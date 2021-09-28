U.S. markets open in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,406.75
    -26.25 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,651.00
    -92.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,013.50
    -181.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,274.20
    -2.80 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.38
    +0.93 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.20
    -9.80 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +1.08 (+4.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1678
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.24
    +2.49 (+14.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3658
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3120
    +0.3340 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,996.09
    -1,551.96 (-3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.96
    -59.56 (-5.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,031.41
    -31.99 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Europe Data Center Colocation Market Report 2021-2028: Rising Costs of Infrastructure, Lack of Floor Space, and Rising Power Costs Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Data Center Colocation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Colocation Type (Retail, Wholesale), by End-use (Healthcare, IT & Telecom), by Enterprise Size, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe data center colocation market size is anticipated to reach USD 33.66 billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 13.1%

The market is driven by the factors such as the rising costs of data center infrastructure, lack of floor space, and rising power costs. Enterprises are inclined toward colocation data centers as it enables them to place their infrastructure in proximity to their users and provide better services.

Additionally, colocation data centers also fulfill their power and space requirements while offering them the option to scale up their infrastructure as per the requirement.

The ongoing technological boom with the rollout of devices equipped with advanced technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Augmented Reality (AR) is expected to further drive the market growth. Considering that these technologies would require improved network connectivity and reduced latency, the interconnectivity across Europe will also rise, presenting an excellent opportunity for colocation providers to localize their services.

According to Equinix Inc.'s interconnection network index, the interconnection bandwidth across Europe is expected to reach 3,872 Tbps by 2023 from 1,182 Tbps in 2020.

The colocation market in Europe is further expected to gain traction amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With several organizations adopting the work from home policy, enterprises are moving toward multi-tenant data centers to increase proximity to users.

Lockdowns imposed across numerous countries have led to a surge in the use of OTT services, which is also expected to fuel the demand for colocation facilities in Europe.

Europe Data Center Colocation Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of colocation type, the retail colocation segment held the largest market share in 2020. The increasing deployment of retail colocation by SMEs is largely responsible for segment growth. Retail colocation offers racks, servers, space, power, and cooling, among other solutions, making it an affordable option for SMEs

  • In terms of end use, the IT and telecom segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing telecom network with the rollout of 5G and new application development for smart devices

  • The small and medium enterprise segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of startup businesses adopting colocation services across the region

  • The Nordic region is expected to witness a surge in investments from cloud service providers. This is due to the growing number of enterprises using cloud computing across Nordic countries, which is the highest across entire Europe. Additionally, the region has a higher proportion of ICT specialists, relative to its population compared to other EU countries

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Europe Data Center Colocation - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2016 - 2028

Chapter 3. Europe Data Center Colocation Industry Outlook
3.1. Market Segmentation
3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2016 - 2028
3.3. Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.5. Key Opportunities Prioritized
3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7. PEST Analysis

Chapter 4. Europe Data Center Colocation Market: Colocation Type Outlook
4.1. Europe Data Center Colocation Market Share by Colocation Type, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)
4.2. Retail Colocation
4.3. Wholesale Colocation

Chapter 5. Europe Data Center Colocation Market: End-use Outlook
5.1. Europe Data Center Colocation Market Share by End Use, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)
5.2. Retail
5.3. BFSI
5.4. IT & Telecom
5.5. Healthcare
5.6. Media & Entertainment

Chapter 6. Europe Data Center Colocation Market: Enterprise Size Outlook
6.1. Europe Data Center Colocation Market Share by Enterprise Size, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)
6.2. Small & Medium Enterprises
6.3. Large Enterprises

Chapter 7. Europe Data Center Colocation Market: Regional Outlook
7.1. Europe Data Center Colocation Market Share by Region, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

  • Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

  • CyrusOne, Inc.

  • Digiplex

  • Equinix, Inc.

  • Etix Everywhere

  • Ficolo Ltd.

  • Global Switch

  • Green Mountain

  • Herman IT

  • Hetzner Online GmbH

  • Interxion

  • NTT Limited

  • Telehouse

  • Verne Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hkwnbh

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • China’s Electricity Crunch Is World’s Latest Supply-Chain Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s energy crisis is shaping up as the latest shock to global supply chains as factories in the world’s biggest exporter are forced to conserve energy by curbing production.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • China Power Price Hike Sought Amid Supply Crunch: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s second-biggest economy is caught in the grips of a widening power crisis that’s threatening to stymie growth and further tangle already snarled global supply chains. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covi

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • Energy Shortages Are Becoming a Problem. The Winners and Losers.

    Shortages of electricity in China threaten to slow down economic growth there, while Europe has its own problems. Oil prices are rising.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock After Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe crackdown on power consumption is be

  • UK firms cash in as army on call for fuel crisis

    Up to 150 military tanker drivers will be on standby to deliver petrol and diesel to filling stations.

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Top Stocks for October 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case) the stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Top Growth Stocks for October 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • European Energy Prices Surge to Records as Supply Crisis Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesEuropean energy markets from natural gas to carbon permits jumped to records, signaling the supply shortage will get worse just as the winter season starts. Stockpiles of

  • Natural Gas Soars Most Since Last Winter on U.S. Scarcity Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices surged to a fresh seven-year high in the U.S. as the expiration of October options added momentum to a rally fueled by escalating concerns about tight winter supplies. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtG

  • Oil heads for $80 as energy crisis escalates

    Britain is doomed to a Winter of Discontent, warns Ukraine gas boss Putin’s power play sets new German leader a challenge FTSE 100 edges 0.2pc higher, boosted by Rolls Royce Nasdaq falls as investors swapped big tech for stocks linked to economic growth Kallum Pickering: The Tories need a stronger Labour to make Brexit work Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • PennEast Gas Project Halted in Latest U.S. Pipeline Casualty

    (Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of

  • China energy crunch triggers alarm, pleas for more coal

    As a severe power crunch roils China's northeastern industrial heartland, senior officials face mounting pressure from alarmed citizens to ramp up coal imports thick and fast in order to keep lights on, factories open and even water supplies flowing. With electricity shortages sparked by scant coal supply crippling large sections of industry, the governor of Jilin province, one of the hardest hit in the world's no.2 economy, called for a surge in coal imports, while a power company association said supply was being expanded "at any cost". News organisations and social media carried reports and posts saying the lack of power in the northeast had shut down traffic lights, residential elevators and 3G mobile phone coverage as well as triggering factory shutdowns.

  • HSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in London

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- The interrogators lit into Noel Quinn, as if he were a latter-day Neville Chamberlain. Where were his ethics? asked members of the U.K. Parliament. His morals? His stand against totalitarianism? Comparisons with 1930s Germany often seem “mad,” one politician allowed, but is any country “so evil and wicked” that Quinn would pull his business?Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Ma

  • Oil Prices Surge. Here’s How High Goldman Sachs Says They Can Go.

    Hurricane Ida also hit oil output, a primary reason Goldman sees the price going to $90. Goldman Sachs has raised its oil price forecast to $90 a barrel as it said Hurricane Ida should prove to be “the most bullish hurricane in U.S. history.” “Global oil demand is back to converging to pre-Covid levels led by mobility in Asia, including China, and with the Delta Covid impact fading,” they said, adding that the global decline in air travel was smaller than first feared.