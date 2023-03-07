U.S. markets open in 4 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,060.25
    +7.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,478.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,359.50
    +36.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.80
    +5.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.50
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.20
    -6.40 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.06
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0664
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.67
    +0.18 (+0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2004
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9720
    +0.0470 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,420.84
    +17.28 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.07
    +266.39 (+109.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,940.17
    +10.38 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

Europe Cardboard Baler Market Sales Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.9% as Demand Rising Across Food Industry, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

To condense and compact cardboard into viable shapes for appropriate reuse of the raw material, the demand for cardboard baler increases.

Rockville, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on the analysis by market research and competitive intelligence providing company Fact.MR, the Europe cardboard baler market is estimated at US$ 219.4 million in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.

The mushrooming packaging sector coupled with the surging e-commerce industry to create piles of waste cardboard as discarded packaging waste. Stacking cardboard boxes takes up space and creates a fire hazard. A cardboard baler can compress a large pile of cardboard into a small, manageable cube for transport or storage. This, in turn, saves space, labor costs, and time.

Download Sample Copy of This Report –
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8056

Further, every company strives to show its clients that it is an environmentally conscious enterprise that is well-versed in sustainability and environmental protection. This one issue has risen to the top of customers' concerns and influences them to patronize and cooperate with particular businesses.

Recycling and reusing waste are the most impactful ways to show that a business is well-run and environmentally conscious. All ecological programs aim to take the waste and turn it into raw materials for later use, and cardboard balers play a key role in achieving this, thus, witnessing high sales.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Europe cardboard baler market was valued at US$ 208.4 million in 2022

  • Europe cardboard baler market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% and be valued at US$ 320.6 million by 2033

  • The market witnessed a 2.3% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022

  • Germany to dominate the market with a 25.0% market share in 2023

  • France accounts for the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period i.e., 4.5% from 2023-2033

  • By product type, top-loading cardboard baler is expected to account for 47.0% market share in 2023

  • By cardboard type, double wall cardboard is estimated to account for the major market share i.e., 44.0% in 2023

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8056

Market’s Key Stratagems

Manufacturers in the market are utilizing ground-breaking strategies to enhance their market presence and gain high-profit margins.

Additionally, digital platforms offer immense growth opportunities to both manufacturers and distributors to reach out to potential customers remotely. Long-term collaboration with end-users and improving quotations to help receive government deals as the government is establishing waste collection and recycling facilities across the region, which augment the market’s growth.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Techgene Machinery Co., Ltd.

  • MACBALER ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED

  • Harmony Enterprises

  • SHAANXI NICK MACHINERY EQUIPMENT CO. LTD

Segmentation of Cardboard Baler Industry Research

  • By Product Type:

    • Cardboard Baler Tonnage

    • Horizontal Balers

      • Closed End Horizontal Baler

      • Open End Horizontal Baler

      • Two Ram Horizontal Baler

    • Portable Cardboard Balers

    • Top Loading Cardboard Baler

    • Vertical Cardboard Baler

      • Light Duty Vertical Baler

      • Medium Duty Vertical Baler

      • Heavy Duty Vertical Baler

  • By Components:

    • Conveyor Belts and Chains

    • Hopper Component

    • Hydraulic Systems

  • By Cardboard Type:

    • Corrugated Fiberboard

    • Single Face Fiberboard

    • Single Wall Fiberboard

    • Double Wall Cardboard

    • Triple Wall Cardboard

    • Paperboard Material

  • By Country:

    • Germany

    • UK

    • France

    • Spain

    • Italy

    • BENELUX

    • NORDICs

    • Portugal

    • Rest of Europe

Quick Buy & Expand Your Horizons: Europe Cardboard Baler Market Report –
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8056

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Europe cardboard baler market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (cardboard baler tonnage, horizontal balers (closed-end horizontal baler, open-end horizontal baler, and two ram horizontal baler), portable cardboard balers, top loading cardboard baler, and vertical cardboard baler (light duty vertical baler, medium duty vertical baler, and heavy-duty vertical baler), components (conveyor belts and chains, hopper component, and hydraulic systems), cardboard type (corrugated fiberboard, single face fiberboard, single wall fiberboard, double wall cardboard, triple wall cardboard, and paperboard material), across major countries in Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, NORDICs, Portugal, and Rest of Europe).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 
Metal Recycling Baler Market: Metal recycling baler is a machine, which is used to crush, bale and cut the scrap metals. Scrap metals such as aluminum, steel, brass, copper and iron can be reused to create new products. Recycling of scrap metals decreases the waste produced and indirectly prevents additional mining to obtain new metals.

Fiberboard Market: The global fiberboard market is estimated at USD 25.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 54.7 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2022-2032. The global fiberboard market contributed by providing around <1% of the total revenue for global construction industry in 2021.

Fiberboard Ceiling Market: The global sales for fiberboard ceilings witnessed a minor slowdown in the Covid-19 crisis as all the factories were closed and supply of only basic necessity goods was permitted.

Dumping Hopper Market: The global dumping hopper market has reached a valuation of US$ 2 billion in 2022 and is expected to progress at a healthy CAGR of 6.7% to reach US$ 3.8 billion by the end of 2032. Sales of dumping hoppers accounted for around 34% share of the global hopper market at the end of 2021.

About Fact.MR
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Connect to Author: Mr. Shubham Patidar
Email : shubham@factmr.com
Sales Team : sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube


Recommended Stories

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Time to Buy Apple, Alphabet, or Amazon Stock for More Upside?

    Investors may be wondering if big tech stocks like Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) could have extended rallies. Let's see if it's time to buy these tech giants' stocks for 2023 and beyond.

  • Dow Jones Fades Ahead Of Powell Testimony; Ferrari Overtakes Tesla As Leader; Apple Pops

    The Dow Jones faded ahead of key testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Ferrari zoomed past Tesla stock. Apple stock was a top blue chip.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 60% Upside in These 3 Lesser-Known Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    Slow disinflation and a still-strong jobs market have sparked fears the Fed may be readying to pull the trigger on further aggressive rate hikes in an effort to cool off economic activity and bring inflation down. Nevertheless, the overall backdrop of continued growth momentum isn’t necessarily bad for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs strategist Kamakshya Trivedi. “Our overall view is still more consistent with slow disinflation amid some further improvement to global growth. That mix should m

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Russia's deficit leaps to £29bn as Putin spends ferociously

    Russia's budget deficit jumped in the first two months of the year as Vladimir Putin suffered a slump in oil and gas takings amid sanctions triggered by his war in Ukraine.

  • Rivian plans to sell $1.3 billion in bonds to shore up capital, shares fall

    Rivian Automotive plans to sell bonds worth $1.3 billion, it said on Monday, as weakening demand and lofty costs tighten a cash crunch around electrical vehicle makers. Initial investors will get an option to buy an additional $200 million of the bonds for settlement 13 days after the bonds are issued, Rivian said in a statement. The capital from this offering will help facilitate the launch of Rivian's smaller R2 vehicle family, a Rivian spokesperson told Reuters, adding that convertible debt was "optimal cost of capital versus selling equity at today's levels."

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week - Bloomberg News

    Meta declined to comment on the Bloomberg report when contacted by Reuters. Last month, the Washington Post newspaper had reported that Meta was planning to cut jobs in a reorganization and downsizing effort. Meta, at that time, declined to comment, but spokesperson Andy Stone in a series of tweets cited several previous statements by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg suggesting that more cuts were on the way.

  • Sell Intel Stock. The Chip Maker’s Business Model Makes No Sense, Says Analyst.

    The company's plan to to turn itself around by building up its third-party chip-manufacturing business faces serious obstacles, BofA Global Research says.

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s Chi

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.

  • JD.com (JD) to Release Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    JD.com's (JD) fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect strength across JD Retail and JD Logistics amid uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Costco Plans a Move Members Will Hate (But They May Love Why)

    The warehouse club has confirmed that it's going to make the customer-unfriendly move, but the reason for it may delight members.

  • U.S. stock futures inch higher ahead of Powell testimony

    Trading is muted ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony to the Senate on Tuesday, due to commence at 10 a.m. Eastern.

  • China's social media sounds the alarm bell about India's development as Apple's next hub for iPhone manufacturing supply chain

    The development of India into a major smartphone production base has sparked increased concerns across Chinese social media that mainland China is at risk of losing its primary role in Apple's manufacturing supply chain. That sentiment intensified last week on reports that Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about US$700 million on a new plant in India to boost local production, signifying an accelerated shift of production away from China amid escalating tensions between Bei

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Boeing (BA) closed at $211.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day.

  • Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Cara (CARA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -69.70% and 76.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?