Europe Data Center Markets, 2022-2027 - Growth In Sustainable Initiatives / 5G Fueling Data Center Development / Increasing Adoption of District Heating Concept

Company Logo

European Data Center Market

European Data Center Market

Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe data center market by investments is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.53 % during 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.

There is a high demand for data centers in UK, Germany, and France due to the increased growth in cloud computing, IoT, and big data. The UK is among the leading data center locations in Western Europe.

Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, and Apple are the major hyperscale companies that operate data centers and have a presence across the globe. In terms of hyperscale investments, Nordics is one of the hubs for hyperscale investments from cloud operators across globe.

The adoption of lithium-ion UPS systems grew in 2021. Most data centers operating in European regions adopt N+N redundant infrastructure, with most facilities being developed with space for installing up to 2N+2 redundant UPS systems.



COVID-19 IMPACT

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to an increase in the demand for data centers. During the initial outbreak, data center operators faced several challenges to operate facilities. The demand for data centers grew significantly due to the pandemic, with a majority of the region's workforce shifting to remote working.

The demand for colocation services led to strong utilization of existing data center space and drove revenues of service providers by over 10% in those two quarters. The data center market in Europe has always been an attractive asset with better Return on Investment (ROI) compared to other commercial and industrial properties. This has attracted several new entrants into the market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The Western Europe data center market is a major region in the Europe and has presence of several global and local data center operators. The Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into effect in May 2018, had a positive impact on the data center market in Western Europe, leading customers to shift data to cloud-based services for data localization. This resulted in a greater number of data center projects.

Story continues

MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

COVID-19 to Boost Data Center Investments

Cloud Connectivity to Drive Demand for Data Centers

Increasing Data Center Investments

IOT & Big Data Drive Demand for Data Center

Adoption Of OCP & Hyperscale Infrastructure

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Electricity Pricing in Europe

7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

7.2.1 Key



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growth In Sustainable Initiatives

8.2 5G Fueling Data Center Development

8.3 Increasing Adoption of District Heating Concept

8.4 Growing Artificial Intelligence Adoption

8.5 Innovative Data Center Technologies

8.5.1 Hydrogen Fuel Cells

8.5.2 DCIM Solutions

8.5.3 Innovative UPS Battery Technologies

8.6 Adoption of Advanced IT Infrastructure



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 COVID-19 To Boost Data Center Investments

9.2 Cloud Connectivity to Drive Demand for Data Centers

9.3 Increasing Data Center Investments

9.4 IOT & Big Data Drive Demand for Data Center

9.5 Growing Submarine & Inland Connectivity

9.6 Adoption of OCP & Hyperscale Infrastructure

9.7 Impact of Tax Incentives on Data Center Market

9.8 Impact of Data Regulations on Colocation Investment



10 Market Growth Restraints

10.1 Security Challenges in Data Centers

10.2 Location Constraints for Data Center Investments

10.3 Lack of Skilled Workforce

10.4 Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast

11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

11.5 Five Forces Analysis



12 Facility Type

12.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.4 Hyperscale Data Center

12.5 Colocation Data Center

12.6 Enterprise Data Center



13 Infrastructure

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 IT Infrastructure

13.4 Electrical Infrastructure

13.5 Mechanical Infrastructure

13.6 General Construction



14 IT Infrastructure

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Server Infrastructure

14.4 Storage Infrastructure

14.5 Network Infrastructure



15 Electrical Infrastructure

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 UPS Systems

15.4 Generators

15.5 Transfer Switches & Switchgears

15.6 PDUS



16 Mechanical Infrastructure

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Cooling Systems

16.4 Racks



17 Cooling Systems

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 CRAC & CRAH Units

17.4 Chiller Units

17.5 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

17.6 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



18 Cooling Technique

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Market Overview

18.3 Air-Based Cooling Technique

18.4 Liquid-Based Cooling Technique



19 General Construction

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Market Overview

19.3 Core & Shell Development

19.4 Installation & Commissioning Services

19.5 Engineering & Building Design

19.6 Fire Detection & Suppression

19.7 Physical Security

19.8 DCIM/BMS Solutions



20 Tier Standards

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.2 Market Overview

20.3 Tier I & Tier II

20.4 Tier III

20.5 Tier IV



21 Geography

21.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine



Companies Mentioned

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

NEC Corporation

NetApp

Pure Storage

Quanta Computer (Quanta Cloud Technology)

Super Micro Computer

Wistron (Wiwynn)

3M

ABB

Aermec

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Aksa Power Generation

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Condair

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

ebm-papst

EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT

Enrogen

FlaktGroup

GESAB

HiRef

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

KOHLER-SDMO

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

NetNordic

Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Vertiv

AECOM

AEON Engineering

ARC:MC

AODC

Ariatta

ARSMAGNA

Artelia

Arup

Atkins

Aurora Group

Basler & Hofmann

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

Bouygues Construction

Callaghan Engineering

Cap Ingelec

Caverion

Collen

Coromatic

COWI

DataDome

Deerns

Designer Group

Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige

Dornan

DPR Construction

Etop

EYP MCF

Ferrovial

Fluor Corporation

Free Technologies Engineering

Future-tech

Gottlieb Paludan Architects

Granlund Group

GreenMDC

Haka Moscow

ICT Facilities

IDOM

IMOS

ISG

JCA Engineering

JERLAURE

Kirby Group Engineering

KKCG Group

Linesight

Mace

M+W Group (EXYTE)

Mercury

Metnor Construction

MT Hojgaard

Nicholas Webb Architects (NWA)

NORMA Engineering

Oakmont Construction

PM Group

PORR Group

PQC (Power Quality Control)

Quark

Qumak

Ramboll Group

RED

Royal HaskoningDHV

STARCHING

STO Building Group

STRABAG

STS Group

Sweco

TECHKO

Tetra Tech

TPF

TTSP

Turner & Townsend

Warbud

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

YIT

ZAUNERGROUP

3data

3S Group

Amazon Web Services

Artnet

Aruba

Apple

atNorth

Bahnhof

Beyond.pl

China Mobile

ClusterPower

Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

CyrusOne

DATA4

DigiPlex

Digital Realty

Echelon Data Centres

EcoDataCenter

EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)

Equinix

Euclyde Data Centers

Facebook

Global Switch

Google

Green Mountain (AZRIELI GROUP)

Iron Mountain (IO)

IXcellerate

KDDI

Liberty Global

Magenta Telekom

Microsoft

Mobile Tele Systems (MTS)

Neterra

Netia

NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe

NTT Global Data Centers

Orange Business Services

Proximity Data Centres

Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC)

T5 Data Centers

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Vantage Data Centers

Virus Data Centers (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)

VK Cloud Solutions (MAIL.RU)

Yandex

AtlasEdge

AQ Compute

Global Technical Realty

Nautilus Data Technologies

Stratus DC Management

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sbatcm

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



