard (also called High-Density Fiberboard (HDF)) plywood, and Medium-Density Fiberboard (MDF) for infrastructure upgrades will drive the Europe building materials market size. Shifting consumer preferences toward a strong building structure for withstanding extreme weather conditions will foster the industry growth. However, sluggish growth of the construction sector in the past few years is a deterrent to market expansion. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic severely hampered the product demand across the region.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3026

Gypsum offers several applications in the construction of buildings, specifically for walls and ceilings. It can be used for production of Plaster of Paris (PoP), wallboard, and retarder in Portland cement. Several building structures have been widely utilizing gypsum, mainly at commercial spaces for noise disturbances. Significant benefits including a smooth surface, balancing the indoor atmosphere, eco-friendly, fire resistant, high acoustic & thermal insulation, functional & aesthetic features, and convenient installation will drive demand at a CAGR of around 6.5% from 2021 to 2027.

The wooden furniture market is anticipated to expand owing to the changing consumer preferences for modern and architectural designs. The outdoor furniture market registers strong potential in hotels, resorts, and tourist locations. The furniture segment will register around USD 60 billion revenue by 2027. Additionally, roof-top farming and balcony gardening are gaining popularity at a fast pace, which will drive the demand for timber, logs, boards, and different types of materials that provide excellent mechanical strength. Materials such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board are used to support the roofing structure, which further boost the industry share.

European Building Materials Market is a developed market with strong presence of global and local market players. The UK, Germany, France, etc. are greatly involved in developing and repairing existing buildings due to rapid population growth. France accounted for around 8.5% revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register considerable growth owing to the shortage of housing in developed areas and rising demand for prefabricated structures include partition panels, frames, metallic roof systems, doors and windows. The French government also introduced plans such as Le Grand plan divertissement to boost their residential construction projects.

Some of the major findings in the Europe building materials market report include:

  • Recovery of construction sector will propel product demand.

  • Need for eco-friendly, durable, and sustainable products will create new market opportunities.

  • Rising demand for modern and aesthetically appealing kitchens, baths, & vanity systems will fuel the market growth.

  • Wood-based panels are witnessing strong growth across the developing regions owing to rising demand for cost-effective, soundproof, and weather resistance products.

  • Emerging European countries are continuously enhancing their lumber production through technological advancements of sawmilling and machining via automation and computer supported manufacturing processes.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3026

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Europe building materials industry 3600 synopsis, 2017 - 2027

2.2 Business trends

2.3 Material trends

2.4 Application trends

2.5 Country trends

Chapter 3 Europe Building Materials Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 COVID-19 impact calculations on industry forecast

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Supply chain

3.3.1.1 SCM practices by the Building Material Industry Participants

3.3.2 Raw material suppliers

3.3.2.1 Lumber

3.3.2.2 Panel Products

3.3.2.3 Gypsum

3.3.2.1 Value chain disruption analysis (COVID-19 impact)

3.3.3 Building material manufacturers or processors

3.3.3.1 Lumber

3.3.3.2 Panel Products

3.3.3.3 Gypsum

3.3.4 Wholesalers

3.3.5 Distributors

3.3.6 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.6.1 Direct distribution

3.3.6.2 Online sales channel

3.3.6.3 Resellers

3.3.6.4 Wholesale

3.3.6.5 Retail

3.3.6.6 DIY Retailers

3.3.7 Distributor Overview

3.3.7.1 Lumber Distributors

3.3.7.2 Panel Products Distributors

3.3.7.3 Key Gypsum Manufacturers & Suppliers in Europe

3.3.7.4 List of key industry players in European market

3.3.8 Profit margin trends

3.3.9 Vendor matrix

3.4 Technology landscape

3.4.1 Lumber manufacturing process

3.4.1.1 Felling

3.4.1.2 Debarking and bucking

3.4.1.3 Headrig sawing of large logs

3.4.1.4 Bandsawing of small logs

3.4.1.5 Resawing

3.4.1.6 Drying or seasoning

3.4.1.7 Planing

3.4.1.8 Grade stamping and banding

3.4.2 Plywood process

3.4.2.1 Log making

3.4.2.2 Veneer

3.4.2.3 Assembly

3.4.3 COVID-19 impact on raw material supply

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 Construction Products Regulation (CPR)

3.5.1.1 Timber/Lumber

3.5.1.2 Panel Products

3.5.1.3 Gypsum

3.6 Industry best practices & key buying criteria

3.7 Pricing analysis

3.7.1 COVID-19 impact on pricing

3.7.1.1 Europe

3.8 Innovation & sustainability

3.8.1 Innovation in lumber and wood-based panel materials

3.8.2 Innovations in gypsum building materials

3.8.3 Sustainability

3.9 Industry impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers, by country

3.9.1.1 UK: Growth of the construction sector and expansion of infrastructural renovation projects

3.9.1.2 Germany: Rising demand for green building material

3.9.1.3 France: Rising demand for prefabricated residential buildings

3.9.1.4 Benelux

3.9.1.4.1 Belgium: Rising demand for R&M activities

3.9.1.4.2 The Netherlands: Favorable incentive schemes supporting the construction industry

3.9.1.4.3 Luxemburg: Increasing urbanization

3.9.1.5 Italy: Progression in wood industry

3.9.1.6 Russia: Growing awareness towards green building practices

3.9.1.7 Rest of Europe: Preference for wood-based building products

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9.2.1 Skilled labor shortage in the European construction industry

3.10 Growth potential analysis, 2020

3.11 Global construction industry overview

3.11.1 Rise in construction spending

3.12 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.12.1 Market share analysis

3.12.1.1 Top player overview (building material)

3.12.1.2 Lumber

3.12.1.3 Panel Products

3.12.1.4 Gypsum

3.12.2 Key identified players from applications perspective

3.12.2.1 Flooring manufacturers (MDF, HDF, plywood, other engineered based and solid)

3.12.2.2 Wooden door manufacturers

3.12.2.3 Wooden interior joinery

3.12.2.4 Kitchen cabinets manufacturer

3.12.2.5 Accessories

3.12.3 Key stakeholders

3.12.4 Strategy dashboard

3.13 Porter’s analysis

3.14 PESTLE analysis

3.15 COVID-19 impact on building material demand by application

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • Reopening basket stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin: strategist

    Anastasia Amoroso, iCapital Network’s chief investment strategist, discusses which sectors are poised to benefit from the reopening trade, and the disconnect between the stock and bond markets.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Tencent Boss Loses $14 Billion in Rout, More Than Jack Ma

    (Bloomberg) -- Turns out even the most compliant Chinese billionaires aren’t immune to the regulatory onslaught sweeping the world’s second-largest economy.In a twist that has upended conventional wisdom on the political pecking order of China’s business elite, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s mild-mannered boss, Pony Ma, has lost more paper wealth over the past nine months than Jack Ma, the combative co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co.The reversal underscores how rapidly Beijing’s

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Soar Higher

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors offers three ideas for healthcare stocks that will zoom higher in 2021, even if COVID takes a turn for the worse. Read more to see why you might want to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). George Budwell (Pfizer): American pharma titan Pfizer might not sound like a sexy pick among the present cohort of COVID vaccine players.

  • Tesla Stock Barely Budged Tuesday. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Tesla stock inched up just 7 cents, a gain of 0.0099%. Here's what history says happens after a day where it does nearly nothing.

  • Lockheed reduces pension woes by nearly $5 billion, forecasts hit to profit on actuarial changes

    The U.S. weapons maker has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd and will transfer pension obligations and related plan assets for about 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to the retirement services provider. Lockheed will take a non-cash charge related to actuarial losses of about $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The contracts were purchased using assets from Lockheed's master retirement trust and no additional funding was used, said the company.

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Pinterest Stock?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock is catching a lot of buzz recently, but not for a good reason. As economies reopened during the quarter, folks spent less time engaging with Pinterest. Pinterest started the second quarter with 478 million MAUs.

  • Klarna CEO: Square's acquisition of Afterpay highlights 'land grab' for market share

    Square's (SQ) is acquisition of Australian buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay for $29 billion is an indication of a rapidly growing industry, according to one rival firm's chief executive.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Substantial Upside Potential

    Return and risk are two sides of the same coin. Investors all want the former, while keeping down the latter – but that’s a pipe dream. Every stock comes with both, and one key to success is managing the balance. That balance can be tricky, however, as risk and return potentials usually follow a direct relationship; that is, the highest return stocks typically also come with higher risk. This makes sense, as the surest way to a high return is to find stocks with low initial share prices – for in

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is Estimated to Break Profit in 2023, Inflation Poses an Extra Risk

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) future prospects, breakeven date and a latent risk factor.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • Why Fastly Stock Fell on Tuesday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) took a 2.4% hit on Tuesday, even as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose by about 0.6%. In all likelihood, the growth stock's decline in the session was primarily a continuation of the bearish trend that it has been experiencing as the market looks ahead to the company's earnings report, due out on Wednesday. After soaring in 2020, Fastly stock has given back some of its massive gains in 2021.

  • Why Robinhood Stock Rocketed 24% Today

    What happened Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the popular app-based, trade-by-phone stock brokerage, soared to close up 24.2% on Tuesday. You can probably thank Cathie Wood for that. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Why E-Home Household Service Stock Plummeted on Tuesday

    Shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH), a China-based platform for booking services like moving, appliance installation, and housecleaning, were slammed on Tuesday. As of this writing, the stock was down by 57%. E-Home Household Service stock has seen some massive moves recently.