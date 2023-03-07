Europe Cardboard Baler Market Sales Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.9% as Demand Rising Across Food Industry, States Fact.MR
To condense and compact cardboard into viable shapes for appropriate reuse of the raw material, the demand for cardboard baler increases.
Rockville, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on the analysis by market research and competitive intelligence providing company Fact.MR, the Europe cardboard baler market is estimated at US$ 219.4 million in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.
The mushrooming packaging sector coupled with the surging e-commerce industry to create piles of waste cardboard as discarded packaging waste. Stacking cardboard boxes takes up space and creates a fire hazard. A cardboard baler can compress a large pile of cardboard into a small, manageable cube for transport or storage. This, in turn, saves space, labor costs, and time.
Further, every company strives to show its clients that it is an environmentally conscious enterprise that is well-versed in sustainability and environmental protection. This one issue has risen to the top of customers' concerns and influences them to patronize and cooperate with particular businesses.
Recycling and reusing waste are the most impactful ways to show that a business is well-run and environmentally conscious. All ecological programs aim to take the waste and turn it into raw materials for later use, and cardboard balers play a key role in achieving this, thus, witnessing high sales.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Europe cardboard baler market was valued at US$ 208.4 million in 2022
Europe cardboard baler market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% and be valued at US$ 320.6 million by 2033
The market witnessed a 2.3% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022
Germany to dominate the market with a 25.0% market share in 2023
France accounts for the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period i.e., 4.5% from 2023-2033
By product type, top-loading cardboard baler is expected to account for 47.0% market share in 2023
By cardboard type, double wall cardboard is estimated to account for the major market share i.e., 44.0% in 2023
Market’s Key Stratagems
Manufacturers in the market are utilizing ground-breaking strategies to enhance their market presence and gain high-profit margins.
Additionally, digital platforms offer immense growth opportunities to both manufacturers and distributors to reach out to potential customers remotely. Long-term collaboration with end-users and improving quotations to help receive government deals as the government is establishing waste collection and recycling facilities across the region, which augment the market’s growth.
Key Companies Profiled
Techgene Machinery Co., Ltd.
MACBALER ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED
Harmony Enterprises
SHAANXI NICK MACHINERY EQUIPMENT CO. LTD
Segmentation of Cardboard Baler Industry Research
By Product Type:
Cardboard Baler Tonnage
Horizontal Balers
Closed End Horizontal Baler
Open End Horizontal Baler
Two Ram Horizontal Baler
Portable Cardboard Balers
Top Loading Cardboard Baler
Vertical Cardboard Baler
Light Duty Vertical Baler
Medium Duty Vertical Baler
Heavy Duty Vertical Baler
By Components:
Conveyor Belts and Chains
Hopper Component
Hydraulic Systems
By Cardboard Type:
Corrugated Fiberboard
Single Face Fiberboard
Single Wall Fiberboard
Double Wall Cardboard
Triple Wall Cardboard
Paperboard Material
By Country:
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
BENELUX
NORDICs
Portugal
Rest of Europe
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Europe cardboard baler market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.
The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (cardboard baler tonnage, horizontal balers (closed-end horizontal baler, open-end horizontal baler, and two ram horizontal baler), portable cardboard balers, top loading cardboard baler, and vertical cardboard baler (light duty vertical baler, medium duty vertical baler, and heavy-duty vertical baler), components (conveyor belts and chains, hopper component, and hydraulic systems), cardboard type (corrugated fiberboard, single face fiberboard, single wall fiberboard, double wall cardboard, triple wall cardboard, and paperboard material), across major countries in Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, NORDICs, Portugal, and Rest of Europe).
