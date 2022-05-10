U.S. markets open in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,032.75
    +45.25 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,481.00
    +320.00 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,394.75
    +201.00 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.70
    +20.30 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.88
    -0.21 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.50
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    +0.11 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0567
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.15
    +2.96 (+9.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2329
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2200
    -0.1430 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,820.24
    -1,811.61 (-5.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    741.05
    -39.32 (-5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,272.23
    +55.65 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Europe Data Centre Markets Outlook and Forecast Report 2022-2026 Featuring CyrusOne, ServerChoice, Iron Mountain, QTS, & Vantage Data Centers

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Centre Europe Executive Summary - Industry Outlook and Forecast - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The experts in Data Centre research and analysis, have released a comprehensive update of its Data Centre Landscape service, covering seventeen (17) European countries, some 670 Data Centre providers and over 1,400 Data Centre Facilities.

The attractiveness of the European DC market can be seen by the rapid increase in new DC investment taking place, representing almost 2,900 MW of power to be installed, the majority by the end of 2024, with a surge in new Data Centre Providers backed by private equity investors.

Some 100 new Data Centre projects are due to be introduced over the period, with most located in the new so called Tier 2 markets - away from the Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam & Paris (FLAP) markets. Locations set to see new DC growth include Warsaw, Rome, Milan, Zurich, Barcelona, Madrid & Lisbon.

There are acquisitions of existing Data Centre providers taking place, of Verne Global (Iceland), DigiPlex (Nordics), Green Mountain (Norway), SuperNap (Italy) & at North (Iceland), usually with a plan to expand its presence internationally.

Each of the Data Centre markets is continuing to grow despite the increase in Public Cloud services suggesting that the services are broadly complementary. Data Centre Providers report that cloud services are becoming a key customer segment, accounting for up to thirty percent of their revenues. Increasingly European enterprises are pursuing a hybrid cloud strategy and are interconnecting via a Data Centre to enable a mix of cloud and colocation services - providing an uplift in revenues to both the Cloud and the Data Centre Provider.

The Data Centre Landscape highlights the new investment that is being made in Europe, in particular by US Data Centre entrants including CyrusOne, ServerChoice, Iron Mountain, QTS and Vantage Data Centers. These new entrants are introducing new campus Data Centres with Vantage Data Centers developing campus facilities in Berlin, Frankfurt, Milan, Warsaw and Zurich.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has meant an uplift in demand for online services including cloud services which is spurring investment in new Data Centre infrastructure across Europe - with a need for new high specification hyperscale investment being paramount.

The summary also provides information on recent Data Centre acquisitions and announcement of the latest Data Centre expansion and new development plans.

From the new Data Centre Landscape research, the analyst has highlighted the following trends:

  • The continued growth in the key five FLAP+D country markets (Germany, UK, Netherlands, France and Ireland) - which account for 57 percent of Data Centre space - (consisting of over 2.3 million m2 of Data Centre space out of a total of 3.9 million m2 of space across the seventeen countries).

  • Selected Countries stand out as hot spots for future investments - Besides the core markets of the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and France, some countries are seeing extensive new investments, for example, Ireland, Poland, and Switzerland. The European Data Centre market is undergoing a boom in new facility build-outs, with over seventy projects underway in twelve countries from 2021 onwards, totaling 851,000 m2, increasing from under 10 percent in Sweden up to over 100 percent in Ireland.

  • Size of Data Centre - The research reveals that the size of the largest data centres in each of the 17 surveyed European countries varies significantly from 4,000 m2 (Czech Republic) up to 65,000 m2 (UK and Germany).

  • European Data Centre Revenues are forecast to be Euro €11,122 million - across the 17 countries as of the beginning of 2022 - increasing to Euro €17,469 million by the beginning of 2026 - an increase of 57 percent over the period.

  • European Public Cloud Revenues are forecast to be Euro €71,611 million - across the 17 countries as of the beginning of 2022 - increasing to Euro €103,107 million by the end of 2026 - an increase of 44 percent over the period.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Methodology

  • European Data Centre Acquisitions

  • Data Centre Providers and Data Centre Facilities across the 17 countries

  • Data Centre Space and Power across the 17 countries

  • Data Centre pricing rack space, high, low and average across the 17 countries

  • Top five Data Centre Providers across the 17 countries

  • Top five Data Centre Facilities across the 17 countries based on Data Centre space

  • Largest City Cluster across the 17 countries

  • Data Centre Revenues and Cloud Revenues - beginning of 2022 and 2026 forecast

  • Utility power cost per kWH in Euro

  • Data Centre Development in each of the 17 surveyed countries

Companies Mentioned

  • CyrusOne

  • ServerChoice

  • Iron Mountain

  • QTS

  • Vantage Data Centers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r2lbef

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Tesla’s China Plant Facing More Disruptions From Covid Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s China factory is experiencing some disruptions and may see more curbs to production this week as Shanghai’s long-running Covid-19 lockdown continues to impact supply chains. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by

  • Tech companies are slowing hiring or announcing layoffs. Is this the beginning of a cooler job market?

    After a booming two years, reality is starting to catch up to the tech industry, with ominous signs for the rest of the labor market.

  • Brace Yourself: Tesla’s April China Sales Will Look Ugly

    Investors should get wholesale unit numbers from Tesla's Shanghai plant soon. The EV giant will have trouble setting a delivery record for the second quarter.

  • Five telling words in Uber’s email to employees

    Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sent his staff a Sunday-night email this week, setting expectations for a change toward corporate austerity measures at the ride-hailing and delivery app, just days after a mixed earnings call where Uber’s performance beat analysts’ estimates. In the memo, first reported by CNBC, Khosrowshahi explains that he has just wrapped up a series of discussions with investors in New York and Boston. Cutting way back (or perhaps freezing?) hiring will be one way Uber is going to cut costs going forward.

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Tesla suspends production at Shanghai plant due to supply-chain problems: report

    Tesla had earlier "paused" production at the Shanghai factory for weeks as the city of 25 million people went into a strict COVID lockdown.

  • Exclusive: Tesla halts most production at Shanghai plant on Tuesday - memo

    Tesla Inc has halted most of its production at its Shanghai plant due to problems securing parts for its electric vehicles, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, the latest in a series of difficulties for the factory. Two sources familiar with the matter had earlier said supply issues had forced the factory to halt production on Monday. Shanghai is in its sixth week of an intensifying COVID-19 lockdown that has tested the ability of manufacturers to operate amid hard restrictions on the movement of people and materials.

  • Russian Crude Keeps Flowing While Europe Wrangles Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports continue to flow while European Union nations wrangle over sanctions to block purchases and make it harder for the country to ship its barrels elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Tumble, Bond Curve Steepens Amid Fed Angst: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase O

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Oil drops as economic worries, strong dollar weigh

    Oil prices dropped more than 1% on Tuesday, extending the previous day's steep declines as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks fed worries about the outlook for global demand. "Clearly, (EU) members are struggling to come to an agreement, which suggest that we may see a further watering down of the proposed package," Patterson said.

  • Most Americans think they can afford their retirement

    More than 7 in 10 workers and nearly 8 in 10 (77%) retirees said they are very or somewhat confident they will have enough money to live comfortably throughout their retirement years.

  • Is Global E-Commerce Really at Risk?

    Investors endured another round of selling in the stock market, piling on after last week's turbulent performance. For six months now, major market benchmarks like the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have consistently lost ground.

  • Apple exec quits over working from home row

    An Apple executive has quit the company in protest over the tech giant’s demands that staff return to the office for three days a week.

  • Exxon, Chevron, and Other Energy Producers Are Exercising Restraint

    U.S. energy companies are holding the line on capital spending and energy production this year despite higher oil and gas prices, and entreaties from Washington to boost production.

  • Facebook Makes Changes to Respond to Slowing Growth

    Facebook is preparing for difficult days ahead. The social media giant has just taken steps to reduce its costs in anticipation of the slowdown in growth predicted by many economists. The firm, which renamed itself Meta Platforms last October, has just decided to change its hiring policy.

  • Oil prices close 6% lower to start the week as Saudis lower prices, China exports slump

    Oil prices were tracking a selloff across global assets on Monday, as fresh data out of China cast further doubts on global economic strength.

  • Petrobras Raises Diesel Prices Despite Bolsonaro Complaints

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA raised domestic diesel prices just days after President Jair Bolsonaro bashed the company for too-high profits.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungar

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.