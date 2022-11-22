U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

Europe Energy Logistics Market Report 2022: Key Players Including BYD, Deutsche Bahn, Hellmann Worldwide & More Drive 14.1% Annual Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Energy Logistics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by End-User, Mode of Transport, Application, Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Energy Logistics Market would witness market growth of 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Supply chain operations are made more efficient by radio-frequency identification (RFID) as well as a geographic information system (GIS) tracking solutions for fleet, warehouse, and inventory management. For the purpose of logistics planning, including pipeline scheduling, they record real-time inventory at oil tank terminals.

Additionally, the introduction of cloud technology solutions enables the efficient and secure transportation of people and goods in a variety of operating settings, including offshore, arctic, onshore, deep water, and unusual ones. The SaaS cloud technology platform enables companies to optimize difficult personnel logistics, accommodation, and material logistics operations in the LNG, hydroelectric, nuclear, underground mining, open pit mining, FIFO air charter, offshore wind energy, and oil and gas drilling, production, and maintenance sectors.

In order to provide flawless logistics services, the energy business needs specialized knowledge in everything from timetable management to the intricacy of its cargo and project. This means there is a need for management that can react quickly and mobilize resources when needed, as well as a worldwide logistics provider with experience and knowledge. When it comes to oil & gas logistics, safety comes first. With that in mind, several market players are providing a range from the secure and effective delivery of oil & gas products to the management of projects.

A large number of business organizations in regional nations are starting to understand the necessity and advantages of using efficient logistics solutions. This is due to the fact that secondary distribution can be more effectively managed by channeling resources through distribution centers and investing in their development. By decreasing inventory and improving efficiency through diverse distribution, the consolidation of specialist warehouses, and stock common areas for several branches, these solutions help reorganize logistics systems. Additionally, retailers can use a quick response methodology to expedite the process and lower stock levels. Therefore, during the forecast period, these variables are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the regional energy logistics market.

Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By End-User

  • Private Sector

  • Government Sector

By Mode of Transport

  • Roadways

  • Airways

  • Waterways

  • Railways

By Application

  • Oil & Gas

  • Renewable Energy

  • Power Generation

  • Energy Mining

By Country

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Russia

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Key Market Players

  • BYD Company Ltd.

  • Deutsche Bahn AG (DB Schenker)

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

  • Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd. (Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha)

  • A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S

  • DSV A/S

  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG

  • Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

Chapter 4. Europe Energy Logistics Market by End-User

Chapter 5. Europe Energy Logistics Market by Mode of Transport

Chapter 6. Europe Energy Logistics Market by Application

Chapter 7. Europe Energy Logistics Market by Country

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9g6268

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


