Europe Cervical Cancer Screening Market Report 2022: Raising Awareness and Government Legislation Presents Opportunities

·5 min read

DUBLIN, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Cervical Cancer Screening Market, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Outlooks, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Europe Cervical Cancer Screening Market is expected to be valued at US$ 10.7 Billion in 2027. Cervical cancer originates in the cervix cells, which is the lower section of the uterus that attaches to the vaginal canal. Cervical cancer is now one of the most common malignancies in women and one of the most typical causes of cancer death in Europe.

As a result, cervical cancer screening is an essential aspect of a woman's routine health and can aid in cervical cancer prevention. Furthermore, many women are now opting for a cervical cancer screening test due to increased awareness. The European government is also playing a critical role by organizing free medical camps, health reimbursement, and awareness activities.

Europe Cervical Cancer Screening Market is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027:
The European Cervical Cancer Screening Market has grown in recent years due to an increase in the number of patients diagnosed with cervical cancer and increased awareness about cervical cancer screening programs. In addition, the market is being boosted by the increased demand for technologically sophisticated diagnostic treatments for detecting cervical and vaginal malignancies. Furthermore, the growing demand for better cancer diagnostics and recent advancements in cancer diagnosis and therapy, novel specific antigen identification, and insights into cancer's genetic underpinning have all aided the market's growth. The expanding older population will also add fuel to this business, as their desire for further cancer assays and tests will increase, leading to future market growth in Europe.

Pap Smear Test and HPV DNA Test Population & Market:
Because of the high incidence and death rate of cervical cancer in Europe, there is a huge demand for unique and reliable early detection and therapeutic screening. Surprisingly, there are excellent screening procedures for detecting precancerous cervix lesions. The publisher examined the Europe Cervical Cancer Screening Market in the analysis, including Pap Smear Test and HPV DNA Test Population and Market. Cervical cancer screening tests are divided into Pap tests and HPV testing.

Cells from the cervix are removed, stained, and evaluated for abnormalities during a Pap test. Pap tests are frequently used in women to confirm cervical cancer or to search for changes in cells that could lead to cervical cancer in the future. As a result of the failure of cytology-based screening programs in Europe, alternative approaches such as HPV testing have emerged.

HPV infection is determined in HPV test cells collected from the cervix. HPV tests are being used to extend screening intervals and boost coverage in high-risk populations, in addition to their excellent sensitivity. Furthermore, the demand expansion is projected to be aided by breakthrough testing technologies and services that increase screening rates.

By Country - Europe Cervical Cancer Test Market & Population Share Analysis:
The Europe Cervical Cancer Test Market & Population Share Analysis has been done for the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, and the Netherlands in our report. According to our research, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are the top three nations in the European region performing very well in the Cervical Cancer Screening Market.

The market in the nations mentioned above is likely to dominate, owing to raising awareness of cervical cancer among women and the availability of high-quality healthcare facilities. Furthermore, the market is expected to develop at a faster rate due to rising healthcare costs, government legislation, and healthcare institute attempts to raise awareness about cervical cancer.

Key Topics Covered:

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges

5. Europe Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Analysis
5.1 Europe Cervical Cancer Test Population
5.1.1 Pap smear Test Population
5.1.2 HPV DNA Test Population
5.2 Europe Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Market
5.2.1 Pap Smear Test Market
5.2.2 HPV DNA Test Market

6. Countries - Europe Cervical Cancer Test Market & Population Share Analysis
6.1 Europe Cervical Cancer Test Population Share
6.1.1 Pap Smear Population
6.1.2 HPV DNA Population
6.2 Europe Cervical Cancer Market Share
6.2.1 Pap Smear Market
6.2.2 HPV DNA Market

7. United Kingdom - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis

8. France - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis

9. Germany - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis

10. Italy - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis

11. Spain - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis

12. Sweden - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis

13. Switzerland - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis

14. Norway - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis

15. Netherlands - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4zgj5m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-cervical-cancer-screening-market-report-2022-raising-awareness-and-government-legislation-presents-opportunities-301583722.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

