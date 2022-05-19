U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,863.25
    -59.50 (-1.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,000.00
    -440.00 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,734.50
    -201.00 (-1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,748.30
    -24.50 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.40
    -2.19 (-2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.70
    +8.80 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0500
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.93
    +6.83 (+26.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2398
    +0.0056 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.6790
    -0.6180 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,020.15
    -962.56 (-3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    644.97
    -25.71 (-3.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,239.28
    -198.81 (-2.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Europe Consumer Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The European consumer packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 4. 13% over the forecast period 2022-2027. Technological innovation, sustainability trepidations, and attractive economics are among the reasons for the remarkable growth of consumer packaging.

New York, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Consumer Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279509/?utm_source=GNW


Key Highlights
Packaging for the consumer goods industry plays a key role in making the product aesthetically appealing to the potential buyer and delivering products to the consumer in a sufficiently sophisticated, safe, convenient, and appropriate manner. According to Pro Carton, more than half of Europeans said that the covid-19 is the biggest issue facing them today, and climate change was rated the second most important issue. Almost half of the European consumers surveyed strongly agreed that COVID-19 has made them more concerned about the environment and are more focused on sustainable packaging.
Plastic packaging has become popular among consumers over other products, as plastic material is lightweight and unbreakable, making them easier to handle. Even major manufacturers prefer to use plastic packaging, owing to the lower cost of production. Moreover, the introduction of polymers, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE), is expanding the applications of plastic packaging. However, ways of reducing the amount of environmentally harmful polymers used in packaging are especially one of the most researched areas in the consumer packaging market presently.
Further, the European Union is pioneering the plastic market with its drive toward circular economy principles. It is particularly focused on plastic waste, as the high-volume, single-use item plastic packaging has come under scrutiny. Multiple strategies are being advanced to address this issue, including substituting alternative materials, investments toward the development of bio-based plastics, designing packaging to make it easier to process in recycling, and improving the recycling and processing of plastic waste.
From the beginning of 2021, the European market has been witnessing an increase in PET raw material prices. A sharp increase in PET prices was driven by PET supply tightness in Europe, stemming from high freight rates from Asia and shortages of raw materials. Furthermore, the premium for recycled PET (RPET) clear flakes over virgin PET in Northwest Europe reached a record high in June 2021. Virgin PET prices were pressured by supply and demand and weak buying interest, which resulted in a lack of ability to consume improved supply. Such fluctuation in the prices of raw materials has challenged the market growth significantly.
Although the price difference between recycled and virgin plastic has been growing in recent months, COVID-19 has further accelerated this disparity. As a result, the cost of food-grade recycled PET is almost double in price when compared to virgin PET currently, which is causing a lot of substitution pressure. According to the Brussels-based Plastic Recyclers Europe (PRE) organization, the demand for plastic scrap was dramatically affected by COVID-19. Moreover, most of Europe’s plastic recycling industry is closing production due to the current market developments. The factors contributing to the closing of production include the lack of demand due to the closure of converting plants, the record low prices of virgin plastics, and the decreased activity globally.

Key Market Trends

Growing Utilization of Distribution Channels, Such As Convenience Stores and E-commerce to Drive the Market

In Europe, retail and online sales have been increasing effectively. To keep safe, many people began purchasing more food and preparing it at home rather than eating at restaurants.
According to CBI - Ministry of Foreign Affairs (EU), Europe is forecast to be the world’s largest importer of processed fruits and vegetables, accounting for approximately 40% of the worldwide supply. Around 30% of the processed fruit and vegetable trade in Europe comes from developing countries. Furthermore, the majority of intra-European commerce is made up of re-exports of processed fruits and vegetables from developing nations. Imports of processed fruit and vegetables into Europe are predicted to grow at a rate of 2 to 3% per year over the next five years, depending on product categories.?
Further, according to Appinio, a substantial percentage of consumers in the United Kingdom have reported changes in their internet buying habits over the past year.
The growth in food packaging and the ever-increasing demand for corrugated packages in growing e-commerce shipments are the primary drivers of the market study resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. In e-commerce portals, demand has sharply increased for packaging for groceries, healthcare products, and e-commerce shipments.
The shift toward e-commerce growth means expanding order mix, greater complexity, and more packaging diversity. Labor and seasonality also affect fulfillment operations’ ability to meet orders, complicating packaging and resulting in increased damages. Further, network shipping constraints, coupled with increasing costs, are expected to continue. To compete effectively, more customization and unique solutions will be needed to achieve customer loyalty.
In April 2022, Pregis invested in a new 1960 square meter (21,000 square foot) customer experience facility in Europe designed to provide a holistic solutions approach to protective packaging challenges and reduce costly waste incurred by damaged products.

Poland to Have Significant Market Growth

Poland is one of the significant markets for the European consumer packaging vendors, owing to the high rate of investment in advanced and innovative packaging across the various end-user industries and the company’s growing focus on lightweight, portable, flexible, and environmentally friendly packaging.
The country has witnessed multiple investment activities by various market players in accordance with the rising demand for consumer packaging in various industries, like food and beverages.
In February 2021, Uflex limited opened its brownfield BOPET film line in Poland with a capacity of 45,000 TPA. The trial run for its BOPP plant in Hungary and BOPET plant in Nigeria have already commenced, and both the plants are expected to be commissioned soon.
The earlier capacity of the group’s packaging films plant in Poland was 30,000 TPA, and an additional 10.4-m BOPET line of 45,000 TPA getting commissioned, making Flex Films one of the largest BOPET manufacturers in the European Union.
Many Poland packaging companies are also expanding their geographical presence in the market by opening new manufacturing units, which is expected to expand the scope of the region’s flexible packaging market. For instance, Plast-Box Group, one of Poland’s and Europe’s prominent producers of plastic packaging, has opened a new warehouse and logistics center near Warsaw with a total area of over 3,800 square meters.
DS Smith has been building a new corrugated packaging plant in Be?chatów, a town located south of ?ód? in central Poland, since 2021. Commissioning of the new plant, including a new corrugator geared for an annual production of 180,000 sq. m, is set for the end of June 2022. This is the 6th Corrugated Packaging plant of DS Smith in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The consumer packaging market in Europe appears to be fragmented due to the presence of a large number of vendors. This industry research report offers information about the competitive environment among players in this market space and offers an analysis of key consumer packaging companies and their products.

April 2022 - Tetra Pak launched tethered caps on carton packages in collaboration with leading beverage producers. According to the company, the new caps, introduced by BBL in Ireland, Cido Grupa in the Baltics, LY Company Group and Lactalis Puleva in Spain, and Weihenstephan in Germany, have been designed to prevent litter and accelerate the transition to renewable materials.
January 2022 - Huhtamaki announced that it had acquired full ownership of its Polish joint venture company Huhtamaki Smith Anderson sp. z o.o. from Smith Anderson Group Ltd (SA). The company manufactures and sells foodservice paper bags in Eastern Europe at Huhtamaki’s facility in Czeladz, Poland.
January 2022 - Amcor announced the addition of new, more sustainable high-shield laminates to its pharmaceutical packaging portfolio. The new low carbon, recycle-ready packaging options deliver on two fronts, providing the high barrier and performance requirements needed for the industry while supporting pharmaceutical companies’ recyclability agendas.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279509/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Stocks slammed by 'chain reaction' — here's what pros are saying

    Investors have numerous reasons to be cautious right now, pros explain.

  • The stock market is pricing in a 70% chance of a 'near-term' recession, JP Morgan says

    If you are believer that price is truth in the stock market, then the latest research from the Street is worth seeing.

  • Three lessons from Warren Buffett worth paying attention to right now

    Here’s what you can learn from the investing guru about inflation, index funds and value investing, and what you can do today to shore your financial portfolio.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burde

  • What Appian's $2 Billion Verdict Means

    A jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia, found that Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), Appian's chief competitor, had stolen trade secrets from Appian during a period of time starting in 2012. Appian shares jumped 39% last Tuesday after the news came out, while Pegasystems' stock plunged 21%. Pending appeals, Appian stands to win $2.036 billion based on Pegasystems' enrichment from its intellectual property, a large sum for Appian, which currently has a market cap of less than $4 billion and $160 million in cash.

  • Tech layoffs and hiring freezes increase as cheap money shrinks

    The job market in the tech industry is starting to show some cracks.

  • Royal Mail ramps up cost cutting as it battles surging inflation

    The group reported an 8% rise in underlying operating profits to £758 million for the year to the end of March.

  • Pensioners warned not to splurge retirement funds on cruises and hotels

    Pensioners between the ages of 67 and 75 with above average earnings spent £430 per person on holidays.

  • Oil Drops as Traders Weigh Russian Exports, China Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased earlier gains as traders consider the potential of Russian exports and how lockdowns in China impact demand. Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceWest Texas Intermediate traded near $108 a barre

  • What is retirement really like?

    Retirees fall into four camps, says research from Age Wave and Edward Jones, and the largest group is distressing to see.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell Again Today

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped sharply in Wednesday early afternoon trading, falling 5.2% through 12:10 p.m. ET. You can blame two Wall Street analysts for that drop: Piper Sandler and France's Exane BNP Paribas. In twin reports this morning, first Piper Sandler cut its price target on Tesla to $1,035 per share (but maintained its overweight rating), and then Exane BNP Paribas cut its price target on Tesla to $600, and reiterated its underperform (i.e., sell) rating.

  • Apple Executive Who Left Over Return-to-Office Policy Joins Google AI Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive who left over the company’s stringent return-to-office policy is joining Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsyl

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Show Signs of Exhaustion

    Natural gas markets have gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Wednesday as it looks like we are running out of a bit of momentum.

  • Europe’s Energy Goal Is Now Clear. The Path Forward Is Not.

    The halt of Russian gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland has added to a sense of urgency in Brussels and Berlin.

  • EasyJet 'in right place' to meet demand for summer flights

    LONDON (Reuters) -Low-cost carrier easyJet said it was "in the right place" to meet pent-up demand for summer flights, with bookings above pre-pandemic levels in the last 10 weeks and sold ticket yields for the fourth quarter 15% higher than in 2019. Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said easyJet was "absolutely focused" on strengthening its operational resilience for the summer after it had to cancel flights at Easter because of crew absences. Speaking after the British company reported a first-half loss of 545 million pounds ($675 million), in line with guidance, Lundgren said easyJet was managing the fastest post-pandemic ramp-up of any airline.

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.

  • Intel shareholders rejected the company’s executive pay program—putting the CEO’s promised $180 million pay package on the line

    Intel shareholders voted against the company’s executive compensation last week, which included a $178.6 million payout to CEO Pat Gelsinger.

  • Three senior Twitter employees leave amid potential Musk takeover

    As Elon Musk tweets poop emojis at Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, it appears that some of the platform's executives are ready to move on. According to a Bloomberg report, three senior employees are voluntarily leaving the company: Ilya Brown, a VP of product management for health, conversation and growth; Katrina Lane, VP of Twitter Service; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science. Per LinkedIn, Lane and Schmeiser had worked at Twitter for about one and two years respectively, while Brown had been at the company for six years.