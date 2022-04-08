U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

·7 min read

DUBLIN, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market - Europe Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

A new study on the Europe down alternatives bedding and apparel market has been published by the author. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including the drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the Europe down alternatives bedding and apparel market.

This study offers valuable information about the Europe down alternatives bedding and apparel market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period 2021 - 2031.

Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the Europe down alternatives bedding and apparel market during the forecast period.

An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players is also featured in this study on the Europe down alternatives bedding and apparel market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the Europe down alternatives bedding and apparel market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the Europe down alternatives bedding and apparel market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.

Key Questions Answered in this Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Study

  • What are the key factors influencing the down alternatives bedding and apparel market in each region?

  • What will be the CAGR of the Europe down alternatives bedding and apparel market between 2021 and 2031?

  • What is the future scope and changing trends in manufacturing of the Europe down alternatives bedding and apparel market?

  • Which factors will impede the growth of the Europe down alternatives bedding and apparel market during the forecast period?

  • Which are the leading companies in the Europe down alternatives bedding and apparel market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions

3. Research Methodology

4. Executive Summary

5. Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.3. Key Trends Analysis
5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis
5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis
5.4. Key Market Indicators
5.4.1. Overall Bedding Market Overview
5.4.2. Overall Apparel Market Overview
5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.6. Value Chain Analysis
5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis
5.8. Technological Overview
5.9. Raw Material Analysis
5.10. Loose Fibers Market Overview
5.11. Rolled Goods Market Overview
5.12. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017?2031
5.12.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
5.12.2. Market Revenue Projections (Thousand Units)

6. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, by Material
6.1. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Material, 2017?2031
6.1.1. Recycled Down
6.1.2. Wool
6.1.3. Cotton
6.1.4. Polyester
6.1.5. Recycled Polyester
6.1.6. Bamboo
6.1.7. Lycocell
6.1.8. Silk
6.1.9. Kapok
6.1.10. Others
6.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Material

7. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type
7.1. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Type, 2017?2031
7.1.1. Bedding
7.1.1.1. Blanket
7.1.1.2. Comforter
7.1.1.3. Duvet
7.1.1.4. Others
7.1.2. Apparel
7.1.2.1. Topwear
7.1.2.2. Bottomwear
7.1.2.3. Accessories
7.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Type

8. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, by Price Range
8.1. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Price Range, 2017?2031
8.1.1. Below US$ 100
8.1.2. US$ 100 - US$ 800
8.1.3. Above US$ 800
8.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Price Range

9. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user
9.1. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by End-user, 2017?2031
9.1.1. Bedding
9.1.1.1. Residential
9.1.1.2. Commercial
9.1.1.2.1. Hotel
9.1.1.2.2. Hospital
9.1.1.2.3. Others
9.1.2. Apparel
9.1.2.1. Men
9.1.2.2. Women
9.1.2.3. Children
9.1.2.4. Unisex
9.2. Incremental Opportunity, by End-user

10. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel
10.1. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017?2031
10.1.1. Online
10.1.1.1. Company Owned Website
10.1.1.2. Third Party Website
10.1.2. Offline
10.1.2.1. Hypermarkets / Supermarkets
10.1.2.2. Specialty Stores
10.1.2.3. Other Retail Stores
10.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Distribution Channel

11. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, by Country
11.1. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Country, 2017?2031
11.1.1. U.K.
11.1.2. Germany
11.1.3. France
11.1.4. Italy
11.1.5. Spain
11.1.6. Rest of Europe
11.2. Europe Incremental Opportunity, by Country

12. U.K. Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Germany Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast

14. France Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Italy Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Spain Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Competition Landscape
17.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard
17.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), (2020)
17.3. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview)
17.3.1. DOWNLITE
17.3.1.1. Company Overview
17.3.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.1.3. Revenue
17.3.1.4. Strategy & Business Overview
17.3.2. Crane & Canopy Inc.
17.3.2.1. Company Overview
17.3.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.2.3. Revenue
17.3.2.4. Strategy & Business Overview
17.3.3. Brooklinen Inc.
17.3.3.1. Company Overview
17.3.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.3.3. Revenue
17.3.3.4. Strategy & Business Overview
17.3.4. Hanover Company Store, LLC
17.3.4.1. Company Overview
17.3.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.4.3. Revenue
17.3.4.4. Strategy & Business Overview
17.3.5. DownComforterStore.com
17.3.5.1. Company Overview
17.3.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.5.3. Revenue
17.3.5.4. Strategy & Business Overview
17.3.6. Feathered Friends
17.3.6.1. Company Overview
17.3.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.6.3. Revenue
17.3.6.4. Strategy & Business Overview
17.3.7. Costco Corporation
17.3.7.1. Company Overview
17.3.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.7.3. Revenue
17.3.7.4. Strategy & Business Overview
17.3.8. DownTown Company
17.3.8.1. Company Overview
17.3.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.8.3. Revenue
17.3.8.4. Strategy & Business Overview
17.3.9. Ogallala
17.3.9.1. Company Overview
17.3.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.9.3. Revenue
17.3.9.4. Strategy & Business Overview
17.3.10. Lexington Company
17.3.10.1. Company Overview
17.3.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
17.3.10.3. Revenue
17.3.10.4. Strategy & Business Overview

18. Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sdv0rx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-down-alternatives-bedding-and-apparel-market-to-2031---industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecasts-301520812.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

