Europe Electric Lawn Mower Market to Reach $4.2 Billion By 2027. Around 7 MN Units to be Sold in 2027 - Arizton

Chicago, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report, Europe electric lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% by 2027. Electric lawn mower sales are one of the most important areas of interest for manufacturers. In addition to product growth, vendors are currently focused on selecting appropriate distribution networks for their products. They also run effective marketing campaigns to attract customers. In addition, they follow competitive pricing tactics to sell their goods to end-users. They are increasingly using online platforms to inform customers about their products. The increased internet penetration around the world has made it possible for end-users to receive online tips for using robotic technologies.



Europe Electric Lawn Mower Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $4.2 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $2.4 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 9.8% MARKET SIZE BY VOLUME (2027) 7 Million Units BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product, End-user, Power Source, Blade Type, Drive Type, Start Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS Europe COUNTRIES COVERED UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, Finland, and Austria

Key Insights

The rising integration of sustainable practices in landscaping industry and significant innovations in the space of battery technology are expected to support the market growth.

The increasing governmental initiatives to maintain lower noise levels are encouraging the launch of new electric lawn mower models with lower noise emissions. For instance, Directive 2000/14/ of the European Commission has set various regulations and guidelines for the noise emissions of outdoor equipment.

Urban green spaces are expected to gain momentum across Europe as these are considered as key contributors towards sustainability. The EU’S 2030 biodiversity strategy aims at bringing green infrastructure back into cities. Hence, such initiatives are expected to boost the green areas across the Europe, thereby boosting the demand for electric lawn mowers in the market.

The robotic lawn mowers are the fastest growing category in the electric lawn mowers market. The segment is expected to add a revenue of $1 billion during 2021-2027 due to its increasing demand supported by higher efficiency, high speed, and remote access.

Battery powered lawn mowers are the key revenue contributors in the Europe electric lawn mowers market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.35% during the forecast period.

Husqvarna Group, Robert Bosch, Stanley, Black & Decker, STIGA Group, and The Toro Company are some of the leading players dominating the Europe electric lawn mowers market. The vendors are making significant investments to enhance the battery performance, increase run time and bring new features to ensure sustainable presence in a hypercompetitive environment.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue|2022−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-user, power source, blade type, drive type, start type, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 33 other prominent vendors

Increasing in Manufacture-led Programs & Initiatives

Vendors are focusing on choosing appropriate distribution networks for products along with product growth. They also carry out successful marketing campaigns to draw end-users. End-users use various websites to compare specific items too. Online e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon, Argos, Best Buy, eBay, and the e-commerce portals of OEMs play an important role in spreading interest and awareness of such products.

Many vendors of electric lawn mowers rely on word-of-mouth marketing by current customers to acquire new clients. One of the most important ways to gain customer trust and loyalty is by providing better customer services. This factor helps customers to show more confidence and trust in buying branded lawn mowers. Vendors offer referral programs, which reward existing customers for bringing in new customers, and thus helps in customer retention.

Impact of Increased Competition from Chinese Vendors

The high cost of battery-powered lawn mowers is a major challenge for the adoption of the product in the market, especially in developing nations. Moreover, the development of new models with advanced features and functionalities is adding to the cost of the product. Residential end-users are the potential target market for electric lawn mowers, and they are highly price-sensitive, with affordability as their key purchasing criterion. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are providing opportunities to Chinese vendors, which offer low-cost alternatives to tap the market potential.

Key Vendors

AriensCo

Deere & Company

Honda Motor Company

Husqvarna Group

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

AL-KO Gardentech

AS-Motor

Briggs & Stratton

Chervon Group

Cobra

Einhell Germany AG

Emak S.p.A

E.Zicom

Generac Power Systems

Greenworks Tools

Grey Technology (GTECH)

Hanghou Favor Robot Technology

IRobot

LG Electronics

LINEATIELLE s.r.l

Makita

Mamibot

Masport

Milagrow HumanTech

Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.

Positecgroup

STIHL

SUMEC Group Corp.

Techtronic Industries

Textron Inc.

The Kobi Company

Volta

WIPER SRL

YAMABIKO

Zipper Maschinen GmbH

ZHEJIANG TIANCHEN INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a



Market Segmentation

Product

Walk-behind Mowers

Robotic Lawn Mowers

Ride-on Mowers

Standard Ride-On

Zero-turn Lawn Mower

Lawn Tractors

Garden Tractors



End-user

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

Government & Others

Power Source

Electric Corded

Battery-Powered

Blade Type

Cylinder Blades

Deck/Standard Blades

Mulching Blades

Lifting Blades

Drive Type

Manual Drive

AWD (All-wheel Drive)

FWD (Front-wheel Drive)

RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)

Start Type

Key Start

Push Start

Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)



Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Sweden Netherlands Belgium Poland Switzerland Finland Austria





