Europe Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Report 2023: Advent of Efficacious Genetic Tests Drives Growth

The Europe colorectal cancer screening market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The Europe colorectal cancer screening market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Europe Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Trends

Colonoscopy Segment is Anticipated to Witness Significant Growth Over the Forecast Period

Compared to other market segments, the colonoscopy segment is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. The colonoscopy procedure is painless and helps remove abnormal tissue before it becomes cancerous. Due to such benefits, colonoscopy is considered the gold standard for colorectal cancer screening. Thus, the segment is expected to witness growth.

Colonoscopy allows for the detection of early neoplasia and the removal of precancerous lesions, which has been demonstrated to lower the incidence and mortality of CRC significantly. The increase in CRC cases in Europe requires better screening procedures for disease detection and treatment. Thus, increasing awareness regarding colonoscopy and its benefits well known to the public is essential.

In this context, ECQI Group aims to raise awareness for improved European colonoscopy standards. According to an article published in MDPI in February 2022, when a survey was conducted to evaluate the achievement of the European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ESGE) mean withdrawal time (WT) target, most of the samples met the minimum standards set by the ECQI during the colonoscopy procedures. This argues for a better understanding of colonoscopy among the users regarding the same. Thus, this shows that the population of Europe is aware of the need for improved colonoscopy standards across Europe. This awareness is increasing the number of colonoscopy procedures for CRC screening in Europe. Hence, it is expected to fuel the segment's growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, having a fecal occult blood test often leads to additional testing. If the fecal occult blood test result is positive, doctors recommend a test such as a colonoscopy to examine the inside of the colon in general. As per an article published in the journal of Gastrointestinal Disorders in June 2022, CRC screening can help reduce the incidence and mortality of the disease. Hence, patients with a positive fecal occult blood test are typically advised to have a colonoscopy for additional testing. Thus, the region's demand for colonoscopies is increasing due to the high burden of CRC in Europe. Thereby, driving the segment growth.

Hence, the studied segment is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to the factors mentioned above.

United Kingdom is Anticipated to Contribute Significantly to the Market Growth Over the Forecast Period

The United Kingdom is expected to significantly contribute to the overall market growth during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of CRC and the increasing number of initiatives for CRC screening are the major factors contributing to the country's market growth.

Bowel cancer is also known as colorectal cancer, and it affects the large bowel, which is made up of the colon and rectum. With the increasing burden of CRC in the United Kingdom, the demand for the availability of cancer screening in the country is also increasing.

The 2022 update by Bower Cancer UK shows that bowel cancer is the 4th most common cancer, and approximately 43,000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year in the United Kingdom. This creates a huge healthcare burden in the country and creates demand for screening for early detection of the disease. This is further expected to fuel the market growth in the United Kingdom.

Furthermore, the United Kingdom's government is more focused on providing better diagnosis and treatment options to the target population and controlling the disease burden. Thus, together with the NHS foundation, the country's government offers bowel cancer screening for people aged 60 to 74 every two years.

Furthermore, according to the data updated by the government of the United Kingdom in its press release in July 2022, NHS is gradually extending this age range, and people aged 56 or more are now being invited as part of this CRC screening process. In addition, the data updated by the Nuffield Trust in June 2022 stated that there are national screening programs for breast, cervical, and bowel cancer in the United Kingdom, and these services save nearly 9,000 lives every year. Thus, such initiatives in the country propel colorectal cancer screening and drive overall market growth.

Thus, the market is expected to witness a high growth rate over the forecast period due to the aforementioned factors in the United Kingdom.

