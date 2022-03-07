U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

Europe Embedded Lending Industry Report 2022: 50+ KPIs Across 17 Countries

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Embedded Lending Business and Investment Opportunities - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
The European embedded lending industry is expected to grow by 38.9% on annual basis to reach US$8,104.5 million in 2022. The embedded lending industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 25.4% during 2022-2029.

The European embedded lending revenues will increase from US$8,104.5 million in 2022 to reach US$28,409.0 million by 2029.

Key highlights

  • In Europe, embedded lending is becoming increasingly popular among consumers due to the rising popularity of the buy now pay later lending model. Consumers are increasingly looking for convenient and innovative payments option for online purchases.

  • BNPL mode of lending is the most popular among consumers due to its affordability and convenience. Some of the key players offering BNPL service include Klarna, PayPal Credit, and Splitit in the region.

  • Embedded lending is most popular in the United Kingdom compared to other countries in the European region. The United Kingdom is one of the early adopters of embedded lending options for making purchases. Shoppers in the United Kingdom observe retail finance as a convenient way to split the cost of expensive purchases.

  • Furthermore, the pandemic has also propelled the demand for embedded lending in crucial industry segments across European countries. The trust factor is higher for traditional banks. However, convenience and promptness are the key factors that have helped the embedded lenders compete with traditional banks.

  • While both e-commerce and digital payments firms have benefited from this trend, several new opportunities have emerged outside these industries.

  • European companies operating in this segment recorded significant growth in their consumer base during the pandemic. The region is still dealing with the uncertainties around socio-economic challenges backed by the pandemic. Consequently, it is expected that the trend is likely to be the same over Q4, 2021.

Market players are raising funds to expand their offerings for business lending segment. The business lending segment is offering a significant growth opportunity for embedded lending companies post-pandemic. Market participants are raising funds to improve their offering and expand their foothold in the business lending segment. This will help the lending companies and players in the ecosystem to capitalize on the overall prospects in this market.

The report provides regional insights, along with an in-depth data centric analysis of the Embedded Lending industry in Europe, covering 50+ KPIs for each region and country (300+ charts and 200+ tables in all).

Key topics:

Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

  • Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

  • B2B Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

  • B2C Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors

  • Market Share Analysis by B2B Sectors

  • Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

  • IT & Software Services - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Transport & Logistics - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Manufacturing & Distribution - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Real Estate - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Other - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors

  • Market Share Analysis by B2C Sectors

  • Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Home Improvement - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Leisure & Entertainment - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Healthcare & Wellness - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Other - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i9y5is

