Europe Electric Vehicle Market to Reach $1.95 Trillion by 2029 at a 44.6% CAGR

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type; Propulsion Type; Power Output; End Use, Charging Standard, and Country - Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe EV market is expected to record a CAGR of 44.6% during the forecast period 2022-2029. This market is projected to reach $1,951.51 billion by 2029 from an estimated $147.56 billion in 2022. By volume, this market is expected to reach 53.75 million units by 2029, at a CAGR of 27.0% during the forecast period.

This market's growth is mainly attributed to supportive government policies and regulations, growing environmental concerns, and the rising adoption of electric mobility in Europe. The growing adoption of autonomous driving vehicles, increasing adoption of electric vans and trucks for delivery, and increasing trend of shared mobility offer lucrative growth opportunities for this market's growth.

Key Questions Answered in the Report-

  • Which are the high growth market segments in terms of vehicle type, propulsion type, power output, charging standard, end use, and country?

  • What is the historical market size for the European electric vehicles market across the globe?

  • What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022-2029?

  • What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the European electric vehicles market?

  • Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?

  • How is the competitive landscape for the European electric vehicles market?

  • What are the recent developments in the European electric vehicles market?

  • What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

  • Which are the high-growth countries?

  • Who are the local emerging players in the European electric vehicles market, and how do they compete with other players?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Supportive Government Policies and Regulations

  • Rising Environmental Concerns

  • Increasing Adoption of Electric Mobility in Europe

Restraints

  • Range Anxiety of Electric Vehicles

Opportunities

  • Growing Adoption of Autonomous Driving Vehicles

  • Increasing Adoption of Electric Vans and Trucks for Delivery

  • Increasing Trend of Shared Mobility

Challenges

  • High Cost of Electric Vehicles

Scope of the Report

Europe Electric Vehicles Market, by Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Vehicles

  • Light Commercial Vehicles

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles

  • Two-wheeler

  • E-Scooters & Bikes

Europe Electric Vehicles Market, by Propulsion Type

  • Hybrid Electric Vehicles

  • Pure Hybrid Electric Vehicles

  • Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

  • Battery Electric Vehicles

  • Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

Europe Electric Vehicles Market, by Power Output

  • Less Than 100 KW

  • 100 KW to 250 KW

  • More Than 250 KW

Europe Electric Vehicles Market, by End Use

  • Private Use

  • Commercial Use

  • Shared Mobility

  • Micromobility

  • Public Transport

  • Industrial Use

Europe Electric Vehicles Market, by Country

  • Germany

  • France

  • U.K.

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Netherlands

  • Sweden

  • Switzerland

  • Norway

  • Denmark

  • Austria

  • Belgium

  • Croatia

  • Finland

  • Greece

  • Hungary

  • Ireland

  • Poland

  • Portugal

  • Romania

  • Slovakia

  • Rest of Europe

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. The Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights

6. Europe Electric Vehicle Market, by Vehicle Type

7. Europe Electric Vehicle Market, by Propulsion Type

8. Europe Electric Vehicle Market, by Power Output

9. Europe Electric Vehicle Market, by End Use

10. Europe Electric Vehicle Market, by Charging Standard

11. Europe Electric Vehicle Market, by Geography

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

14. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • BMW Group (Germany)

  • Volkswagen AG (Germany)

  • AB Volvo (Sweden)

  • Daimler AG (Germany)

  • Alcraft Motor Company Ltd. (U.K.)

  • Groupe Renault (France)

  • Stellantis N.V. (Netherlands)

  • DAF Truck N.V. (Netherlands)

  • Iveco s.p.A. (Italy)

  • Volta Trucks AB (Sweden)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1mweyd

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-electric-vehicle-market-to-reach-1-95-trillion-by-2029-at-a-44-6-cagr-301697319.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

