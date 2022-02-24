U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

Europe data center market by investments is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.53 % during 2022-2027

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Europe Data Center Market Report. There is a high demand for data centers in UK, Germany, and France due to the increased growth in cloud computing, IoT, and big data.

New York, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06096851/?utm_source=GNW
The UK is among the leading data center locations in Western Europe.

Europe data center market by investments is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.53 % during 2022-2027

COVID-19 IMPACT

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to an increase in the demand for data centers. During the initial outbreak, data center operators faced several challenges to operate facilities. The demand for data centers grew significantly due to the pandemic, with a majority of the region’s workforce shifting to remote working. The demand for colocation services led to strong utilization of existing data center space and drove revenues of service providers by over 10% in those two quarters. The data center market in Europe has always been an attractive asset with better Return on Investment (ROI) compared to other commercial and industrial properties. This has attracted several new entrants into the market.

MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

• Covid-19 to Boost Data Center Investments
• Cloud Connectivity to Drive Demand for Data Centers
• Increasing Data Center Investments
• IOT & Big Data Drive Demand for Data Center
• Adoption Of OCP & Hyperscale Infrastructure

EUROPE DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTS

• Infrastructure
• IT Infrastructure
• Electrical Infrastructure
• Mechanical Infrastructure
• Cooling Systems
• Cooling Technique
• General Construction
• Tier Standard
• Facility Type
• Geography

Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, and Apple are the major hyperscale companies that operate data centers and have a presence across the globe. In terms of hyperscale investments, Nordics is one of the hubs for hyperscale investments from cloud operators across globe. The adoption of lithium-ion UPS systems grew in 2021. Most data centers operating in European regions adopt N+N redundant infrastructure, with most facilities being developed with space for installing up to 2N+2 redundant UPS systems.

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

The Western Europe data center market is a major region in the Europe and has presence of several global and local data center operators. The Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into effect in May 2018, had a positive impact on the data center market in Western Europe, leading customers to shift data to cloud-based services for data localization. This resulted in a greater number of data center projects.

VENDOR ANALYSIS
Cloud providers such as AWS, Google, Oracle, Microsoft, and IBM are setting up data centers in various countries within the Western Europe data center market.

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

1. The analysis of the Europe Data Center market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Europe Data Center market.
3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Europe Data Center market.
5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage. "
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06096851/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


