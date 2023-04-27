Europe Chlorella Market to Reach $240.3 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Europe Chlorella Market by Cultivation Method (Autotrophic), Product (Extracts), Source (Chlorella Vulgaris, Chlorella Pyrenoidosa or Sorokiniana), Application (Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Animal Feed), Distribution Channel (B2C) – Forecast to 2030

Redding, California, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Europe Chlorella Market by Cultivation Method (Autotrophic), Product (Extracts), Source (Chlorella Vulgaris, Chlorella Pyrenoidosa or Sorokiniana), Application (Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Animal Feed), Distribution Channel (B2C)–Forecast to 2030,’ in terms of value, the Europe chlorella market is projected to reach $240.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2023–2030. In terms of volume, the Europe chlorella market is projected to reach 14,939.8 tons by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023–2030.

Chlorella is a genus of green algae that have a spherical shape. It is a good source of protein, fats, carbohydrates, fiber, chlorophyll, vitamins, and minerals. It is mainly used in nutraceuticals, food & beverages, animal feed, cosmetics, and other similar applications. Due to its high nutrient profile, the demand for chlorella powder is increasing in the F&B industry as a food supplement that can be added to salads, breakfast meals, desserts, and soft drinks.

The Europe chlorella market is segmented by cultivation method (autotrophic cultivation {open-pond autotrophic cultivation, closed-pond autotrophic cultivation}, heterotrophic cultivation), product (powder, tablets, extracts, capsules, and other chlorella products), source (chlorella vulgaris, chlorella pyrenoidosa/sorokiniana, and other sources), application (nutraceuticals, food & beverages, animal feed, cosmetics, and other applications), and distribution channel (business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C) {offline channel, online channel}). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the country-level markets.

Based on cultivation method, the Europe chlorella market is segmented into autotrophic cultivation and heterotrophic cultivation. The autotrophic cultivation segment is segmented into open-pond autotrophic cultivation and closed-pond autotrophic cultivation. The heterotrophic cultivation segment is projected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the benefits of heterotrophic cultivation systems, such as higher productivity, lower risk of contamination, low water consumption, low space requirements, and excellent purity of biomass. However, the construction, maintenance, and operation of heterotrophic systems are considerably more costly, which limits the adoption of the heterotrophic cultivation method.

Based on product, the Europe chlorella market is segmented into powder, tablets, extracts, capsules, and other chlorella products. In 2023, the powder segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe chlorella market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing usage of chlorella powder as a strong coloring agent, the growing number of health-conscious consumers, increasing demand from the food & beverages industry to use it as an ingredient, and the ability of chlorella powder to get rid of heavy metal and ash content like mercury from the body.

Based on source, the Europe chlorella market is segmented into the chlorella vulgaris, chlorella pyrenoidosa or sorokiniana, and other sources. The chlorella pyrenoidosa or sorokiniana segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the ability of chlorella pyrenoidosa to grow very quickly and higher concentration of some vitamins and amino acids, like choline, and higher protein content. Further, chlorella pyrenoidosa or sorokiniana can provide natural detoxification for immune support.

Based on application, the Europe chlorella market is segmented into nutraceuticals, food & beverages, animal feed, cosmetics, and other applications. In 2023, the nutraceuticals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe chlorella market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of chlorella, growing demand for functional foods, and the advantages of chlorella as an ideal health product that integrates metabolism, balances the body, and regulates immune effects.

Based on distribution channel, the chlorella market is segmented into business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C). The business-to-consumer (B2C) segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the growing vegan population, rising healthy eating habits, rising disposable income, the growing preference for personalization, consumer convenience, and greater product selection. Furthermore, the increasing consumer inclination towards online shopping is one of the factors expected to provide growth opportunities for stakeholders operating in this market.

Based on geography, the Europe chlorella market is segmented into Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and the Rest of Europe. In 2023, Germany is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe chlorella market. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the growing vegetarian population, rising consumer awareness about the health and environmental impacts of conventional meat and animal welfare, and rising technological advancements in chlorella production.



Key Players

The key players operating in the Europe chlorella market include E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited (A Subsidiary of M/S. Ambadi Investments Limited) (India), C.B.N. Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd (China), YUNNAN GREEN A BIOLOGICAL PROJECT CO., LTD. (Yunnan Spirin Biotechnology Co. Ltd) (China), JIANGSHAN COMP SPIRULINA CO.,LTD (China), DAESANG Corporation (Korea), Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd. China), Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company (TCMC) (Taiwan), AlgoSource (France), Bluetec Naturals CO., LTD. (China), Yaeyama Shokusan Co., Ltd. (Euglena Co Ltd) (Japan), Sun Chlorella Corporation (Japan), Roquette Klötze GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Inner Mongolia Rejuve Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd (China), Far East Microalgae Industries, Co., Ltd.(FEMICO) (Taiwan), Far East Bio-Tec. Co., Ltd. (FEBICO) (Taiwan), Allmicroalgae Natural Products S.A. (Portugal), Aliga Microalgae (Denmark), Necton S.A. (Portugal), BlueBioTech Group (Germany), Qingdao Haizhijiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd (China), Pond Technologies Inc. (Canada), Hangzhou OuQi Food co., Ltd. (China), Reed Mariculture Inc. (U.S.), Vedan Biotechnology Corporation (Taiwan), Phycom BV (Netherlands), TAIWAN WILSON ENTERPRISE INC. (Taiwan), Gong Bih Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Astaxa GmbH (Germany).

Scope of the Report

Europe Chlorella Market, by Cultivation Method

Autotrophic Cultivation Open Pond Autotrophic Cultivation Closed Pond Autotrophic Cultivation

Heterotrophic Cultivation

Europe Chlorella Market, by Product

Powder

Tablets

Extract

Capsules

Other Chlorella Products

Europe Chlorella Market, by Source

Chlorella Vulgaris

Chlorella Pyrenoidosa or Sorokiniana

Other Sources

Europe Chlorella Market, by Application

Nutraceuticals

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Other Applications

Europe Chlorella Market, by Distribution Channel

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Offline Channel Online Channel



Europe Chlorella Market, by Geography

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Denmark

Sweden

Rest of Europe

