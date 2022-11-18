Europe EV Charging Stations Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Fast-Charging Infrastructure Boosts Sector
Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe EV Charging Stations Market by Charging Type, Connection Type, Component, Mounting Type, Vehicle Type, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the European electric vehicle charging stations market and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market shares, recent developments, and forecast till 2029. The European electric vehicle charging stations market is projected to reach $56.03 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period 2022-2029. By volume, this market is projected to reach 6,158.8 thousand units by 2029, at a CAGR of 35.5% from 2022 to 2029.
The growth in this market is mainly driven by increasing government initiatives to drive the adoption of EVs and associated infrastructure, rising demand for EV fast-charging infrastructure, and increasing prevalence of range anxiety. France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, and the U.K. are five front-runner countries for electric vehicles and charging points across the region.
The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the European electric vehicle charging stations market segment by charging type (Level 1, Level 2, DCFC), connection type (pantograph, connector, wireless), component (hardware, software, services), mounting type (wall, pedestal, and ceiling) vehicle type (Passenger Car, LCV, Two-Wheeler & Scooter, HCV), end-user (commercial EV charging stations, residential EV charging stations) and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of charging type, connection type, vehicle type, mounting type, component, end user, and geography?
What is the historical market size for the European electric vehicle charging stations market?
What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022-2029?
What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the European electric vehicle charging stations market?
Who are the major players in the market, and what share of the market do they hold?
Who are the major players in various countries, and what share of the market do they hold?
How is the competitive landscape for the European electric vehicle charging stations market?
What are the recent developments in the European electric vehicle charging stations market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?
What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?
Who are the local emerging players in the European electric vehicle charging stations market, and how do they compete with the other players?
Scope of the Report
European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Charging Type
Level 1
Level 2
DC Fast charging
European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Connection Type
Connectors
Pantograph
Wireless EV charging
Static wireless EV charging
Dynamic wireless EV charging
European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Component
Hardware
Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE)
Electrical Distribution Systems
Cable Management Systems
Software
Charging Station Management Systems (CSMS)
Interoperability Solutions
Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP)
Smartphone Applications
Services
Maintenance Services
Systems Integration & Installation Services
European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Mounting Type
Wall Mount
Pedestal Mount
Ceiling Mount
European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Light Commercial Vehicles
Two-wheelers & Scooters
European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by End-User
Commercial EV Charging Stations
Commercial Public EV Charging Stations
On-Road Charging
Parking Spaces
Destination Chargers
Commercial Private EV Charging Stations
Fleet Charging
Captive Charging
Residential EV Charging Stations
European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Geography
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Sweden
Norway
Denmark
Austria
Belgium
Croatia
Finland
Greece
Hungary
Ireland
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Slovakia
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. COVID-19: Impact Assessment
5. Market Insights
6. Key Electric Vehicle Charging Standards
7. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by Charging Type
8. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by Connection Type
9. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by Component
10. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by Mounting Type
11. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by Vehicle Type
12. Europe EV Stations Market, by End User
13. Europe EV Charging Stations Market, by Geography
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Company Profiles
16. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Webasto Group (Germany)
EVBox Group (Netherlands)
BP p.l.c. (U.K.)
Royal Dutch Shell plc (Netherlands)
Connected Kerb Limited (U.K.)
Electricite de France (France)
Fastned B.V. (Netherlands)
Route220 S.r.l.(Italy)
Compleo Charging Solutions AG (Germany)
GreenWay Holding S.A (Slovakia).
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rm80k9
