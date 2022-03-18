U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

Europe Data Center Markets, 2022-2027 - Growth In Sustainable Initiatives / 5G Fueling Data Center Development / Increasing Adoption of District Heating Concept

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

European Data Center Market

European Data Center Market
European Data Center Market

Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe data center market by investments is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.53 % during 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.

There is a high demand for data centers in UK, Germany, and France due to the increased growth in cloud computing, IoT, and big data. The UK is among the leading data center locations in Western Europe.

Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, and Apple are the major hyperscale companies that operate data centers and have a presence across the globe. In terms of hyperscale investments, Nordics is one of the hubs for hyperscale investments from cloud operators across globe.

The adoption of lithium-ion UPS systems grew in 2021. Most data centers operating in European regions adopt N+N redundant infrastructure, with most facilities being developed with space for installing up to 2N+2 redundant UPS systems.

COVID-19 IMPACT

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to an increase in the demand for data centers. During the initial outbreak, data center operators faced several challenges to operate facilities. The demand for data centers grew significantly due to the pandemic, with a majority of the region's workforce shifting to remote working.

The demand for colocation services led to strong utilization of existing data center space and drove revenues of service providers by over 10% in those two quarters. The data center market in Europe has always been an attractive asset with better Return on Investment (ROI) compared to other commercial and industrial properties. This has attracted several new entrants into the market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The Western Europe data center market is a major region in the Europe and has presence of several global and local data center operators. The Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into effect in May 2018, had a positive impact on the data center market in Western Europe, leading customers to shift data to cloud-based services for data localization. This resulted in a greater number of data center projects.

MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

  • COVID-19 to Boost Data Center Investments

  • Cloud Connectivity to Drive Demand for Data Centers

  • Increasing Data Center Investments

  • IOT & Big Data Drive Demand for Data Center

  • Adoption Of OCP & Hyperscale Infrastructure

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Electricity Pricing in Europe
7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.2.1 Key

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growth In Sustainable Initiatives
8.2 5G Fueling Data Center Development
8.3 Increasing Adoption of District Heating Concept
8.4 Growing Artificial Intelligence Adoption
8.5 Innovative Data Center Technologies
8.5.1 Hydrogen Fuel Cells
8.5.2 DCIM Solutions
8.5.3 Innovative UPS Battery Technologies
8.6 Adoption of Advanced IT Infrastructure

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 COVID-19 To Boost Data Center Investments
9.2 Cloud Connectivity to Drive Demand for Data Centers
9.3 Increasing Data Center Investments
9.4 IOT & Big Data Drive Demand for Data Center
9.5 Growing Submarine & Inland Connectivity
9.6 Adoption of OCP & Hyperscale Infrastructure
9.7 Impact of Tax Incentives on Data Center Market
9.8 Impact of Data Regulations on Colocation Investment

10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 Security Challenges in Data Centers
10.2 Location Constraints for Data Center Investments
10.3 Lack of Skilled Workforce
10.4 Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11.5 Five Forces Analysis

12 Facility Type
12.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.4 Hyperscale Data Center
12.5 Colocation Data Center
12.6 Enterprise Data Center

13 Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 IT Infrastructure
13.4 Electrical Infrastructure
13.5 Mechanical Infrastructure
13.6 General Construction

14 IT Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Server Infrastructure
14.4 Storage Infrastructure
14.5 Network Infrastructure

15 Electrical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 UPS Systems
15.4 Generators
15.5 Transfer Switches & Switchgears
15.6 PDUS

16 Mechanical Infrastructure
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Cooling Systems
16.4 Racks

17 Cooling Systems
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 CRAC & CRAH Units
17.4 Chiller Units
17.5 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
17.6 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

18 Cooling Technique
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 Air-Based Cooling Technique
18.4 Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

19 General Construction
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Market Overview
19.3 Core & Shell Development
19.4 Installation & Commissioning Services
19.5 Engineering & Building Design
19.6 Fire Detection & Suppression
19.7 Physical Security
19.8 DCIM/BMS Solutions

20 Tier Standards
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Market Overview
20.3 Tier I & Tier II
20.4 Tier III
20.5 Tier IV

21 Geography
21.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

Companies Mentioned

  • Arista Networks

  • Atos

  • Broadcom

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Extreme Networks

  • Fujitsu

  • Hitachi Vantara

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM

  • Inspur

  • Juniper Networks

  • Lenovo

  • MiTAC Holdings

  • NEC Corporation

  • NetApp

  • Pure Storage

  • Quanta Computer (Quanta Cloud Technology)

  • Super Micro Computer

  • Wistron (Wiwynn)

  • 3M

  • ABB

  • Aermec

  • Airedale International Air Conditioning

  • Aksa Power Generation

  • Alfa Laval

  • Carrier

  • Caterpillar

  • Condair

  • Cummins

  • Daikin Applied

  • Delta Electronics

  • Eaton

  • ebm-papst

  • EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT

  • Enrogen

  • FlaktGroup

  • GESAB

  • HiRef

  • HITEC Power Protection

  • Johnson Controls

  • KOHLER-SDMO

  • KyotoCooling

  • Legrand

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Munters

  • NetNordic

  • Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)

  • Perkins Engines

  • Piller Power Systems

  • Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)

  • Rittal

  • Rolls-Royce

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens

  • Socomec

  • STULZ

  • Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

  • Vertiv

  • AECOM

  • AEON Engineering

  • ARC:MC

  • AODC

  • Ariatta

  • ARSMAGNA

  • Artelia

  • Arup

  • Atkins

  • Aurora Group

  • Basler & Hofmann

  • BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

  • Bouygues Construction

  • Callaghan Engineering

  • Cap Ingelec

  • Caverion

  • Collen

  • Coromatic

  • COWI

  • DataDome

  • Deerns

  • Designer Group

  • Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige

  • Dornan

  • DPR Construction

  • Etop

  • EYP MCF

  • Ferrovial

  • Fluor Corporation

  • Free Technologies Engineering

  • Future-tech

  • Gottlieb Paludan Architects

  • Granlund Group

  • GreenMDC

  • Haka Moscow

  • ICT Facilities

  • IDOM

  • IMOS

  • ISG

  • JCA Engineering

  • JERLAURE

  • Kirby Group Engineering

  • KKCG Group

  • Linesight

  • Mace

  • M+W Group (EXYTE)

  • Mercury

  • Metnor Construction

  • MT Hojgaard

  • Nicholas Webb Architects (NWA)

  • NORMA Engineering

  • Oakmont Construction

  • PM Group

  • PORR Group

  • PQC (Power Quality Control)

  • Quark

  • Qumak

  • Ramboll Group

  • RED

  • Royal HaskoningDHV

  • STARCHING

  • STO Building Group

  • STRABAG

  • STS Group

  • Sweco

  • TECHKO

  • Tetra Tech

  • TPF

  • TTSP

  • Turner & Townsend

  • Warbud

  • Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

  • YIT

  • ZAUNERGROUP

  • 3data

  • 3S Group

  • Amazon Web Services

  • Artnet

  • Aruba

  • Apple

  • atNorth

  • Bahnhof

  • Beyond.pl

  • China Mobile

  • ClusterPower

  • Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

  • CyrusOne

  • DATA4

  • DigiPlex

  • Digital Realty

  • Echelon Data Centres

  • EcoDataCenter

  • EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)

  • Equinix

  • Euclyde Data Centers

  • Facebook

  • Global Switch

  • Google

  • Green Mountain (AZRIELI GROUP)

  • Iron Mountain (IO)

  • IXcellerate

  • KDDI

  • Liberty Global

  • Magenta Telekom

  • Microsoft

  • Mobile Tele Systems (MTS)

  • Neterra

  • Netia

  • NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe

  • NTT Global Data Centers

  • Orange Business Services

  • Proximity Data Centres

  • Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC)

  • T5 Data Centers

  • Telecom Italia Sparkle

  • Vantage Data Centers

  • Virus Data Centers (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)

  • VK Cloud Solutions (MAIL.RU)

  • Yandex

  • AtlasEdge

  • AQ Compute

  • Global Technical Realty

  • Nautilus Data Technologies

  • Stratus DC Management

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sbatcm

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


