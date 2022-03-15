U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,254.75
    -7.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,481.00
    -51.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,450.50
    -1.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,961.60
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.69
    -0.75 (-0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.90
    -9.80 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0970
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • Vix

    29.83
    -1.94 (-6.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3045
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3500
    +0.0500 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,353.86
    -318.47 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    883.90
    +16.64 (+1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Europe E-Pharmacy Markets 2022-2027 - Opportunities in Varied Product Offerings & Business Models, Competitive Pricing & Heavy Promotions

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe E-Pharmacy Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Europe ePharmacy market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 17.59% during the period 2022-2027.

The online pharmacy market is trending in most of the developing and developed countries in Europe. The trend from offline to online is the future and there is the major growth potential for online pharmacies in Southern European countries such as France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The fastest-growing regional market is Germany due to the increasing internet penetration and rising awareness regarding online over-the-counter benefits.

The growing internet penetration and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in developed countries have paved the way for the development of online pharmacies in recent years. People are more inclined to make payments online instead of paying by cash and are finding online shopping more convenient, resulting in a positive scenario for the adoption of online pharmacies during the forecast period.

The online pharmacy market in Europe is segmented into medicine type, platform type, product type, and geography. The medicine type includes OTC medicines and prescription medicines. In 2021, the medications market segment accounted for a 75.11% share of the online pharmacy market in Europe.

In terms of geography, the market is divided into EU-5, Central & Eastern Europe, and the Nordic region. The online pharmacy market in Europe was dominated by EU-5 with the highest revenue share of 59.52% in 2021.

The market is strengthened with the presence of key players in Europe, such as Zur Rose Group and SHOP APOTHEKE. These two players have already acquired other major and minor players in the market to increase their market share and use their resources.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS

  • E- Pharmacy Enables Convenient Buying & Easy Availability of Medicines for End-users

  • Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Chronically ill Patient Population

  • Growing Internet Penetration & Improvement in Online Payment Modes

  • Growing health awareness & self-medication among the European population

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Prominent Vendors

  • Zur Rose Group

  • Shop Apotheke

Other Prominent Vendors

  • AMX Holdings

  • Apteka.ru

  • Apotea

  • Apoteket

  • AZETA

  • BestPharmacy

  • Chemist4U

  • Chemist Direct

  • Cocooncenter

  • DeOnlineDrogist

  • Euro-Pharmas

  • Express Pharmacy

  • Farmacia Internacional

  • Index Medical

  • INHOUSE PHARMACY

  • Juvalis

  • Lekarna WPK

  • Lloyds Pharmacy

  • MedExpress Enterprises

  • MonCoinSante

  • Mistletoe Pharmacy

  • myCARE

  • Prvalekarna

  • MEDS

  • Newpharma

  • Oxford Online Pharmacy

  • Parafarmacia-online

  • Pharmacy2U

  • Pharmacy Direct GB

  • PROTEK Group

  • SBER EAPTEKA

  • Simple Online Pharmacy

  • The independent pharmacy

  • The French pharmacy

  • UK Meds Direct

  • WebMed Pharmacy

  • Lekarnar

  • Pharm24

  • Pharmacy4u

  • Vamida

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Factors Driving E-Pharmacy Market in Europe
7.2 Covid Impact on E-Pharmacy Market

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rising E-Prescriptions Driving Online Pharmacies
8.2 Covid-19 Acting as a Catalyst for Online Pharmacies
8.3 Strategic Acquisitions to Expand Market for Online Pharmacy Vendors
8.4 Varied Product Offerings & Business Models, Competitive Pricing & Heavy Promotions

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 E-Pharmacies Enable Convenient Buying & Easy Availability of Medicines
9.2 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Patient Population
9.3 Growing Internet Penetration & Improvement in Online Payment Modes
9.4 Growing Health Awareness & Self-Medication

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Illegal Online Pharmacy Practices & Stringent Regulatory Framework
10.2 Concerns With Data Breach & Privacy Issues
10.3 Competition from Hospitals & Brick-And-Mortar Pharmacies

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Medicine Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 OTC Medicines
12.4 Prescription Medicines

13 Platform Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Mobile
13.4 Desktop

14 Product
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Medications
14.4 Health, Wellness & Nutrition
14.5 Personal Care & Essentials
14.6 Others

15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7b81da

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-e-pharmacy-markets-2022-2027---opportunities-in-varied-product-offerings--business-models-competitive-pricing--heavy-promotions-301503347.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose 8% on Tuesday, as several macroeconomic factors helped to boost investor interest in the commerce platform's stock. So what Rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Asia and Europe are sparking fears of a new round of lockdowns after China imposed restrictions on several of its largest cities to stem an outbreak attributed to a highly contagious coronavirus variant.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Rivian Makes a Major Bet - Will It Pay Off?

    The young electric vehicle maker struggles to bounce back as questions mount over its ability to increase production rates.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Wheat Jumps as Putin Says Kyiv Isn’t ‘Serious’ About Cease-Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat extended gains after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Ukraine wasn’t “serious” about finding a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Sees ‘Contradictions’ in Russia TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeU.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After L

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    You can probably thank investment bank Cowen for that. Nvidia's incredible shrinking stock price -- down 25% since the start of this year -- gives investors an opportunity to buy one of the strongest plays on the metaverse on the cheap, argues Cowen in a new report covered by StreetInsider.com today. The metaverse today may be a concept in its infancy.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were trading 12% higher as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The company didn't announce any new developments. However, reports of increasing new COVID-19 cases in various parts of the world appear to be fueling investors' optimism about the prospects for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Why RLX Technology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) are soaring in today's trading. After a day of brutal sell-offs yesterday, RLX is benefiting from some rebound momentum. Chinese stocks got hit with their worst daily pullback since 2008 on Monday, but some companies in the category are bouncing back in today's trading.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Is Apple stock a great buy on weakness?

    Here's why one asset manager is buying Apple on weakness.