The Europe ELT Market is expected to grow by $4.31 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period

Global ELT Market In Europe 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the ELT market in Europe and it is poised to grow by $4. 31 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.

75% during the forecast period. Our report on the ELT market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rise in ELT franchises, increasing focus from MNCs for ELT, and government initiatives supporting ELT.



The ELT market in Europe is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Institutional learners

• Individual learners



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe



This study identifies the increased use of game-based learning as one of the prime reasons driving the ELT market in Europe’s growth during the next few years. Also, the rising importance of ELT at the preschool level and the rising implementation of cloud-based services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on ELT market in Europe covers the following areas:

• ELT market in Europe sizing

• ELT market in Europe forecast

• ELT market in Europe industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ELT market in Europe vendors that include Babbel GmbH, Benesse Holdings Inc., Busuu Ltd., digital publishing AG, Duolingo Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Europass Teacher Academy SRL, in lingua International Ltd., iTutorGroup Ltd., Kaplan Inc., Language and Training Sro, Lingoda GmbH, Linguaphone Group Ltd., Linguarama International Ltd., Memrise Ltd., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., Sanako Oy, Sprachcaffe Languages Plus, and VivaLing. Also, the ELT market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

