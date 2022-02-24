ReportLinker

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Europe Data Center Market Report. There is a high demand for data centers in UK, Germany, and France due to the increased growth in cloud computing, IoT, and big data.

The UK is among the leading data center locations in Western Europe.



Europe data center market by investments is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.53 % during 2022-2027



COVID-19 IMPACT



The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to an increase in the demand for data centers. During the initial outbreak, data center operators faced several challenges to operate facilities. The demand for data centers grew significantly due to the pandemic, with a majority of the region’s workforce shifting to remote working. The demand for colocation services led to strong utilization of existing data center space and drove revenues of service providers by over 10% in those two quarters. The data center market in Europe has always been an attractive asset with better Return on Investment (ROI) compared to other commercial and industrial properties. This has attracted several new entrants into the market.



MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS



• Covid-19 to Boost Data Center Investments

• Cloud Connectivity to Drive Demand for Data Centers

• Increasing Data Center Investments

• IOT & Big Data Drive Demand for Data Center

• Adoption Of OCP & Hyperscale Infrastructure



EUROPE DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTS



• Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Cooling Technique

• General Construction

• Tier Standard

• Facility Type

• Geography



Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, and Apple are the major hyperscale companies that operate data centers and have a presence across the globe. In terms of hyperscale investments, Nordics is one of the hubs for hyperscale investments from cloud operators across globe. The adoption of lithium-ion UPS systems grew in 2021. Most data centers operating in European regions adopt N+N redundant infrastructure, with most facilities being developed with space for installing up to 2N+2 redundant UPS systems.



GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS



The Western Europe data center market is a major region in the Europe and has presence of several global and local data center operators. The Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into effect in May 2018, had a positive impact on the data center market in Western Europe, leading customers to shift data to cloud-based services for data localization. This resulted in a greater number of data center projects.



Cloud providers such as AWS, Google, Oracle, Microsoft, and IBM are setting up data centers in various countries within the Western Europe data center market.



