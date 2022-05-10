U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,042.89
    +51.65 (+1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,543.74
    +298.04 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,834.40
    +211.15 (+1.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,777.15
    +15.07 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.73
    -0.36 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.40
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9670
    -0.1120 (-3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2327
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0930
    -0.2700 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,808.73
    -1,229.78 (-3.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    743.84
    +26.64 (+3.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.83
    +71.25 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Europe Compact Wheel Loader Market reach a valuation of US$ 2.12 Bn by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·3 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

Europe Market Study on Compact Wheel Loaders: Germany to Account for Largest Market Share

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe compact wheel loader market is estimated to increase at a value CAGR of 2.5% and reach a valuation of US$ 2.12 Bn by the end of 2032.

Rising population is indirectly shaping the construction industry across Europe. New and ongoing constructions require compact wheel loaders, which, in turn, is expected to boost market expansion over the coming years.

Since the last decade, the auto industry has been undergoing the most dramatic and disruptive technological breakthroughs. This has had a significant impact on all major components, including compact wheel loaders. To satisfy changing market requirements, address tough laws on fuel efficiency and carbon emissions, and remain competitive in the market, significant advancements in compact wheel loader designs, techniques, and materials have been made, all boding well for market growth.

Request for the sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33073

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • By application, the construction segment is projected to hold a market share of 40.7% by 2032.

  • Conventional propulsion is anticipated to hold the largest market share of 90.5%.

  • By horsepower, the 57hp to 90hp segment is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 196 Mn from 2022 to 2032.

  • By country, Germany is anticipated to account for the largest market share of 37.8% by 2032.

  • France is projected to register an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 72.4 Mn from 2022 to 2032.

“Economic reforms in Europe as well as increased private equity investments in construction equipment manufacturing are expected to positively impact market growth,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Market Landscape

To improve performance and fuel efficiency, manufacturers are working on developing compact wheel loaders through innovative engine designs. Businesses have been increasing their footprint by opening additional operations and introducing sophisticated compact wheel loader models.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/33073

Some of the key compact wheel loader manufacturers included in the report are Deere & Company, Doosan Corporation (Bobcat), Vermeer Corporation, CNH Industrial, Liebherr, Wacker Neuson SE, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Volvo AB, YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD, Schäffer Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Tobroco-Giant, SANY Europe GmbH, CASE Construction Equipment, Komatsu Europe International N.V., JCB, and Caterpillar Ltd

Conclusion

Over the forecast period, rising product demand from the construction equipment industry, owing to stringent government regulations for vehicle emissions, is expected to drive market expansion

Because of increased purchasing capacity and improved living conditions around the world, the construction equipment sector is predicted to rise rapidly. Increased worries about environmental pollution caused by the smoke generated from equipment exhausts are likely to drive demand for electric compact wheel loaders.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33073

Want to Know More?

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a revised market research report on the Europe compact wheel loader market that contains Europe industry analysis of 2017–2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, horsepower, application, propulsion, operator station, and country.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UPST) Earnings are Mixed, but Institutions are Selling

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST), just released their Q1 earnings, we will review their performance, and look into why the stock lost more than half of its value pre-market open.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Falling More than 35% Tuesday Morning

    Stock market investors haven't gotten much relief lately, although Tuesday morning appeared likely to provide at least a pause in the sharp downturn Wall Street has endured lately. As of 8 a.m. ET, futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) finally managed to produce a modest bounce, rising 1.2% to 12,338. What's notable about that gain is that it comes in the face of big premarket declines for some high-profile Nasdaq stocks.

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vote“We’ll ha

  • Pfizer Buys Biohaven In A $12 Billion Deal That 'Couldn't Have Come At A Better Time'

    Pfizer will acquire migraine drugmaker Biohaven Pharmaceuticals for nearly $12 billion in a deal that sent BHVN stock rocketing.

  • Energy Transfer Is About to Stomp on the Gas

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has invested billions of dollars in building one of the largest energy midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has completed a steady stream of expansion projects and acquisitions, giving it a nearly unparalleled footprint. The company is working on a growing list of development projects while also pursuing strategic acquisitions that could reaccelerate its growth engine.

  • Novavax Missed Q1 Estimates By a Mile: Should Investors Worry?

    Novavax could be close to winning a long-awaited U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its vaccine. With all of that in mind, investors were hopeful that the company's first-quarter results announced after the market closed on Monday would provide a nice catalyst. The vaccine stock plunged in after-hours trading after Novavax missed Wall Street's Q1 estimates by a mile.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Disruptive Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Three Motley Fool contributors think Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB), DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) fit the bill. Anthony Di Pizio (Tenable): Until a week ago, shares of cybersecurity powerhouse Tenable were trading in the green for the year. It was one of just a few stocks delivering a positive return for 2022 in the face of a collapsing broader market, but even with its current year-to-date decline of 9%, it's still outperforming the Nasdaq 100 index, which is down by more than double that amount.

  • 3 Top Aerospace Stocks to Buy in May

    The aerospace sector is an excellent place to invest in 2022, and for those looking to open positions, few options look more appealing to me than aerospace and defense giant Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), advanced composites company Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and aviation services company AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR). Not only have they been significant outperformers so far this year, but their earnings momentum is improving.

  • Peloton earnings miss, CEO says company is 'thinly capitalized'

    Peloton's turnaround will take a while, new CEO Barry McCarthy warned shareholders on the company's earnings Tuesday.

  • Here’s Why ClearBridge Investments Sold its Vroom (VRM) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “SMID Cap Growth Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the first quarter, the ClearBridge SMID Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 2500 Growth benchmark. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had losses across eight of the 10 […]

  • Novavax shares slide 20% on COVID vaccine demand uncertainty

    The company said in September it had targeted for the delivery of at least 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2022. Novavax said on Monday it delivered about 42 million doses globally in the first quarter. Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, also produces the company's COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covovax.

  • Why Have Investors Been Selling Nio Stock Since April?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) are having countless sleepless nights. The way Nio kicked off April, you wouldn't have expected the stock to fare so badly. Nio's March deliveries shot up 37.5% year over year and 63% sequentially, and the company began delivering its flagship sedan, ET7, in March.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • 10 Risk-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Economic Uncertainty

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 risk-free dividend stocks to buy amid rising economic uncertainty. If you want to skip reading about these stocks, you can go directly to 5 Risk-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Economic Uncertainty. Amid rising interest rates and risks of a recession, investors are rushing towards value plays […]

  • Why SoFi Technologies Plunged 35.2% in April

    SoFi cut its guidance at the beginning of the month as the student loan moratorium was pushed out further.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 5 Discounted Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These innovative, fast-paced stocks are historically cheap and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Where Nvidia, AMD, Intel and Qualcomm Shares Now Stand

    Following their recent selloffs, two of these major chip developers arguably present compelling risk/rewards.

  • Cathie Wood’s Famed Market-Beating Return Is Disappearing

    (Bloomberg) -- The outsized gain that turned Cathie Wood into one of the world’s most-famous proponents of active fund management is quickly evaporating as some of her favorite stock picks tumble.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit Wi

  • Coinbase faces earnings woes, Palantir stock tumbles, Rivian stock hits 52-week low

    Coinbase is facing first-quarter earnings challenges, Palantir shares are tumbling due to a weak revenue forecast, and Rivian stock is falling after Ford unloaded 8 million shares.

  • Bausch Health Crashes On Unexpected Loss As Bausch & Lomb Starts Trading

    Bausch Health Companies reported an unexpected first-quarter loss and light sales on Tuesday and BHC stock crashed.