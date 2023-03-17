Europe Corn And Corn Starch Derivatives Market Report 2023: Featuring Archer-Daniels-Midland, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Ashland & More

Company Logo

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Corn And Corn Starch Derivatives Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Corn and Corn Starch Derivatives Market would witness market growth of 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



Corn starch derivatives are also an important component of food ingredients industry. Their demand in the food businesses and various industry verticals is growing quickly, which is anticipated to propel the development of the corn and corn starch derivatives market throughout the predicted period.

With a wide variety of functional benefits shown by corn starch derivatives, combined with their easy incorporation in a broad range of uses, growth in the consumption of processed food are some of the factors anticipated to boost the corn and corn starch derivatives market.



All of the nutrients of corn are found in the germ & bran of the grains. As the corn starch does not include the bran and germ of the corn grain, as corn flour and cornmeal usually have, it is mostly tasteless. Corn starch could increase calorie intake if someone is a weight trainer or underweight and seeking to obtain weight rapidly. The digestive system decomposes carbohydrates into glucose, and the body utilizes corn starch as fuel. Without the fat, protein, or fiber to decrease this procedure, corn starch gives the body strength more rapidly than whole-grain carbs.



In 2017, an overall of 3.9 million tons of paperboard & paper was produced in the UK, a rise of 5% from the last year. Packaging resources accounted for 50% of the overall UK paper manufacture in 2017, graphic paper including newsprint for 24%, and sanitary & household papers for 19%. The growing utilization of paper and the rising amount of paper manufacturing would expand the utilization of corn starch for paper production in a better eco-friendlier way because of the surging environmental concerns is stimulating the corn and corn starch derivatives market in Europe.



The Germany market dominated the Europe Corn And Corn Starch Derivatives Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $6,566.1 million by 2028. The UK market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during (2022 - 2028). Additionally, The France market would exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% during (2022 - 2028).



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Corn Starch Derivatives (Corn Syrup, Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Corn Ethanol, and Others), Corn Oil, Corn Starch, Corn Meal/Flakes/Grits, Corn Flour, and Others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverage, Textiles, Pharmaceutical, Paper & Board, Animal Feed, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.



Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Product

Corn Starch Derivatives

Corn Syrup

Modified Starch

Maltodextrin

Corn Ethanol

Others

Corn Oil

Corn Starch

Corn Meal/Flakes/Grits

Corn Flour

Others

By Application

Food & Beverage

Textiles

Pharmaceutical

Paper & Board

Animal Feed

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Ashland, Inc

Wacker Chemie AG

Cargill, Incorporated

Roquette Freres SA

