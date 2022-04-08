Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market - Europe Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new study on the Europe down alternatives bedding and apparel market has been published by the author. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including the drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the Europe down alternatives bedding and apparel market.

This study offers valuable information about the Europe down alternatives bedding and apparel market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period 2021 - 2031.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the Europe down alternatives bedding and apparel market during the forecast period.



An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players is also featured in this study on the Europe down alternatives bedding and apparel market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the Europe down alternatives bedding and apparel market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the Europe down alternatives bedding and apparel market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.



Key Questions Answered in this Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Study

What are the key factors influencing the down alternatives bedding and apparel market in each region?

What will be the CAGR of the Europe down alternatives bedding and apparel market between 2021 and 2031?

What is the future scope and changing trends in manufacturing of the Europe down alternatives bedding and apparel market?

Which factors will impede the growth of the Europe down alternatives bedding and apparel market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the Europe down alternatives bedding and apparel market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.3. Key Trends Analysis

5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.4. Key Market Indicators

5.4.1. Overall Bedding Market Overview

5.4.2. Overall Apparel Market Overview

5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6. Value Chain Analysis

5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.8. Technological Overview

5.9. Raw Material Analysis

5.10. Loose Fibers Market Overview

5.11. Rolled Goods Market Overview

5.12. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017?2031

5.12.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

5.12.2. Market Revenue Projections (Thousand Units)



6. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, by Material

6.1. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Material, 2017?2031

6.1.1. Recycled Down

6.1.2. Wool

6.1.3. Cotton

6.1.4. Polyester

6.1.5. Recycled Polyester

6.1.6. Bamboo

6.1.7. Lycocell

6.1.8. Silk

6.1.9. Kapok

6.1.10. Others

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Material



7. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

7.1. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Type, 2017?2031

7.1.1. Bedding

7.1.1.1. Blanket

7.1.1.2. Comforter

7.1.1.3. Duvet

7.1.1.4. Others

7.1.2. Apparel

7.1.2.1. Topwear

7.1.2.2. Bottomwear

7.1.2.3. Accessories

7.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Type



8. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, by Price Range

8.1. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Price Range, 2017?2031

8.1.1. Below US$ 100

8.1.2. US$ 100 - US$ 800

8.1.3. Above US$ 800

8.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Price Range



9. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

9.1. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by End-user, 2017?2031

9.1.1. Bedding

9.1.1.1. Residential

9.1.1.2. Commercial

9.1.1.2.1. Hotel

9.1.1.2.2. Hospital

9.1.1.2.3. Others

9.1.2. Apparel

9.1.2.1. Men

9.1.2.2. Women

9.1.2.3. Children

9.1.2.4. Unisex

9.2. Incremental Opportunity, by End-user



10. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

10.1. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017?2031

10.1.1. Online

10.1.1.1. Company Owned Website

10.1.1.2. Third Party Website

10.1.2. Offline

10.1.2.1. Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

10.1.2.2. Specialty Stores

10.1.2.3. Other Retail Stores

10.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Distribution Channel



11. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast, by Country

11.1. Europe Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Country, 2017?2031

11.1.1. U.K.

11.1.2. Germany

11.1.3. France

11.1.4. Italy

11.1.5. Spain

11.1.6. Rest of Europe

11.2. Europe Incremental Opportunity, by Country



12. U.K. Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Germany Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast



14. France Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Italy Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast



16. Spain Down Alternatives Bedding and Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast



17. Competition Landscape

17.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard

17.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), (2020)

17.3. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview)

17.3.1. DOWNLITE

17.3.1.1. Company Overview

17.3.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.1.3. Revenue

17.3.1.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.2. Crane & Canopy Inc.

17.3.2.1. Company Overview

17.3.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.2.3. Revenue

17.3.2.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.3. Brooklinen Inc.

17.3.3.1. Company Overview

17.3.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.3.3. Revenue

17.3.3.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.4. Hanover Company Store, LLC

17.3.4.1. Company Overview

17.3.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.4.3. Revenue

17.3.4.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.5. DownComforterStore.com

17.3.5.1. Company Overview

17.3.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.5.3. Revenue

17.3.5.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.6. Feathered Friends

17.3.6.1. Company Overview

17.3.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.6.3. Revenue

17.3.6.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.7. Costco Corporation

17.3.7.1. Company Overview

17.3.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.7.3. Revenue

17.3.7.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.8. DownTown Company

17.3.8.1. Company Overview

17.3.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.8.3. Revenue

17.3.8.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.9. Ogallala

17.3.9.1. Company Overview

17.3.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.9.3. Revenue

17.3.9.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.10. Lexington Company

17.3.10.1. Company Overview

17.3.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.10.3. Revenue

17.3.10.4. Strategy & Business Overview



18. Key Takeaways

