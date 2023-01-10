The Europe Commercial Real Estate Market is forecast to grow by $ 80.59 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Commercial Real Estate Market in Europe 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the commercial real estate market in Europe and is forecast to grow by $ 80. 59 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Commercial Real Estate Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379451/?utm_source=GNW

55% during the forecast period. Our report on the commercial real estate market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing aggregate private investment, the boost in e-commerce spending, and the growing commercial sector globally.



The commercial real estate market in Europe is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Offices

• Retail

• Leisure

• Others



By Type

• Rental

• Lease

• Sales



This study identifies the increasing investments in the European commercial real estate market as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial real estate market growth during the next few years. Also, the lucrative growth of the logistics market and technological adoption in the real estate industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the commercial real estate market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Commercial real estate market sizing

• Commercial real estate market forecast

• Commercial real estate market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial real estate market vendors that include AG Real Estate, Aroundtown SA, Blackstone Inc., BNP Paribas, Covivio, CPI Property Group, Deutsche WohnenDeutsche Wohnen SE, Fastighets AB Baider, Futureal Management Szolgaltato Kft., HB Reavis Group, Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc., LEG Immobilien SE, Longfor Group Holdings Ltd., MITSUBISHI ESTATE Co., Ltd., REA group Ltd., Segro Plc, Skanska, STRABAG SE, Tishman Speyer, and Hines. Also, the commercial real estate market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379451/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



