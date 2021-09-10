U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,508.00
    +15.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,032.00
    +162.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,604.50
    +45.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.30
    +15.60 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.93
    +0.79 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.80
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1847
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.82
    -0.14 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3878
    +0.0039 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9500
    +0.2200 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,217.84
    +74.06 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,187.56
    -3.12 (-0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,046.52
    +22.31 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Europe Diabetic Retinopathy Market and Competitive Landscape 2021: Focus on Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Diabetic Retinopathy Market and Competitive Landscape - 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Diabetic Retinopathy Market and Competitive Landscape - 2021, provides comprehensive insights into Diabetic Retinopathy pipeline, epidemiology, market valuations, drug sales, market forecast, drug forecasts, and market shares. This research analyzes and forecasts Diabetic Retinopathy market size and drug sales. It also provides insights into Diabetic Retinopathy epidemiology and late-stage pipeline.

This research covers the following - Diabetic Retinopathy treatment options, Diabetic Retinopathy late-stage clinical trials pipeline, Diabetic Retinopathy prevalence by countries, Diabetic Retinopathy market size and forecast by countries, key market events and trends, drug sales and forecast by countries, and market shares by countries. The research scope includes the countries Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Europe (EU5 Countries).

Research Scope:

  • Countries: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Europe

  • Diabetic Retinopathy pipeline: Find out drugs in clinical trials for the treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy by development phase 3, phase 2, by pharmacological class and company

  • Diabetic Retinopathy epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Diabetic Retinopathy by countries

  • Diabetic Retinopathy drugs: Identify key drugs marketed and prescribed for Diabetic Retinopathy in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

  • Diabetic Retinopathy drugs sales: Find out the sales value for Diabetic Retinopathy drugs by countries

  • Diabetic Retinopathy market valuations: Find out the market size for Diabetic Retinopathy drugs in 2020 by countries. Find out how the market advanced from 2018 and forecast to 2026

  • Diabetic Retinopathy drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key drugs by countries

Benefits of this Research:

  • Evaluate commercial market opportunities for Diabetic Retinopathy drugs

  • Synthesize insights for business development & licensing

  • Track market size, competitor drug sales, market shares in Diabetic Retinopathy market

  • Develop in-depth knowledge of competition and markets

  • Analyze Diabetic Retinopathy drug sales data to update your brand planning trackers

  • Develop tactics and strategies to take advantage of opportunities in the market

  • Track Market Events and Trends and analyze key events in Diabetic Retinopathy market

  • Develop forecast models, healthcare frameworks, or economic models

  • Answer key business questions; supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fw2kan

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Apple Fires Manager Who Complained, Allegedly for Leaking Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. employee Ashley Gjovik, who filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board last month, said she was fired for allegedly leaking information.Apple informed Gjovik that it’s terminating her employment for violating policies including the disclosure of confidential product-related information, according to documents that she supplied to Bloomberg News. Gjovik, a senior engineering program manager at the company, filed an Aug. 26 NLRB complaint, which allege

  • Democrats Advance Plan to Require Employers to Offer Retirement Plans

    A Democratic provision in the $3.5 trillion healthcare, education and climate bill would impose fines on employers with more than five workers who don’t deduct a portion of workers’ paychecks for retirement savings.

  • Apple fires Ashley Gjøvik, senior employee who alleged sexism at work

    Apple has fired Ashley Gjøvik, a senior engineering program manager who's been outspoken about her experiences working for the tech giant.

  • Why Biden can’t fix the semiconductor shortage

    No matter how vital chips may be, there's no simple fix for shortages in a sector where overcapacity can be deadly.

  • Employees are quitting, sometimes without other offers. What can companies do to retain staff?

    Retaining staff can be difficult coming out of the pandemic. Money helps, but sometimes that isn't all an employee wants.

  • Google’s Medical Chief Says Company Shifting Health Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- In August, the leader of Google Health departed and the division dissolved. While some interpreted the moves as evidence that Google was retreating from health care, the company’s chief health officer said the changes reflected a shifting focus, not an abandonment of a sector the search giant has trumpeted as a promising future business. “We are not retrenching on health,” Karen DeSalvo said in an interview. “I’m busier than ever. So is my team.”She framed Google’s strategy as an

  • Amazon Dangles Free Bachelor’s Degrees as New Perk in Fight for U.S. Workers

    The e-commerce giant is expanding its educational benefits by offering more than 750,000 U.S. hourly employees the chance to enroll in a fully paid bachelor’s degree program after 90 days of employment.

  • Amazon complains Elon Musk's companies don't play by the rules

    Amazon's and SpaceX's FCC spat isn't over.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • Ford to stop making cars in India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co will stop making cars in India and take a hit of about $2 billion because it does not see a path to profitability in the country, becoming the latest automaker to leave the major growth market dominated by Asian rivals. The U.S. carmaker entered India 25 years ago but still has less than 2% of the passenger vehicle market having struggled for years to win over Indian consumers and turn a profit. Ford said in a statement on Thursday that it had accumulated operating losses of more than $2 billion in 10 years in India and demand for its new vehicles had been weak.

  • A few cheers, many worries among U.S. businesses facing COVID-19 vaccine, test mandate

    Big names in Corporate America including Amazon.com Inc cheered U.S. President Joe Biden as he mandated employees either get vaccinated or be tested regularly, but some mid-sized companies worried that the plan would be tough to carry out and unpopular with a slice of their workers. Earlier on Thursday, Biden took aim at vaccine resistance in America, announcing policies requiring most federal employees to get COVID-19 vaccines and large employers to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested weekly.

  • The U.S. ‘quit rate’ is back at an all-time high

    Adam Ozimek, Upwork's Chief Economist, joins Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus on this week’s Career Control to discuss quit rates and the geographical implications of the expansion of remote work.

  • Why Online Sports Gambling Companies May Never Earn Much Money

    The industry is spending heavily on marketing and advertising, but Richard Greenfield of Lightshed Partners says there will be a limit to the size of the market.

  • How the Covid crisis is making retirement inequality worse

    At least 1.7 million extra older workers have retired early as a result of the pandemic, research finds

  • Why the US has a record 10.9 million job openings

    Where are the workers? Unfilled employment opportunities are swelling even as some 8.4 million Americans remain out of work. The job market has been torqued by billions of dollars flowing to the unemployed and a surge in savings at a time when many are reassessing whether long commutes, dull jobs, and expensive cities are worth it.

  • Wells Fargo hit with new $250 million fine for failure to pay back wronged customers

    The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said the bank had not met the requirements of a 2018 consent order, when the regulator ordered the bank to pay back customers who were charged excessive or improper fees. Specifically, the OCC said Wells Fargo's efforts to identify and pay back customers who had been previously harmed by the bank were insufficient, citing "significant deficiencies" in its earlier attempt. As part of that earlier consent order, the bank had been directed to create a program to identify wronged customers and pay them restitution.

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • Microsoft rolls out new features for its Teams app

    Jared Spataro, Microsoft CVP of Modern Work, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the new Teams app features and his outlook for the future of hybrid work.&nbsp;

  • British Airways pilots at new budget Gatwick operation to be paid less than easyJet’s

    Pilot pay cuts are just one of the measures BA will take to create a leaner low-cost subsidiary

  • Union Pacific CEO on earnings, rail industry outlook

    Union Pacific Chairman, President & CEO Lance Fritz discusses the rail operator's recent earnings, and outlook for the freight rail industry.