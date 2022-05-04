U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,179.75
    +10.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,093.00
    +60.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,122.50
    +35.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,900.30
    +4.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.27
    +2.86 (+2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.00
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.15
    -3.19 (-9.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2512
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0300
    -0.0800 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,755.92
    +135.72 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.62
    +3.38 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.58
    -16.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Europe Bus and Coach Market, By Vehicle Type, By Bus Type, By Length, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type, By Country By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Europe Bus and Coach Market, By Vehicle Type (Bus and Coach), By Bus Type (Intercity Bus and Intracity Bus), By Length (6-8m, 8-10m, 10-12m, Above 12m), By Seating Capacity (Up to 30, 31-40, 41-50 and Above 50), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol/Gasoline, Alternative Fuel, Electric, Hybrid and Fuel Cell), By Body Type (Fully Built and Customizable Body), By Country By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027

New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Bus and Coach Market, By Vehicle Type, By Bus Type, By Length, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type, By Country By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273087/?utm_source=GNW

The Europe bus and coach market was valued at USD5,101.92 million in 2021, and it is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.44% to reach USD6,809.06 million in 2027. Factors such as the surge in demand for public transportation services and the booming travel & tourism industry are the key drivers for the Europe bus and coach market. Also, the supportive government policies promoting the partnership between public and private enterprises and the introduction of high-performance and fuel-efficient buses and coaches are expected to play a crucial role to accelerate the growth of the Europe bus and coach market.

Buses are the most common public transportation service in European cities and urban and suburban areas.Most consumers prefer buses as they provide the consumers with a cost-effective, comfortable, and convenient mode of transportation for daily commute purposes.

Europe is among the most in-demand tourist destinations worldwide, with countries like Spain, France, and the United Kingdom.They come among the most frequently visited holiday destination across the world.

Tourists and travellers opt to travel and visit different tourist destinations by European buses.They are considered the common inter-city and intra-city transportation modes as the buses and coaches are comfortable and luxurious for long-distance travel.

The government is also working on the upgradation and improvement of the existing transportation infrastructure and road network. They are partnering up with private market players and allocating huge funds for the development of the European transportation system, which is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the Europe bus and coach market.

The Europe bus and coach market is segmented into vehicle type, bus type, length, seating capacity, fuel type, body type, country, and competitive landscape. Based on the country analysis, France dominated the market in 2021 with a market share of 19.16% of the overall market share. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance through the next five years. Many people residing in France are tourists, students, and employees who require a massive fleet of buses for daily commuting purposes are expected to accelerate the demand for the Europe bus and coach market for the next five years.

Mercedes-Benz AG (Daimler AG), IVECO S.p.A., MAN Truck & Bus SE, Scania AB, AB Volvo, EvoBus GmbH (Setra), Temsa Skoda Sabanci Ula?im Araçlari A.?., Alexander Dennis Limited are the major players operating in the Europe bus and coach market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of Europe bus and coach market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of Europe bus and coach market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
• To classify and forecast Europe bus and coach market based on vehicle type, bus type, length, seating capacity, fuel type, body type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the Europe bus and coach market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe bus and coach market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe bus and coach market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe bus and coach market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Europe bus and coach market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.
The analyst calculated the market size of Europe bus and coach market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Bus and coach manufacturers
• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to bus and coach
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, Europe bus and coach market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Europe Bus and Coach Market, By Vehicle Type:
o Bus
o Coach
• Europe Bus and Coach Market, By Bus Type:
o Intercity Bus
o Intracity Bus
• Europe Bus and Coach Market, By Length:
o Above 12m
o 10-12m
o 8-10m
o 6-8m
• Europe Bus and Coach Market, By Seating Capacity:
o Above 50
o 41-50
o 31-40
o Up to 30
• Europe Bus and Coach Market, By Fuel Type:
o Diesel
o Electric
o Hybrid
o Alternative Fuel
o FCEV
o Petrol
• Europe Bus and Coach Market, By Country:
o France
o Germany
o United Kingdom
o Italy
o NORDIC Countries
o Spain
o Belgium
o Switzerland
o Portugal
o Netherlands
o Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe bus and coach market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273087/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Oil: 'Something far more serious is going on,' says analyst

    The oil market is undergoing a serious production problem, warns one analyst. Even as prices retreat temporarily amid COVID lockdowns in China.

  • Warren Buffett Is Buying Stock Again. That Doesn’t Mean He’s Optimistic.

    The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway bought $51 billion worth of stock in the first quarter, but each of the buys had a company-specific rationale.

  • Maersk made final shipment to Russia this week

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Shipping group Maersk made its last cargo shipment to a Russian port this week and took impairment losses and writedowns of $718 because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Danish firm said on Wednesday. Maersk, which has decided to withdraw completely from Russia, carried out its last cargo operation in a Russian port on Monday, but still has 20,000 containers stranded in Russia. Maersk said in March it would sell all its assets in Russia, including its 30.75% stake in Russian port operator Global Ports Investments, whose shareholders include Russian state nuclear company Rosatom and Russian businessman Sergey Shiskarev.

  • Demand for U.S. natural gas has never been higher. So why is production slowing?

    Natural gas production in one of the country's largest gas fields is starting to decline at the worst possible time.

  • Natural Gas Hits 13-Year High in U.S. on Growing Supply Jitters as Demand Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the U.S. hit a fresh 13-year high on growing concern that stockpiles of the power-plant fuel will fall short of demand this summer.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefThe curren

  • Intel's Forecast on the Chip Shortage Has Changed (You Won't Like It)

    From our laptops and video game consoles to medical devices and even our cars, chips power much of what we use regularly, from the ways we work and travel to the ways we enjoy leisure time. The global chip shortage picked up steam in the first year of the pandemic and snowballed when China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) was hit with restrictions from the U.S. Department of Commerce during conflict between China and the U.S. Since then, people have either joined long waiting lists in hopes of eventually buying the items they want, or turned to the secondhand market to buy new cars and electronics, many of them marked up far above their market value.

  • Shale Giants Dump Oil Hedges as Losses Spiral Toward $42 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. shale giants stung by billions of dollars in hedging losses are spending big bucks to ditch their positions in a risky bet that prices stay high.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCompanies

  • Equinor posts record $18 billion profit as gas prices soar in Europe

    Norway's Equinor reported a record quarterly pretax profit on Wednesday, as the war in Ukraine triggered an energy supply crunch that sent natural gas prices soaring to all-time highs. "Continued capital discipline and cost focus enabled us to deliver very strong financial results and cash flow, strengthening the balance sheet," Chief Executive Officer Anders Opedal said in a statement. The sale of natural gas is now Equinor's most profitable business, exceeding traditionally dominant crude oil revenue, as Europe scrambles to fill depleted gas storage amid fears the war in Ukraine will lead to a loss of Russian supplies.

  • New EU sanctions to hit Russian oil, target more banks

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union will slap new sanctions on Russia for waging war against Ukraine, targeting Moscow's oil industry, more Russian banks and those responsible for disinformation, the EU's top diplomat said on Tuesday. "We are working on the sixth package of sanctions which aims to de-SWIFT more banks, list disinformation actors and tackle oil imports," Josep Borrell, head of the foreign policy unit at the EU's executive European Commission, said in a tweet.

  • Ukraine war and energy costs push UK retail prices to highest level since 2011

    Retail price inflation surged to the highest level in 11 years as consumers face the tightest cost of living squeeze since the 1970s.

  • Oil futures rise; API data shows fall in U.S. crude, distillate, gasoline inventories: source

    The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday afternoon reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories fell 3.48 million barrels last week, a source said, while inventories of distillates dropped 4.46 million barrels and gasoline stocks were down 4.5 million barrels. The Energy Information Administration will release official inventory data on Wednesday morning. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts, on average, look for crude inventories to fall by 2.3 million barrels, while gasoline stocks were seen

  • Netflix Hit a Subscriber Peak, Here’s How It Plans to Keep Growing

    Netflix’s subscriber count fell for the first time in nearly a decade, causing its stock to post its worst one-day percentage decline since 2004. WSJ’s Joe Flint walks us through three strategies the company might try to continue growing, and what the changes could mean for other streamers. CORRECTION: An earlier version of this caption said Netflix's stock plummeted to its lowest point since 2004.

  • Nutrien may raise potash output as sanctions curb Russia supply

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Canada's Nutrien, the world's largest fertilizer company, is weighing further increases to potash production as sanctions continue to limit shipments from Russia and Belarus, interim Chief Executive Ken Seitz said on Tuesday. Prices of crop nutrients such as potash have skyrocketed as sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine have disrupted already tight supplies. The price increases have raised concerns about food shortages as some farmers apply less fertilizer while boosting profits for producers including Nutrien and Mosaic Co .

  • Do People Really Want Super-Fast Delivery?

    Actor Sarah Jessica Parker who plays the protagonist, writer Carrie Bradshaw, on HBO's popular TV series "Sex and The City," once famously said on the show, "Shopping is my cardio." New data shows American consumers want to limit price hikes on groceries and other home goods and are less willing to pay a premium for rapid delivery than they were last year. "Additionally, with inflation hitting levels that have not been seen in the U.S. in 40 years, consumers who are looking to mitigate price increases on groceries and other household essentials are more hesitant to pay a premium for ultrafast delivery than they would have been last year," said Euromonitor Senior Consultant Bob Hoyler in a blog post for Retail Dive.

  • VW Sees Better Chip Supplies in Second Half, Boosting Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG expects the protracted shortage of semiconductors to ease during the second half of the year and contribute to a surge in output, offsetting months of curtailments.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Stud

  • Oil jumps 3% as EU plans ban on Russian oil

    Oil prices jumped on Wednesday as the European Union, the world's largest trading bloc, spelled out plans to phase out imports of Russian oil, offsetting demand worries in top importer China. Brent crude futures rose $2.94, or 2.8%, to $107.91 a barrel by 0746 GMT amid thin trading volume, with China and Japan closed for holidays. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $3.02, or 3%, to $105.43 a barrel.

  • Avocados and Durians Help Coffee Farmers Cope With Surging Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Coffee growers in top producer Vietnam are planting more profitable crops like avocados, black pepper and durians, which is helping them cope with the soaring fertilizer and fuel costs caused by the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team

  • AeroVironment Shares May Be Coming In for a Landing

    In his first Executive Decision segment of Monday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and CEO of AeroVironment Inc. , an industrial and military drone maker that's playing an important role in the conflict in Ukraine. Nawabi said AeroVironment has the ability to produce thousands of its Switchblade drones to aid Ukraine, but is limited by shortages of parts and semiconductors. The drones are approved for export to many allies, including Ukraine.

  • Exclusive-Nigeria buys emergency Canadian potash to replace lost Russian supply

    LAGOS (Reuters) -Nigeria had to buy emergency supplies of Canadian potash in April after the country was unable to import the key fertilizer from Russia due to the impact of Western sanctions, the head of Nigeria's sovereign investment authority NSIA said. Uche Orji, the head of NSIA, declined to comment on prices. The move shows one of many unintended negative consequences of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a "special military operation".

  • China’s Lockdowns Are Removing At Least 1 Million BPD From Oil Demand

    China’s ‘zero-COVID’ policy is causing the removal of at least 1 million barrels per day of demand for oil and there is no reason to expect either the policy or its effects to change any time soon