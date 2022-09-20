Europe Electric Lawn Mower Market to Reach $4.2 Billion By 2027. Around 7 MN Units to be Sold in 2027 - Arizton
The robotic lawn mowers are the fastest growing category in the electric lawn mowers market.
Chicago, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report, Europe electric lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% by 2027. Electric lawn mower sales are one of the most important areas of interest for manufacturers. In addition to product growth, vendors are currently focused on selecting appropriate distribution networks for their products. They also run effective marketing campaigns to attract customers. In addition, they follow competitive pricing tactics to sell their goods to end-users. They are increasingly using online platforms to inform customers about their products. The increased internet penetration around the world has made it possible for end-users to receive online tips for using robotic technologies.
Europe Electric Lawn Mower Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
MARKET SIZE (2027)
$4.2 Billion
MARKET SIZE (2021)
$2.4 Billion
CAGR (2022-2027)
9.8%
MARKET SIZE BY VOLUME (2027)
7 Million Units
BASE YEAR
2021
FORECAST YEAR
2022-2027
MARKET SEGMENTS
Product, End-user, Power Source, Blade Type, Drive Type, Start Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography
GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
Europe
COUNTRIES COVERED
UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, Finland, and Austria
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Key Insights
The rising integration of sustainable practices in landscaping industry and significant innovations in the space of battery technology are expected to support the market growth.
The increasing governmental initiatives to maintain lower noise levels are encouraging the launch of new electric lawn mower models with lower noise emissions. For instance, Directive 2000/14/ of the European Commission has set various regulations and guidelines for the noise emissions of outdoor equipment.
Urban green spaces are expected to gain momentum across Europe as these are considered as key contributors towards sustainability. The EU’S 2030 biodiversity strategy aims at bringing green infrastructure back into cities. Hence, such initiatives are expected to boost the green areas across the Europe, thereby boosting the demand for electric lawn mowers in the market.
The robotic lawn mowers are the fastest growing category in the electric lawn mowers market. The segment is expected to add a revenue of $1 billion during 2021-2027 due to its increasing demand supported by higher efficiency, high speed, and remote access.
Battery powered lawn mowers are the key revenue contributors in the Europe electric lawn mowers market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.35% during the forecast period.
Husqvarna Group, Robert Bosch, Stanley, Black & Decker, STIGA Group, and The Toro Company are some of the leading players dominating the Europe electric lawn mowers market. The vendors are making significant investments to enhance the battery performance, increase run time and bring new features to ensure sustainable presence in a hypercompetitive environment.
Key Offerings:
Market Size & Forecast by Revenue|2022−2027
Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-user, power source, blade type, drive type, start type, distribution channel, and geography
Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 33 other prominent vendors
Increasing in Manufacture-led Programs & Initiatives
Vendors are focusing on choosing appropriate distribution networks for products along with product growth. They also carry out successful marketing campaigns to draw end-users. End-users use various websites to compare specific items too. Online e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon, Argos, Best Buy, eBay, and the e-commerce portals of OEMs play an important role in spreading interest and awareness of such products.
Many vendors of electric lawn mowers rely on word-of-mouth marketing by current customers to acquire new clients. One of the most important ways to gain customer trust and loyalty is by providing better customer services. This factor helps customers to show more confidence and trust in buying branded lawn mowers. Vendors offer referral programs, which reward existing customers for bringing in new customers, and thus helps in customer retention.
Impact of Increased Competition from Chinese Vendors
The high cost of battery-powered lawn mowers is a major challenge for the adoption of the product in the market, especially in developing nations. Moreover, the development of new models with advanced features and functionalities is adding to the cost of the product. Residential end-users are the potential target market for electric lawn mowers, and they are highly price-sensitive, with affordability as their key purchasing criterion. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are providing opportunities to Chinese vendors, which offer low-cost alternatives to tap the market potential.
Key Vendors
AriensCo
Deere & Company
Honda Motor Company
Husqvarna Group
Robert Bosch
Stanley Black & Decker
STIGA Group
The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
AL-KO Gardentech
AS-Motor
Briggs & Stratton
Chervon Group
Cobra
Einhell Germany AG
Emak S.p.A
E.Zicom
Generac Power Systems
Greenworks Tools
Grey Technology (GTECH)
Hanghou Favor Robot Technology
IRobot
LG Electronics
LINEATIELLE s.r.l
Makita
Mamibot
Masport
Milagrow HumanTech
Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.
Positecgroup
STIHL
SUMEC Group Corp.
Techtronic Industries
Textron Inc.
The Kobi Company
Volta
WIPER SRL
YAMABIKO
Zipper Maschinen GmbH
ZHEJIANG TIANCHEN INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a
Market Segmentation
Product
Walk-behind Mowers
Robotic Lawn Mowers
Ride-on Mowers
Standard Ride-On
Zero-turn Lawn Mower
Lawn Tractors
Garden Tractors
End-user
Residential Users
Professional Landscaping Services
Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
Government & Others
Power Source
Electric Corded
Battery-Powered
Blade Type
Cylinder Blades
Deck/Standard Blades
Mulching Blades
Lifting Blades
Drive Type
Manual Drive
AWD (All-wheel Drive)
FWD (Front-wheel Drive)
RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)
Start Type
Key Start
Push Start
Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)
Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
Geography
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Sweden
Netherlands
Belgium
Poland
Switzerland
Finland
Austria
Explore our garden tools market profile to know more about the industry.
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Read some of the top-selling reports:
Europe Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027
Europe Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2022-2027
Europe Commercial Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2022-2027
Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707